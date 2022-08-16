ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET

Man found dead in Hart Park Lake identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead Tuesday in Hart Park Lake has been identified. David Gregory Workman, 54, of Bakersfield was found floating in the lake around noon, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman who died after crash on White Lane identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a woman who died after a crash earlier this month. Vicki Arlene Doty, 55, was identified as the woman who died after a crash on White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Doty was taken to a local hospital where she died. A post-death examination was conducted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman, 80, killed in Taft Highway crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old woman killed when her pickup collided with a semi-truck on Taft Highway has been identified. Linda Joyce Beaty of Bakersfield died at the scene Monday when the vehicles collided at Taft Highway and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to coroner’s officials. The crash happened at about 7:24 a.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Airlifted after Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 5 [Bakersfield, CA]

Unidentified Victim Injured in Motorcycle Accident near Highway 138. The incident occurred around 7:53 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the freeway. Dispatchers responded to the scene just north of Highway 138 shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Fire burns across two properties, structure in west Bakersfield

A blaze in west Bakersfield burned across two properties Wednesday, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Garnsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, spokesman for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames scorching old cars and a mobile home in a backyard, he said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Local residents without water after well ran dry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 killed,1 injured in crash on Taft Hwy

Bakersfield, CA — An 80-year-old woman is dead and a 19-year-old is injured after a crash on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road on Monday, August 15. California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 7:30 A.M. when the 80-year-old woman was stopped at a stop sign. For reasons...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

