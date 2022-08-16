Read full article on original website
Related
Arbiter Online
Will Boise State bring its “horsepower” to the Power 5?
Over the past year, Boise State’s interest in entering the Power Five has become apparent, but how close are they to actually making it? Here is everything you need to know about the Broncos’ conference situation. Boise State has dreamed about leaving the Mountain West Conference and becoming...
obnug.com
Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 17, Davis Koetter
We are a mere three days away from being able to say “Just a fortnight until football!” and it could not be more exciting. Today, we’re continuing on with the wide receiver group, featuring a Boise State dynasty personified — WR Davis Koetter. #47, Davis Koetter,...
Previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in Idaho in 2022: No. 3 Meridian
SBLive Idaho is previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in the state ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Meridian Warriors of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference – No. 3 in our countdown. 2021 IN REVIEW8-4 (third place in 5A SIC Rivers Division); lost in Class 5A ...
10 Incredible Artists That Could Sell Out Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium in 2023
It's been more than 1,100 days since Garth Brooks put on a concert that the Treasure Valley is still talking about!. Not only did the country music legend sell out Albertsons Stadium at Boise State two nights in a row, but he was also single handily responsible for the largest entertainment event to ever take place in Idaho. Between the two nights, Brooks sold 86,000 tickets. Single night attendance set a new attendance record for any event to take place in the stadium. (Mostly because they were able to put seats on the field. You can't do that in the middle of a football game!)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIVI-TV
Boise ties record for excess heat
BOISE, Idaho — More than 59 million Americans lived with excessive heat Wednesday, including here in Idaho. Temperatures rose above 100 degrees for the 20th time this summer in Boise, tying a record from 2003 when we also saw 20 days that hot. Idaho might break that record Thursday...
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
Idaho's Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates, U of I Analysis Finds
MOSCOW - More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing population of 1.8 million moved to the state within the decade, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. U of I professor Jaap Vos analyzed vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department...
Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho
Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
RELATED PEOPLE
Boise Braces For Record Setting Heat And Surging Temperatures
Looking back at Spring 2022, we had every reason to believe that this summer would be nowhere near as hot as the last few summers. Memorial Day weekend was a total bust. There was measurable rainfall each day of the long weekend. The high temps barely reached 50º on Sunday and Monday. Typically, Boise can count on high temperatures in the mid-70s. It just added injury to insult. The weather pattern this spring gave us really nice days during the work week when we couldn’t enjoy it and rainy, gray yuck weather on the weekends. Then mid-June hit and temperatures soared.
It’s Great That Boise Is Getting An In-N-Out, But Here’s The Burger We Need
All of Idaho is talking about it. We've been waiting so very patiently, and it's finally coming our way. In-N-Out Burger will be arriving to Boise in the next year or so. It's something to be excited about. There's no doubt that it's one of the best burgers in the country.
boisestatepublicradio.org
The latest on Idaho's teacher shortage
Last spring, Idaho Matters told you about a teacher shortage in Idaho, one that had educators worried about the upcoming fall semester when kids of all ages would head back to school. The school year for the Boise School District has started and we wanted to check back in with...
Post Register
Idaho Adventures: The fair, a rodeo, hop rod show, and fun times with cats
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Summer isn’t over yet. Check out some of these Idaho Adventures. For 125 years, generations of Idahoans have been visiting the Western Idaho Fair. It opens Friday at noon. With a donation of two cans of food that will benefit the Idaho Foodbank, entrance to the fair on Friday only from noon until 2 p.m. is free thanks to CBS2. This year’s fair includes carnival rides, animals, musical performances, food, and much more. Learn more about the fair by clicking HERE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Restaurants in the Boise Area with the Best Fajitas
It's officially National Fajita Day, so y'all gettin' some sizzling fajitas tonight for dinner or what?! I know I am... Tonight or any other night, here's a list of the best fajitas in the Boise area for you 👇. National Today says... "Get some steak sizzling over an open flame...
Downtown Boise Braces For Major Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad Event
There are few names larger in the City of Boise than "Aaron Paul". The legendary writer and actor who was born and raised right here in our backyard is one of the greatest talents to ever come out of the Treasure Valley. An argument could also be made that his show, 'Breaking Bad', is one of the most beloved and highly regarded television series' in decades.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Is Idaho’s history of hate repeating itself?
Hate is making a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support. That’s the latest word from Heath Druzin, the host and creator of the Extremely American podcast. He covers far-right movements and he’s been looking at a series of recent events that have some people worried that Idaho’s history of hate may be repeating itself.
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Idaho drought caused early water shutoffs last summer. What’s the outlook this year?
It was only a year ago that drought forced irrigation districts in Southwest Idaho to cut off water supply early and ask Treasure Valley residents to let their lawns turn brown. The outlook for 2022 as summer inches toward fall is much better. Because of this year’s cooler, wetter spring,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
“Something Big Is Happening In The Boise Housing Market”
While it may not be the optimal time to buy a home in Boise and the surrounding communities, the Boise housing market has adjusted to several market corrections. Realtors with a lot or little experience took advantage of Boise being the most overvalued home market in America for the last two years.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0