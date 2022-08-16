Read full article on original website
Related
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
Many hearing aids will now be easier (and cheaper) to buy in the US
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a final rule today that clears the way for adult hearing aids to be available over-the-counter (OTC), or without a prescription. The rule is also expected to lower the cost of hearings aids, while not compromising on quality and safety standards. About 30 million American adults could benefit from using hearing aids, with men twice as likely to have hearing loss among adults ages 20-69.
CBS News
FDA: Hearing aids will be available to purchase over-the-counter starting mid-October
TEANECK, N.J. -- It'll soon be easier, and potentially cheaper, to buy hearing aids. Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced Americans will be able to purchase the devices over-the-counter starting in mid-October. The FDA estimates about 30 million Americans suffer from hearing loss. Of those, only 1 in 5...
International Business Times
Purchasing Over-the-counter Hearing Aids: A Comprehensive Guide
With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing the final rule to accelerate access to over-the-counter hearing aids, millions of Americans will be able to purchase the product directly from stores or online retailers. The rules, effective from mid-October, will allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy...
RELATED PEOPLE
Powerful reactions pour in as FDA clears way for hearing aids to be available over the counter
Hearing aids will soon be offered over-the-counter, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in the latest step to make the devices more accessible and affordable. The move was celebrated by the Biden administration as an agenda win, as the president had run on a platform of expanding access to high-quality health care and lowering costs for the American public.“As early as mid-October, Americans will be able to purchase more affordable hearing aids over the counter at pharmacies and stores across the country,” Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Tuesday.“When too few...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base
A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
Why Have Some People Been Able To Avoid Getting COVID-19?
Despite being directly exposed to COVID-19, some people still haven't tested positive. It turns out, the "Novids" might have something others don't.
AboutLawsuits.com
CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.
Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control
Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
CVS, Walmart and Walgreens ordered to pay $650.6 million to Ohio counties in opioid case
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Pharmacy operators CVS (CVS.N), Walmart (WMT.N) and Walgreens (WBA.O) must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties to address the damage done by the opioid epidemic, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list
Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
These Gastrointestinal Symptoms Could Be A Sign Of COVID-19
The most common early signs of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, fever, and cough. However, gastrointestinal issues are not unheard of.
Comments / 0