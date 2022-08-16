ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the Connection Between Sleep and Mental Health

Sleep disturbances can affect your mental health. How improving sleep can boost your mood. Try these methods to improve sleep and mental health. More than one-third of Americans are not getting enough sleep. That’s a lot of people walking around with well-known symptoms like “brain fog,” moodiness, and the general inability to think straight and remember information. It’s not an exaggeration to say our lack of sleep is becoming a public health crisis.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Jonah Hill steps back from work due to anxiety: How to tell if your mental health needs a breather

Jonah Hill is taking “the important” step of pulling back from certain work duties for the sake of his mental health – something many of us could probably benefit from doing, when struggles flare up.The Hollywood star, 38 – whose new documentary Stutz explores the topic of mental health, including his own experiences – said events and public appearances “exacerbated” his anxiety attacks. While ups and downs in life are normal, how can you tell when it’s time to take a step back on the work front?Hope #JonahHill is getting lots of support about this #healthy decision. Setting boundaries isn't easy...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

5 Practices for Calming Racing Thoughts

If your mind is racing, it feels like your thoughts are swirling so fast that you can’t latch onto them. Here are 5 ways to calm your mind. Although racing thoughts are common, they can be tough to shake. These thoughts might be repetitive (rumination), going over the same...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Does It Mean to Be Touch Starved?

Touch starvation occurs when you go without skin-to-skin contact for long periods. Over time, it can impact your mental health and well-being. Being touch starved — aka touch deprived or skin hungry — can happen when you have had little to no touch from other living things. As...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Social Connection#Safe Space#Community Health#Physical Health#Diseases#General Health
Kurt Goodwin

Difference between behavioral health and mental health

Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
MedicalXpress

Increase in BMI precedes unhealthy eating behaviors

Big children eat more than other children. Research has shown that overweight children are more likely to use food as a comfort or eat until the dish is empty, even though they may be full. But which comes first, eating behavior or high body-mass index (BMI)?. A research group at...
FITNESS
infomeddnews.com

Living With Anxiety – How To Enjoy Life As Much As You Can

Depression and anxiety disorders are the most common psychological illnesses found throughout the world. Everyone’s life has situations that trigger anxiety. Dealing with issues, being in control, and working towards a resolution can aid in coping with anxiety. Here are some tips you can follow to enjoy life and improve your quality of life while living with anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Everything to know about medications for social anxiety

Social anxiety disorders and social phobia cause excessive fear and worry in social interactions that are usually not life threatening. Medications such as antianxiety drugs, antidepressants, and beta-blockers can help people manage the symptoms and prevent severe complications. Many people feel some level of anxiety in social situations. This is...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Dogs, Eating, and Emotions

Relatively little attention has been given to the emotional complexity of how people feel about feeding their canine companions. In deciding how often to feed, dog guardians may feel a tension between making their dogs happy and keeping them healthy. Like humans, dogs can develop complicated feelings related to food,...
PETS
Healthline

Can Promethazine Help Treat Anxiety?

Promethazine is a drug used to treat allergies, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Doctors sometimes prescribe it to help people relax or fall asleep in hospital settings. Doctors may also prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. This article explores how promethazine works, as well as current research into its safety and...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

From tough love to interventions, what works when a loved one is struggling with addiction?

There’s some pretty bad advice out there for families impacted by alcohol and other drug use. Some of it not only doesn’t work but could actually make things worse. Most people who use alcohol or other drugs never develop a problem with it, and most people who develop problems recover. If you discover someone in your family is using drugs, don’t panic or jump to conclusions. Getting angry or upset may mean they just hide their drug use. So what can you do and what should you avoid if you discover a family member has an alcohol or other drug problem? ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood

If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
KIDS
verywellhealth.com

How to Treat Anger Issues in Kids

It’s entirely normal for kids to throw tantrums, especially before age 6. However, frequent tantrums, which last more than 10 minutes or involve violence, can signify anger issues in kids. Anger can be linked to many experiences and conditions, from trauma to obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Certain types of psychotherapy for kids along with parent management techniques for adults can help the entire family develop more effective coping methods.
KIDS

