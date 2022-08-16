ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Manchester, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Plenty Of Talent Returns For Warsaw Football In 2022

WARSAW — Since Bart Curtis came to town beginning with the 2018 football season, the Warsaw Tigers have been known for a certain way of doing things. There is the “30 Multiple” defense and “flexbone” offense. All players have assignments and keys. And all are...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/16

WARSAW – Warsaw volleyball opened up its season in heart-stopping fashion, coming back to defeat Fort Wayne Concordia 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 25-10, 15-15) to get a non-conference win Tuesday. Kaylee Weeks was very busy for the Tigers, leading the team in kills with 18 and also adding an...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Grace Volleyball To Feature Dynamic, Dangerous Offense

WINONA LAKE - The 2022 campaign for Grace College’s volleyball team is mere days away, and the Lady Lancers are armed with a dynamic attack for the upcoming season. Grace will employ an experienced roster this fall under head coach Katie Van Hofwegen. The Lady Lancers had a young squad last year, and several new players earned valuable on-court experience against the rugged Crossroads League.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Psi Iota Xi To Sell Food At Valley Game

AKRON - The Psi Iota Xi sorority “Sandwich Ladies” will be selling their grilled sandwiches on Friday at the Tippecanoe Valley football home game against Wawasee. For your dining pleasure, they have hamburgers, cheeseburgers, jumbo dogs, hot dog and brats.
AKRON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Wabash, IN
Local
Indiana Education
North Manchester, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Sports
City
North Manchester, IN
North Manchester, IN
Sports
City
Delphi, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Anita Mae Miller

NORTH MANCHESTER – Anita Mae Miller, 71, Wabash, formerly of North Manchester, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 13, 1950, in Greenville, Ohio, to Rev. L. Byron and Zola Miller. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 27 at Eel River...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Unlikely pair work to restore Concordia gym floor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Since May, an unlikely pair has been working to replace Concordia Lutheran High School’s original gym floor. Ken Finner graduated from Concordia nearly fifty years ago (he graduated in 1975), and he has worked on gym floors around the country and even overseas.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

2022 Preview: Men’s Soccer Features Deep, Balanced Squad

WINONA LAKE - As the 2022 soccer season fast approaches, Grace men’s soccer head coach Arron Patrick sees depth and unity as his team's keys for success. The Lancers’ mantra this season has been heavily focused on “the team” above “the individual.” The benefits from the players' buy-in to that philosophy has been seen on and off the field.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

John D. Stewart

John D. Stewart, 80, of Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. John was born in Gary on Dec. 21, 1941, the son of the late John Reed Stewart and Angeline Fern Wickberg Stewart. He received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, and on May 7, 1960, he married Judy Gave Stewart, who survives after 62 years of marriage. John retired from a long career in the corrugated container industry, as general manager for Packaging Corporation of America and later opening his own business. John cherished the time he spent with his family and friends, fishing trips in Canada, model trains with his grandchildren, hunting and skeet shooting.
WINONA LAKE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Cass
WANE-TV

Winery coming to north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Troy Carpenter

Troy Carpenter, 35, of North Webster, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Troy was born in Hammond on March 20, 1987, the son of the late Danny Carpenter and Tammy Ott Carpenter. He was a devoted father who enjoyed the time spent with family...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
WTHR

Butler's new facility for competitive gaming gets second tenant

INDIANAPOLIS — There's some exciting news for Butler's esports program. The group "Beast Coast" is the newest tenant to move into the university's "Esports Park". They're a leading e-gaming network using the facility for competitive training. (Note: The video associated with this story is a previous 13News report about...
BUTLER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Alberta Wamsley

Alberta Wamsley, 86, of Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community. She was born on March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of the late Stallard and Edith Moore McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jack Of All Trades#Played Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dorothy E. Rogers

SYRACUSE – Dorothy E. Rogers, 72, New Paris, died Aug. 16, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
SYRACUSE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Times-Union Newspaper

Debra Kay Wilson

MILFORD – Debra Kay Wilson, age 69, of Warsaw, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at home. She was born on March 4, 1953, the daughter of Mary W. Walker and Russell Paul Brown in Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce C. Wilson,...
WARSAW, IN
rvbusiness.com

FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week

The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Theodore ‘Ted’ Vesa Jr.

SOUTH WHITLEY – Theodore “Ted” Vesa Jr., 77, Columbia City, died at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake, where he had been a resident since December 2021. He was born March 10, 1945, in Gary, to Theodore and Sylvia E. Chuch...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy