ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
ECONOMY
Popular Science

Many hearing aids will now be easier (and cheaper) to buy in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a final rule today that clears the way for adult hearing aids to be available over-the-counter (OTC), or without a prescription. The rule is also expected to lower the cost of hearings aids, while not compromising on quality and safety standards. About 30 million American adults could benefit from using hearing aids, with men twice as likely to have hearing loss among adults ages 20-69.
HEALTH
International Business Times

Purchasing Over-the-counter Hearing Aids: A Comprehensive Guide

With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing the final rule to accelerate access to over-the-counter hearing aids, millions of Americans will be able to purchase the product directly from stores or online retailers. The rules, effective from mid-October, will allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy...
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nicholas Reed
Person
Brian Deese
The Independent

Powerful reactions pour in as FDA clears way for hearing aids to be available over the counter

Hearing aids will soon be offered over-the-counter, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in the latest step to make the devices more accessible and affordable. The move was celebrated by the Biden administration as an agenda win, as the president had run on a platform of expanding access to high-quality health care and lowering costs for the American public.“As early as mid-October, Americans will be able to purchase more affordable hearing aids over the counter at pharmacies and stores across the country,” Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Tuesday.“When too few...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Aid#Over The Counter#Aids#Americans#Abc News
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Fortune

Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.

Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
FDA
foodsafetynews.com

New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list

Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy