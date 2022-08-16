Read full article on original website
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Nice & warm end to workweek, showers & storms this weekend
We’ve got a really nice end to the workweek on tap, with temperatures right about normal for this time of year, topping out in the middle 80s. We will see mainly sunny skies, and other than an isolated shower or two this afternoon, we will be mostly dry. Humidity will increase slightly throughout the day, feeling a little sticky this evening.
NBC4 Columbus
Watching for more afternoon showers
Today: Afternoon clouds, few scat’d p.m. showers, high 78. Tonight: Showers clearing, becoming partly cloudy, low 62. Wednesday: Morning sunshine, then scat’d p.m. showers, high 80. Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82. Friday: Sunny, seasonal, high 85. Saturday: Showers & t-storms, high 84. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good afternoon & happy...
Football Friday Nite preseason show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football returns to Ohio on Friday, August 19. To get fans ready for the new season, the NBC4 sports department is airing a half-hour special featuring the top storylines, a preview of the best teams in the area, the FFN Preseason Team and much more. You can watch the […]
614now.com
After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening
Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC4 Columbus
Two central Ohio boys finalists in Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two central Ohio boys have made it into the top 25 of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. Jameson Redd, of Delaware and William Dale Ramsey, from Pataskala, are both currently listed on the Division Finalists’ page of the contest’s website. Getting into the top 25 is quite an accomplishment for the pair, as the Kids Mullet Championships is a national competition with children from all over the country vying for 1st place.
I-70 eastbound ramp reopened after semi broke down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ramp on I-70 eastbound in Columbus has reopened after a semi-trailer truck broke down. Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, police arrived at I-70 eastbound at Hilliard-Rome Road to assist a disabled truck blocking traffic on the highway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Officers shut down the ramp from […]
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
Try this Hilltop hidden gem
👋 Alissa here. Nothing tastes better on a warm summer day than soft serve ice cream from a mom-and-pop shop. Driving the news: I was shocked when I moved to Columbus and couldn't find any local hotspots. My hometown of just 25,000 people spoiled me with three. I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
WSYX ABC6
State Route 161 closed on north side due to crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said State Route 161 is closed between Linworth and Sawmill roads due to a serious crash. The Perry Township Police Department is investigating the crash. It's unclear how long the closure will last and drivers are asked to avoid the...
NBC4 Columbus
Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sensory-friendly evening coming to Zoombezi Bay on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is hosting a sensory-friendly evening at their water park, Zoombezi Bay, on Friday. Those who are sensitive to noise and prefer smaller crowds will be able to visit Zoombezi Bay on Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a sensory-friendly evening.
Intel will become Columbus' largest water user
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'He took everything': Northeast Columbus business burglarized 4 times in 2 months
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The co-owner of a northeast Columbus business said they've lost at least $50,000 worth of merchandise in about two months. Better Buy, located in the Northland Plaza, said someone has broken into their business four times. The first incident happened on June 14. “He took everything....
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus demands Fort Rapids resort owners to clean up property, threatens hefty fine
Columbus demands Fort Rapids resort owners to clean up property, threatens hefty fine. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3poy0rY. Columbus demands Fort Rapids resort owners to clean …. Detectives testify in Westerville murder trial. Two central Ohio boys finalists in Kids Mullet Championship. Big Ten agrees to 7-year deal with NBC, CBS and...
City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society’s been giving homeless pets both big and small a second chance since 19-59. This week they’re looking for a home for one of their smallest residents….Gizmo. He’s just about three months old and is a Terrier Beagle Mix full of energy who’d bring joy to just about any home. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society, April Cohagen-Gibson, spoke about what Mr. Gizmo will be like when he grows up and what kind of home is perfect for him.
Comments / 0