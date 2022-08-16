ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Arbiter Online

Will Boise State bring its “horsepower” to the Power 5?

Over the past year, Boise State’s interest in entering the Power Five has become apparent, but how close are they to actually making it? Here is everything you need to know about the Broncos’ conference situation. Boise State has dreamed about leaving the Mountain West Conference and becoming...
BOISE, ID
obnug.com

Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 17, Davis Koetter

We are a mere three days away from being able to say “Just a fortnight until football!” and it could not be more exciting. Today, we’re continuing on with the wide receiver group, featuring a Boise State dynasty personified — WR Davis Koetter. #47, Davis Koetter,...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

10 Incredible Artists That Could Sell Out Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium in 2023

It's been more than 1,100 days since Garth Brooks put on a concert that the Treasure Valley is still talking about!. Not only did the country music legend sell out Albertsons Stadium at Boise State two nights in a row, but he was also single handily responsible for the largest entertainment event to ever take place in Idaho. Between the two nights, Brooks sold 86,000 tickets. Single night attendance set a new attendance record for any event to take place in the stadium. (Mostly because they were able to put seats on the field. You can't do that in the middle of a football game!)
KIVI-TV

Boise ties record for excess heat

BOISE, Idaho — More than 59 million Americans lived with excessive heat Wednesday, including here in Idaho. Temperatures rose above 100 degrees for the 20th time this summer in Boise, tying a record from 2003 when we also saw 20 days that hot. Idaho might break that record Thursday...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho

Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Braces For Record Setting Heat And Surging Temperatures

Looking back at Spring 2022, we had every reason to believe that this summer would be nowhere near as hot as the last few summers. Memorial Day weekend was a total bust. There was measurable rainfall each day of the long weekend. The high temps barely reached 50º on Sunday and Monday. Typically, Boise can count on high temperatures in the mid-70s. It just added injury to insult. The weather pattern this spring gave us really nice days during the work week when we couldn’t enjoy it and rainy, gray yuck weather on the weekends. Then mid-June hit and temperatures soared.
boisestatepublicradio.org

The latest on Idaho's teacher shortage

Last spring, Idaho Matters told you about a teacher shortage in Idaho, one that had educators worried about the upcoming fall semester when kids of all ages would head back to school. The school year for the Boise School District has started and we wanted to check back in with...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Adventures: The fair, a rodeo, hop rod show, and fun times with cats

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Summer isn’t over yet. Check out some of these Idaho Adventures. For 125 years, generations of Idahoans have been visiting the Western Idaho Fair. It opens Friday at noon. With a donation of two cans of food that will benefit the Idaho Foodbank, entrance to the fair on Friday only from noon until 2 p.m. is free thanks to CBS2. This year’s fair includes carnival rides, animals, musical performances, food, and much more. Learn more about the fair by clicking HERE.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Downtown Boise Braces For Major Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad Event

There are few names larger in the City of Boise than "Aaron Paul". The legendary writer and actor who was born and raised right here in our backyard is one of the greatest talents to ever come out of the Treasure Valley. An argument could also be made that his show, 'Breaking Bad', is one of the most beloved and highly regarded television series' in decades.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Is Idaho’s history of hate repeating itself?

Hate is making a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support. That’s the latest word from Heath Druzin, the host and creator of the Extremely American podcast. He covers far-right movements and he’s been looking at a series of recent events that have some people worried that Idaho’s history of hate may be repeating itself.
KIDO Talk Radio

Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

“Something Big Is Happening In The Boise Housing Market”

While it may not be the optimal time to buy a home in Boise and the surrounding communities, the Boise housing market has adjusted to several market corrections. Realtors with a lot or little experience took advantage of Boise being the most overvalued home market in America for the last two years.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
IDAHO STATE
