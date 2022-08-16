Read full article on original website
Man found dead in Hart Park Lake identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead Tuesday in Hart Park Lake has been identified. David Gregory Workman, 54, of Bakersfield was found floating in the lake around noon, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
Woman who died after crash on White Lane identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a woman who died after a crash earlier this month. Vicki Arlene Doty, 55, was identified as the woman who died after a crash on White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Doty was taken to a local hospital where she died. A post-death examination was conducted […]
KCSO: Human remains found between Mojave, Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said human remains were found Monday morning in a desert area between Mojave and Rosamond.
Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
Woman, 80, killed in Taft Highway crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old woman killed when her pickup collided with a semi-truck on Taft Highway has been identified. Linda Joyce Beaty of Bakersfield died at the scene Monday when the vehicles collided at Taft Highway and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to coroner’s officials. The crash happened at about 7:24 a.m.
One year since French Fire burned thousands of acres in Kern River Valley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marked one year since the French Fire that burned thousands of acres and damaged dozens of homes near Lake Isabella. In all, the wildfire burned 26,535 acres and fire officials said the fire was human-caused. At least 18 structures burned in the fire. The fire first broke out in a […]
BPD investigating shooting at Beach Park
The Bakersfield Police said officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night at Beach Park that injured one person.
KCSO K9 dies after showing ‘signs of distress’ following incident in Lamont
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a K9 died Thursday following an incident in Lamont. KCSO officials said the K9 died after showing “signs of distress” after the K9 and the deputy handler searched for suspects in a vineyard in the area of Panama Road and Habecker Road following a report […]
Bakersfield Now
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
L.A. Weekly
1 Airlifted after Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 5 [Bakersfield, CA]
Unidentified Victim Injured in Motorcycle Accident near Highway 138. The incident occurred around 7:53 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the freeway. Dispatchers responded to the scene just north of Highway 138 shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that...
Bakersfield Californian
Fire burns across two properties, structure in west Bakersfield
A blaze in west Bakersfield burned across two properties Wednesday, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Garnsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, spokesman for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames scorching old cars and a mobile home in a backyard, he said.
KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
Local residents without water after well ran dry
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
Bakersfield Now
1 killed,1 injured in crash on Taft Hwy
Bakersfield, CA — An 80-year-old woman is dead and a 19-year-old is injured after a crash on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road on Monday, August 15. California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 7:30 A.M. when the 80-year-old woman was stopped at a stop sign. For reasons...
GoFundMe account set up for family of woman killed in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created for funeral costs and the surviving daughter of a woman killed last week in central Bakersfield. Christine Medina, 37, was found shot and wounded on 1st Street in Bakersfield on Aug. 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. A few days […]
Man pleads not guilty to Vagabond Inn shooting that killed woman, injured man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say shot and killed a woman and seriously injured a man at the Vagabond Inn pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges. Vicente Niko Williams, 23, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Aug. 29. The shooting occurred Sunday evening […]
Bakersfield Now
Frontier High School placed on temporary lockdown, man with gun found in parking lot: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man with a gun was arrested Thursday morning by Kern High School District police officers after he was found in a Frontier High School parking lot, according to the Kern High School District. The incident promoted Frontier High School for a lockdown, which has...
Man charged in Lake Isabella child’s death makes first court appearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old in Lake Isabella appeared in court Wednesday where his arraignment was postponed so the Public Defender’s office can check to see if it has any conflicts in representing him. Jeffrey Sullins, 30, is due back in court Aug. 24 to […]
