Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter? We Hope So
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
10 Northern Colorado Cities as Our Favorite Characters from ‘Parks and Recreation’
A few months ago, I decided to take characters from my favorite show, The Office, and sort them into Northern Colorado cities. After looking at the qualities of the series' characters and our local towns, I determined that Michael Scott is Greeley, Jim Halpert is Fort Collins, and Dwight Schrute is Ault (don't worry, I did a full character breakdown).
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
Love Pizza? New Northern Colorado Area Marco’s Pizza Now Open
Pizza fans in Northern Colorado rejoice as one of America's new favorite pizza restaurants has opened a new location in the NoCo area. Ready to chow down?. At this point, most pizza lovers in Colorado have tried the deliciousness that is Marco's Pizza. If you haven't, you're missing out. Marco's history begins over 40 years ago. It was all a dream of an Italian immigrant, Pat (Pasquale) Glammarco, that came to life in Oregon, Ohio, in 1978. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now (roughly) over 1,000 franchised Marco's Pizza locations across not just the United States of America, but it can also be enjoyed in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and India.
Are ‘Fake’ Musicians Scamming Colorado Shoppers? Police Think So
We've all seen street performers hanging out on the sidewalk in front of businesses playing for a couple of bucks, but have you ever thought that maybe this person was faking it?. It turns out that fake musicians may quite possibly be doing this exact thing; pretending to play a...
Prost! Your Ultimate Guide to Oktoberfest 2022 in Northern Colorado
Summer is winding down, and fall is slowly creeping into the air. The kiddos are probably already planning their Halloween costumes, but the adults have something else to look forward to: Oktoberfest. Thankfully, you don't need to travel to Germany to get your fix of beer and pretzels. We have...
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?
Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Houska Automotive Celebrates 70 Years Serving Northern Colorado
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. Houska Automotive has been helping Northern Coloradans fix their cars, trucks, equipment, and more for 70 years. Now, they're saying thanks with a 70th Anniversary Community Celebration on Saturday, September 17. Join them for...
Famous Coloradans Won’t Disclose Casa Bonita’s Renovations Yet
When it was reported a couple of years ago that Colorado's iconic Casa Bonita restaurant was in danger of going out of business, many Coloradans saw a piece of their childhood almost die. However, a couple of well-known Coloradans came to the rescue in the form of South Park creators...
How Did Colorado Become So Expensive? California Transplants
When it comes to the high prices of Colorado's real estate over the past decade or so, who's to blame? Many people will be quick to jump on Texas transplants, but they are wrong. What about California? Well, those that have firmly held the belief that those from the Golden State could be partially to blame can have their "I TOLD YOU SO" moment.
Here Are 5 Places Where You Can Rent Exotic Cars in Colorado
If the thought of driving a supercar in Colorado gets your blood pumping, we're right there with you. Like many of us, we admire cars like Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and one of my all-time favorites, the McLaren... But the chance of owning one of these supercars is probably pretty slim. That...
Cannonball! What Is Colorado’s Top City To Own A Swimming Pool In?
When you think of Colorado, you might not think that we're a great state to own a swimming pool in, but if you really wanted one, what city in Colorado would be the best option to have one?. Can You Have A Swimming Pool In Colorado?. I've lived in Colorado...
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park
The tallest dunes in all of North America, Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park has something for everyone. Well, almost everyone. Nothing is safe from the power of the dreaded "1-star" review button found on sites such as Tripadvisor or Google Reviews. Check out these brutal, and hilarious, 1-star reviews of this Colorado treasure.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
Colorado Gas War Continues On I-25 With Prices Now Under $3
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $3 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 In Colorado: Here’s Where To Find The Cheapest
Well, the day has finally come - the national average price for gas has fallen below $4. For the first time since March, the U.S. national average price of gas fell back under the $4 mark to $3.97 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, gas prices have declined by over $1...
