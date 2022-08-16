ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Friendswood to Become Home to New Coffee Concept

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 2 days ago

A new coffee shop concept that incorporates astrology into its menu is opening its doors in Friendswood . Midheaven Coffee is still in the permitting stage, but co-owner Johnny Loftis told What Now Houston that they are trying to open by the end of 2022 or possibly the first quarter of 2023.

Midheaven Coffee will be located in new construction at 106 Whispering Pines Ave. in Friendswood. Loftis and his daughter, Victoria Rogers , co-own Midheaven Coffee, and the Friendswood coffee shop will be the first for the brand. They would like to open other locations in the Greater Houston area in the future.

“It’s her concept, her brainchild, her idea. I’m handling more of the back-end, business,” Loftis said. Loftis’ background is in business, and he and his wife own several businesses. “We’re leveraging that to help her build her dream.”

Rogers wanted to open Midheaven Coffee in Friendswood to be close to family. “My whole entire family really just enjoys a good coffee shop, and I wanted to bring something new and fun to my family,” Rogers said. The Midheaven Coffee concept will be based on astrology, which is one of Rogers’ favorite hobbies. “I wanted to incorporate something that I really love to something that my family also enjoys,” Rogers said.

“Midheaven is actually the name for your tenth house. It rules your career, and that is how I came up with the name, Midheaven Coffee,” Rogers explained. The Midheaven Coffee menu will feature 12 signature drinks based on the 12 astrological signs. Rogers is still working to develop the recipes for each sign.

Midheaven Coffee will feature a colorful interior. “I wanted to bring something brighter, so the plan is going to be a comfortable environment for specifically college students or anyone who is trying to get out of their house and be able to work,” Rogers said.

The menu will also incorporate vegan food options, as well as cafe-type items such as croissants. “A lot of my friends are vegan or vegetarian, so I wanted to be able to bring something like that to the community, as well, because it is hard to find that type of food in the suburbs,” Rogers said.



Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Friendswood, TX
City
Victoria, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Coffee Shop#Vegan#Food Drink
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy

Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
CONROE, TX
What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
194
Followers
116
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowhou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy