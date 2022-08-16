ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Montgomery County Fair

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, stopped by the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg. The candidate met and spoke with voters, toured the exhibits and attractions, and visited the Montgomery County Republican Party tent. One stop of particular interest to the gubernatorial hopeful was the 4-H Sheep & Swine Club booth, where he participated in the 4-H raffle. Cox was a Champion sheep (Shropshire) showman and shepherd in Maryland 4-H from 1986-1991.
How Montgomery County’s primary race recount will work

Montgomery County’s recount is set to begin Friday after businessman David Blair fell behind incumbent Marc Elrich by only 35 votes in the race for the Democratic nomination for the Maryland county’s executive. Gilberto Zelaya, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said preparations are underway...
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
Postal workers and activists rally for voter rights in Maryland

OXON HILL, Md. — On Tuesday postal workers that are members of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) along with democracy advocates, religious leaders and labor activists held a rally in Oxon Hill, Maryland to stand up for mail-in voting rights. Around 2,000 people were expected to participate in...
School districts weigh pros, cons of metal detectors

FREDERICK, Md. — In Frederick County, Maryland, the District builds a new school almost every year to keep up with its growing population. And always with an eye on student safety. But the focus is on the latest in safe school design like open entryways and a layered security...
