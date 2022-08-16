Read full article on original website
Neighbors see Lansing shooting as part of rising crime
Neighbors see Lansing shooting as part of rising …. Inflation impacts back-to-school shopping, Whitmer …. Heads Up: Lansing BWL warning of door-to-door scams. Whitmer’s budget director on taxpayer deal for Michiganders. 6 News at 5 help teachers get supplies. Group mapping out Jackson affordable housing plans. Memorial Health to...
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for men who shot out school windows
DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township Police Department is asking for help identifying two men pictured below. The two men are wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property complaint that occurred at Sheridan Road Elementary on August 12. Police say four windows of the school were shot out. If you have […]
LPD seeking help in vehicle theft, cold homicide cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs help in identifying three men that are allegedly connected to a vehicle theft case. The LPD is also asking anyone with information on an unsolved homicide, and two people are wanted. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the three subjects pictured […]
Overturned semi-truck backs up US-127
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An overturned semi-truck closed lanes on southbound US-127 during the Thursday morning commute. The crash on southbound US-127 just south of Saginaw Street was first reported by MDOT shortly before 5:45am. The right two lanes were closed, and were still closed as of 7:00am. Southbound...
Oakland Co. Woman accused of posing as therapist
A woman who was accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton has been arraigned.
FBI ‘concocted’ Whitmer kidnapping plot, acquitted man says
A group of gun enthusiasts was overblown by federal authorities into an illicit plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, one of two men already acquitted in the case said.
Community searches for suspect who shot at elementary school
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A community is shocked after a man shot through the windows of an elementary school. Police say two men drove past the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on August 12th and shot through the windows. Neighbors say things like this are scary but not unusual. “To be honest, I wasn’t really […]
Three arrested for drugs & more in Jackson Co. traffic stop
Three arrests were made during a Jackson County traffic stop on Tuesday.
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Puppies found in Jackson Co. swamp after 3-day search
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — After a three-day-long search through a Jackson County marsh, five abandoned puppies were found. According to the Jackson Citizen Patriot, more than 50 volunteers came together to help find the furry friends. Unfortunately it wasn’t all good news. Four of the puppies were found safe, but the last one was […]
Lansing police give update on shooting outside Quality Dairy
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are still investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the city’s southwest side outside of a Quality Dairy store. Lansing Police officers said they responded to calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Neighbors said they have never seen this type of incident just feet from their front […]
Back to the Bricks car show cruises through downtown Flint
Back to the Bricks, Michigan’s annual car cruise celebration, has officially returned to Flint.
Why feel blue when you could adopt this Blue Lacy pup?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News’ very own Kiyerra Lake has taken in a foster pup that you (yes, you!) can give a forever home. Iris is a six-month-old Blue Lacy, who came to New Hope Rescue from a shelter in Austin that was planning to put her down. Luckily, Iris is staying with Kiyerra […]
Radio station Power 96.5 to giveaway 1,200 backpacks
Beginning Wednesday Power 96.5, Lansing's Hip hop and R&B station along with Communities in Schools of Michigan, will be hosting a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the school year.
Eaton Co. to renegotiate sheriff’s deputies contracts
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Commissioners have voted to re-open contract negotiations with sheriff’s deputies in an effort to keep them leaving the department. This resolution comes more than a week after the public safety committee proposed giving sheriff’s deputies $10,000 retention bonuses for the next two years, but that proposal did not […]
JOB ALERT: Silver Maples in Chelsea is hiring
CHELSEA, Mich. (WLNS) — Silver Maples of Chelsea is now hiring for full-time and part-time resident care associates for all shifts. Wages will be offered at $18 an hour, but they will be based on experience, certifications, and shift. In addition, regular raises & annual bonuses will be made...
Challenge: Abortion ballot petition includes ‘nonsensical gibberish’
A ballot proposal that would enshrine reproductive freedoms, including the right to abortions, in the Michigan Constitution is being challenged, with opponents arguing it includes "extended passages of incomprehensible argle-bargle."
Group mapping out Jackson affordable housing plans
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The future of the downtown Jackson area is starting with a vision from the community. “If we are able to successfully build some great units for people in the downtown area then our residents some of their greatest hopes will come true,” said Hakim Crampton, Project Manager for the Choice […]
Sparrow Hospital adds more furry staff members
Sparrow Hospital has a few new staff members, and they are very popular with patients.
