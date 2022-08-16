Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Plenty Of Talent Returns For Warsaw Football In 2022
WARSAW — Since Bart Curtis came to town beginning with the 2018 football season, the Warsaw Tigers have been known for a certain way of doing things. There is the “30 Multiple” defense and “flexbone” offense. All players have assignments and keys. And all are...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/16
WARSAW – Warsaw volleyball opened up its season in heart-stopping fashion, coming back to defeat Fort Wayne Concordia 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 25-10, 15-15) to get a non-conference win Tuesday. Kaylee Weeks was very busy for the Tigers, leading the team in kills with 18 and also adding an...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Volleyball To Feature Dynamic, Dangerous Offense
WINONA LAKE - The 2022 campaign for Grace College’s volleyball team is mere days away, and the Lady Lancers are armed with a dynamic attack for the upcoming season. Grace will employ an experienced roster this fall under head coach Katie Van Hofwegen. The Lady Lancers had a young squad last year, and several new players earned valuable on-court experience against the rugged Crossroads League.
Times-Union Newspaper
Psi Iota Xi To Sell Food At Valley Game
AKRON - The Psi Iota Xi sorority “Sandwich Ladies” will be selling their grilled sandwiches on Friday at the Tippecanoe Valley football home game against Wawasee. For your dining pleasure, they have hamburgers, cheeseburgers, jumbo dogs, hot dog and brats.
Times-Union Newspaper
Anita Mae Miller
NORTH MANCHESTER – Anita Mae Miller, 71, Wabash, formerly of North Manchester, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 13, 1950, in Greenville, Ohio, to Rev. L. Byron and Zola Miller. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 27 at Eel River...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Unlikely pair work to restore Concordia gym floor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Since May, an unlikely pair has been working to replace Concordia Lutheran High School’s original gym floor. Ken Finner graduated from Concordia nearly fifty years ago (he graduated in 1975), and he has worked on gym floors around the country and even overseas.
Times-Union Newspaper
2022 Preview: Men’s Soccer Features Deep, Balanced Squad
WINONA LAKE - As the 2022 soccer season fast approaches, Grace men’s soccer head coach Arron Patrick sees depth and unity as his team's keys for success. The Lancers’ mantra this season has been heavily focused on “the team” above “the individual.” The benefits from the players' buy-in to that philosophy has been seen on and off the field.
Times-Union Newspaper
John D. Stewart
John D. Stewart, 80, of Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. John was born in Gary on Dec. 21, 1941, the son of the late John Reed Stewart and Angeline Fern Wickberg Stewart. He received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, and on May 7, 1960, he married Judy Gave Stewart, who survives after 62 years of marriage. John retired from a long career in the corrugated container industry, as general manager for Packaging Corporation of America and later opening his own business. John cherished the time he spent with his family and friends, fishing trips in Canada, model trains with his grandchildren, hunting and skeet shooting.
WANE-TV
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
Times-Union Newspaper
Troy Carpenter
Troy Carpenter, 35, of North Webster, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Troy was born in Hammond on March 20, 1987, the son of the late Danny Carpenter and Tammy Ott Carpenter. He was a devoted father who enjoyed the time spent with family...
Butler's new facility for competitive gaming gets second tenant
INDIANAPOLIS — There's some exciting news for Butler's esports program. The group "Beast Coast" is the newest tenant to move into the university's "Esports Park". They're a leading e-gaming network using the facility for competitive training. (Note: The video associated with this story is a previous 13News report about...
Times-Union Newspaper
Alberta Wamsley
Alberta Wamsley, 86, of Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community. She was born on March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of the late Stallard and Edith Moore McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dorothy E. Rogers
SYRACUSE – Dorothy E. Rogers, 72, New Paris, died Aug. 16, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Debra Kay Wilson
MILFORD – Debra Kay Wilson, age 69, of Warsaw, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at home. She was born on March 4, 1953, the daughter of Mary W. Walker and Russell Paul Brown in Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce C. Wilson,...
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for August 17-21, 2022
UPDATED – Aug 17th 7am. Check back for more shows as venues/musicians reply to my inquiries. Riverview Restaurant/Backyard – Scarecrowe – 8p NEARBY (30 minutes or less) Thu – Stan’s Bar and Grille – Tonehinge – 6p Sat – Dutch Café – Time...
rvbusiness.com
FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week
The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Theodore ‘Ted’ Vesa Jr.
SOUTH WHITLEY – Theodore “Ted” Vesa Jr., 77, Columbia City, died at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake, where he had been a resident since December 2021. He was born March 10, 1945, in Gary, to Theodore and Sylvia E. Chuch...
