newstalk941.com
Human Error Leads To County Voters Participating In Gainesboro Election
Candidates for Gainesboro Aldermen have until the beginning of next week to challenge the certification of the August election after the state acknowledged human error in balloting. Voters in the Jackson County Utility District precinct receive either a city or county ballot depending on their address. Jackson County Election Administrator...
Grundy County Herald
Board denies mayor’s request
The Grundy County Board of Education would not agree to allow Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady to add an item to last week’s board meeting. Brady was seeking the board’s approval of the transfer of property initially donated to Miracle on the Mountain. Brady is hoping to acquire a $4.5 million grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield to help complete the first phase of the long awaited recreational park and center.
newstalk941.com
Womack: Serving The City Has Been A Joy
Outgoing Cookeville City Council Member Charles Womack will participate in his last council meeting Thursday night. Womack first began his service to the city in 1998. He said what’s kept him running for office since then are the people. “It’s a joy to work with them, it’s a joy,”...
newstalk941.com
Alderman Coleman Wants Next Administration To Consider Term Limits
Livingston Alderman Kelly Coleman said he encourages the new administration to take a further look into term limits. Coleman rolls off the Board of Aldermen after four years. He introduced the idea this summer but no action was taken before his term expired. “Making a career out of serving on...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville’s Shelton Reflects On Time In Office, Won’t Rule Out Another Run
Outgoing Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said he hasn’t ruled out running for election again. Shelton said he’s still passionate about serving, making a difference, and leadership. “Obviously would need to talk to my wife and family and see what’s best for us in the future there,” Shelton said....
newstalk941.com
New Commissioners Want To Further Discuss Issues Around Park View School
Nine new Putnam County Commissioners will face a big decision out of the gates: what to do about the Park View School Project. The school board has indicated that an additional $15 million will be needed to construct the upper grade wing. Elected Commissioner Terry Randolph said the county needs the additional classrooms, but when to build is the main question.
newstalk941.com
Commissioners Express Reservations On School Funding With New Administration On The Way
Putnam County Commissioners expressing reservations on making a decision on the additional funding for Park View Schools. Over one-third of the commission changing hands. The school board has indicated that an additional $15 million will be needed to construct the upper grade wing. Commissioner Kim Bradford said there are no straight answers, but the new commission should be involved.
newstalk941.com
PCSS Receives Three Bids For Upperman High Addition
Three bids for the Upperman High School addition project have all come in within budget. Putnam Schools Deputy Director Tim Martin said the bids range from $4.6 million to $4.9 million. “Of course, we always have concerns about the delivery of goods and things like that,” Martin said. “But this...
newstalk941.com
Several Commissioners Say Farewell To Serving Putnam County
Nine Putnam County Commissioners gave their farewells Monday night as the winners of election will take their seats in September. Commissioners Mike Atwood, Kevin Christopher, Jordan Iwanyszyn, Joe Iwanyszyn, Jim Martin, Cindy Adams, Jerry Roberson, Jerry Ford and Bobby Williams all served in their last meeting. Atwood said he was grateful to serve for 12 years.
newstalk941.com
Crossville Council Delays Decision On City Manager’s Resignation
The Crossville City Council voted 3-2 to table further discussion on City Manager Greg Wood’s resignation Tuesday. A special called meeting was scheduled after Wood indicated in a letter that his last day would be August 31st. The resignation followed a suspension of Wood and an investigation into the closing of the Village Inn. Some council members wanted the full investigation completed before making a decision.
newstalk941.com
Commissioners’ Questioning Park View Increased Costs
$15 million. That is the dollar amount it would take to build the upper grade wing of the new Park View School. Director of Schools Corby King addressed the full Putnam County Commission Monday night after Commissioner Dale Moss requested a firm number for the project in a work session last week. Commissioner Cathy Reel said she was disappointed that the full school is not moving forward as one project.
newstalk941.com
Crossville Council To Negotiate Requests In City Manager’s Resignation
Requests in Crossville City Manager Greg Wood’s resignation letter will be a center point of discussion at a special called meeting Tuesday. Mayor James Mayberry said when an employee resigns, they are due payment for remaining sick and vacation days. Mayberry said the council will negotiate those payments with Wood.
newstalk941.com
White Co. Approves Appointment Of New State Residential Building Inspector
White County has approved the appointment of Brett Nash to be the new Residential Building Inspector. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said the idea is to keep the money paid to the state for inspections circulating in the county. “Right now White County doesn’t do its own inspections the state...
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
newstalk941.com
Porter: Tax Increase For New School Could Not Happen Until Next Year
Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said county commissioners could decide to issue a bond for the $15 million to build the upper grade wing of Park View School. But the money would have to come out of the county’s general fund in the short term. Porter said the county cannot raise taxes inside a new budget year.
newstalk941.com
State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County
State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
murfreesboro.com
City and MTE Community Meeting to Engage Public on Rezoning Requests Associated with Property Swap
The City of Murfreesboro will hold a community meeting in partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station 11, 3924 Blaze Dr. 37128. The purpose of the joint meeting is to provide details regarding the City’s application for proposed rezonings in accordance with a “property swap” with MTE. Rezoning application information and exhibits will be available for public viewing at the Aug. 30 community meeting. MTE and City representatives will make presentations and be available for questions.
Tennessee Tribune
Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’
NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
wjle.com
Hanging Up His Robe
After 24 years serving as DeKalb County’s General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge, Bratten Hale Cook, II will be leaving office when his term ends August 31. “The voters of DeKalb County have honored me three different times with election as your judge, and this has been the biggest honor of my career,” said Judge Cook in an interview with WJLE.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County lawmakers announce Smyrna, La Vergne senior centers to receive $8K grants
Rutherford County, Tenn. — State Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, and State Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, today announced state grants for the Smyrna Senior Center and the La Vergne Senior Center. Both centers will receive $8,000 to advance senior center projects in their communities. The...
