Read full article on original website
Related
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Montgomery County Fair
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, stopped by the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg. The candidate met and spoke with voters, toured the exhibits and attractions, and visited the Montgomery County Republican Party tent. One stop of particular interest to the gubernatorial hopeful was the 4-H Sheep & Swine Club booth, where he participated in the 4-H raffle. Cox was a Champion sheep (Shropshire) showman and shepherd in Maryland 4-H from 1986-1991.
WMDT.com
Governor Larry Hogan announces Lower Shore Coalition for Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network
BERLIN, Md. – “All of the good associated with the Lower Shore MCIN expansion serves as a win-win for law enforcement and for citizens who live, work, and visit the Delmarva Peninsula,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Jerry Jones said. New efforts are underway in the state of...
WTOP
How Montgomery County’s primary race recount will work
Montgomery County’s recount is set to begin Friday after businessman David Blair fell behind incumbent Marc Elrich by only 35 votes in the race for the Democratic nomination for the Maryland county’s executive. Gilberto Zelaya, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said preparations are underway...
fox5dc.com
Dan Cox, Maryland GOP gubernatorial nominee, talks platform, primary win, and race for governor
WASHINGTON - Dan Cox, the Maryland Republican nominee for governor who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, says his primary win was a clear sign that taxes, crime, and education are top priorities on the minds of voters that need to be addressed in the state. Cox spoke with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Maryland Board Of Elections Files Emergency Petition To Allow Mail-In Ballot Count Earlier
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Yesterday, the members of the Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) voted to file an emergency petition in a circuit court to seek approval to canvass mail-in ballots prior to Election Day. The petition will also require that any results from any pre-Election Day canvassing be...
President Biden and First Lady Scheduled to Attend Rally in Maryland
Less than 12 weeks before the November general election, President Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are scheduled to attend a rally in Maryland on Thursday, Aug. 25. The post President Biden and First Lady Scheduled to Attend Rally in Maryland appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
‘Unprecedented:’ Frederick Dems juggle numerous unknowns following court ruling
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Nearly a month after the primary, Frederick County Democrats who live in County Council District 3 still don’t know who their nominee for the fall campaign will be.
WUSA
Democratic primary for Montgomery County certified a month after voting
Incumbent Marc Elrich beat challenger David Blair by just 35 votes. Blair has filed a petition for a recount. It's unclear how long the recount will take.
RELATED PEOPLE
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
mocoshow.com
President Joe Biden Will Be in MoCo on August 25th For a General Election Rally
A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has not yet announced its location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election.
Virginia man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Antonio LaMotta was arrested Tuesday […]
Postal workers and activists rally for voter rights in Maryland
OXON HILL, Md. — On Tuesday postal workers that are members of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) along with democracy advocates, religious leaders and labor activists held a rally in Oxon Hill, Maryland to stand up for mail-in voting rights. Around 2,000 people were expected to participate in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
Incumbent Elrich wins Democratic primary race for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Incumbent Marc Elrich has won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. The board-certified the votes Saturday, nearly a month after the election took place. On Friday, the election certification was delayed when...
WUSA9
School districts weigh pros, cons of metal detectors
FREDERICK, Md. — In Frederick County, Maryland, the District builds a new school almost every year to keep up with its growing population. And always with an eye on student safety. But the focus is on the latest in safe school design like open entryways and a layered security...
WUSA
A graphic promising a 4th stimulus check for Marylanders is based on old news
MARYLAND, USA — After an expensive summer and a lengthy back-to-school shopping list, another stimulus check probably sounds pretty nice right now! That’s what one graphic a VERIFY viewer sent in promises, but it’s based on old news. THE QUESTION. Is there another stimulus check on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Maryland Delegate Candidate Files Million Dollar Defamation Suit Against Lusby Couple
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CEO of Merillat Pools and former 2022 Republican State Delegate Candidate for District 27C, Kevin Merillat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Lusby couple over social media posts and videos of him taken in St. Leonard. The video in question was filmed around...
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
Franklin County: Changes in funding for area school districts
As most Franklin County area schools go back into session for the 2022-23 school year, here are the increases each of them will see in basic education dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Increases in Funding. Chambersburg Area School District basic education funding is up 13%. That’s $3,064,396 in dollar...
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0