Barcelona want £21m for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Chelsea prepare to splash out on striker… just seven months after cash-strapped giants picked him up on a FREE after his Arsenal contract was cancelled

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Cash-strapped Barcelona have told Chelsea they want £21million for striker Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang, just seven months after signing him on a free transfer.

Chelsea held talks with the LaLiga giants over the weekend and are prepared to make an offer this week but for considerably less.

Barcelona target Marcos Alonso has been discussed as part of negotiations to head in the opposite direction.

Chelsea will have to pay £21million to seal a deal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona
The Blues want to pay considerably less and will offer Marcos Alonso as part of the deal

The ex-Arsenal star has scored 11 goals in 13 starts since joining the Catalan giants in January but has now fallen down the pecking order following the club's £42.5million purchase of Robert Lewandowski and the need of cashing in on a few players.

Barcelona have been Europe's biggest summer spenders despite the club going through a torrid financial crisis and over £1billion in debt.

The Spanish side have managed to register the majority of their new signings, but have still be unable to register defender Jules Kounde, who joined from Sevilla earlier this summer due to the ongoing money issues.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has overseen a major summer spending spree despite going through a torrid financial crisis and over £1billion in debt

One way of raising the funds is by selling current squad members, with Aubameyang one of the favourites along with Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay to leave Spain this summer, despite only arriving at Barcelona in January.

The Blues are chasing down Aubameyang to help the void left in attack with Romelu Lukaku re-joining Inter Milan on loan and Timo Werner heading back to RB Leipzig for £25million.

Boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to link back up with the 33-year-old forward after developing a positive relationship at Borussia Dortmund and would like to add a proven goal-scorer to his Chelsea ranks.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel developed a solid relationship with Aubameyang at Dortmund

In two years under Tuchel's stewardship at Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 appearances and finishing the second of those seasons as the Bundesliga's top scorer.

The Gabon international scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League matches during his time at Arsenal before things went sour and he was frozen out by Mikel Arteta.

It is believed Aubameyang is, however, not actively pursuing a Barcelona exit, having rediscovered his goal-scoring touch since joining LaLiga.

Tuchel is still keen to add further to his squad as he looks to rebuild his Chelsea squad

His contract runs until 2025 - including a break clause added in for 2023, therefore his future remains in his own hands.

Chelsea have already signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly , Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka.

But Tuchel is keen to add further to his squad after also losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers this summer along with Lukaku and Werner heading out the door.

Daily Mail

Southampton owners begin to grow network after purchasing controlling stake in Turkish side Goztepe S.K. amid ambitions to make Saints focal point of Red Bull-style football empire

Southampton's owners have added the first new club to their network by purchasing a controlling stake in Turkish side Goztepe S.K. Sportsmail reported in March how Sport Republic, the London-based firm who bought Southampton in January, were hoping to add up to two new clubs to their portfolio by the end of the summer and Turkey was one of the countries they were looking in.
SOCCER
The Independent

On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach

Hope Powell left her role as England head coach, ending her 15-year spell in charge, on this day in 2013.Powell took charge of the Lionesses in  1998, and took England to the European Championship final in 2009 where they lost 6-2 to Germany.But it was the disappointment of the 2013 European finals which led to Powell’s departure after they exited the tournament in the first round when they were defeated by France and Spain in the group stages, with their solitary point coming from a draw against Russia.Upon Powell’s exit, Football Association general secretary Alex Horne said: “Hope deserves a...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Norwich 2-0 Millwall: Dean Smith's side score twice in the second half as 22-year-old Josh Sargent bags both goals to ensure a second home victory of the season

Norwich scored two second half goals to hand Dean Smith his second home victory of the season as they came out on top in a 2-0 win over Millwall. The visitors frustrated the hosts for the entirety of the first half and created the clearest goalscoring chances but couldn't land their mark as Norwich started sluggishly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
