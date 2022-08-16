Friendswood to Become Home to New Coffee Concept

A new coffee shop concept that incorporates astrology into its menu is opening its doors in Friendswood . Midheaven Coffee is still in the permitting stage, but co-owner Johnny Loftis told What Now Houston that they are trying to open by the end of 2022 or possibly the first quarter of 2023.

Midheaven Coffee will be located in new construction at 106 Whispering Pines Ave. in Friendswood. Loftis and his daughter, Victoria Rogers , co-own Midheaven Coffee, and the Friendswood coffee shop will be the first for the brand. They would like to open other locations in the Greater Houston area in the future.

“It’s her concept, her brainchild, her idea. I’m handling more of the back-end, business,” Loftis said. Loftis’ background is in business, and he and his wife own several businesses. “We’re leveraging that to help her build her dream.”

Rogers wanted to open Midheaven Coffee in Friendswood to be close to family. “My whole entire family really just enjoys a good coffee shop, and I wanted to bring something new and fun to my family,” Rogers said. The Midheaven Coffee concept will be based on astrology, which is one of Rogers’ favorite hobbies. “I wanted to incorporate something that I really love to something that my family also enjoys,” Rogers said.

“Midheaven is actually the name for your tenth house. It rules your career, and that is how I came up with the name, Midheaven Coffee,” Rogers explained. The Midheaven Coffee menu will feature 12 signature drinks based on the 12 astrological signs. Rogers is still working to develop the recipes for each sign.

Midheaven Coffee will feature a colorful interior. “I wanted to bring something brighter, so the plan is going to be a comfortable environment for specifically college students or anyone who is trying to get out of their house and be able to work,” Rogers said.

The menu will also incorporate vegan food options, as well as cafe-type items such as croissants. “A lot of my friends are vegan or vegetarian, so I wanted to be able to bring something like that to the community, as well, because it is hard to find that type of food in the suburbs,” Rogers said.

