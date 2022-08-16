Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Connection Between Sleep and Mental Health
Sleep disturbances can affect your mental health. How improving sleep can boost your mood. Try these methods to improve sleep and mental health. More than one-third of Americans are not getting enough sleep. That’s a lot of people walking around with well-known symptoms like “brain fog,” moodiness, and the general inability to think straight and remember information. It’s not an exaggeration to say our lack of sleep is becoming a public health crisis.
Jonah Hill steps back from work due to anxiety: How to tell if your mental health needs a breather
Jonah Hill is taking “the important” step of pulling back from certain work duties for the sake of his mental health – something many of us could probably benefit from doing, when struggles flare up.The Hollywood star, 38 – whose new documentary Stutz explores the topic of mental health, including his own experiences – said events and public appearances “exacerbated” his anxiety attacks. While ups and downs in life are normal, how can you tell when it’s time to take a step back on the work front?Hope #JonahHill is getting lots of support about this #healthy decision. Setting boundaries isn't easy...
Parents, doctors lament 'devastating' effects of pandemic school closures as mental health crisis worsens
Nearly two-and-a-half years after COVID-19 first took the U.S. by storm, parents and doctors are speaking out on the devastating effects that the school shutdowns and mandates continue to have on children, including a relentless mental health crisis. "What I'm seeing happening – particularly with younger kids – is social...
I'm a trauma therapist who helps people who are being bullied by their partner's ex. Here's how I recommend couples move forward.
An ex-partner-turned-bully uses anger to avoid their hurt and vulnerability, therapist Monica Vermani said. She said ignoring them is the way to go.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Psych Centra
5 Practices for Calming Racing Thoughts
If your mind is racing, it feels like your thoughts are swirling so fast that you can’t latch onto them. Here are 5 ways to calm your mind. Although racing thoughts are common, they can be tough to shake. These thoughts might be repetitive (rumination), going over the same...
Complex PTSD finally has a name; now those living with it want acceptance
WASHINGTON – Over more than 30 years, Peoria resident Michael Burns was diagnosed with everything from ADHD to PTSD to depression, but it was not until he did his own research that he found a diagnosis that fit: Complex PTSD. When he showed his research to his clinicians, they...
How To Combat The Effect Mental Illness Can Have On Hygiene
Certain actions, like not bathing or brushing your teeth, can indicate a mental health condition. Learn how to recognize these signs and what you can do.
Psych Centra
What Does It Mean to Be Touch Starved?
Touch starvation occurs when you go without skin-to-skin contact for long periods. Over time, it can impact your mental health and well-being. Being touch starved — aka touch deprived or skin hungry — can happen when you have had little to no touch from other living things. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Difference between behavioral health and mental health
Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
Ark Behavioral Health Addiction Specialist On How The Pandemic Has Affected Addiction – Exclusive
Dr. Manish Mishra, an addiction specialist at Ark Behavioral Health, discussed how the pandemic has affected addiction rates and related lifestyle changes.
MedicalXpress
Increase in BMI precedes unhealthy eating behaviors
Big children eat more than other children. Research has shown that overweight children are more likely to use food as a comfort or eat until the dish is empty, even though they may be full. But which comes first, eating behavior or high body-mass index (BMI)?. A research group at...
infomeddnews.com
Living With Anxiety – How To Enjoy Life As Much As You Can
Depression and anxiety disorders are the most common psychological illnesses found throughout the world. Everyone’s life has situations that trigger anxiety. Dealing with issues, being in control, and working towards a resolution can aid in coping with anxiety. Here are some tips you can follow to enjoy life and improve your quality of life while living with anxiety.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
Everything to know about medications for social anxiety
Social anxiety disorders and social phobia cause excessive fear and worry in social interactions that are usually not life threatening. Medications such as antianxiety drugs, antidepressants, and beta-blockers can help people manage the symptoms and prevent severe complications. Many people feel some level of anxiety in social situations. This is...
psychologytoday.com
Dogs, Eating, and Emotions
Relatively little attention has been given to the emotional complexity of how people feel about feeding their canine companions. In deciding how often to feed, dog guardians may feel a tension between making their dogs happy and keeping them healthy. Like humans, dogs can develop complicated feelings related to food,...
PETS・
Healthline
Can Promethazine Help Treat Anxiety?
Promethazine is a drug used to treat allergies, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Doctors sometimes prescribe it to help people relax or fall asleep in hospital settings. Doctors may also prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. This article explores how promethazine works, as well as current research into its safety and...
calmsage.com
Understanding And Preventing Mental (Nervous) Breakdown For Better Mental Health
How many times in a week do you feel stressed or feel intense symptoms related to mental health? If your answer is… often! Continue reading this blog, as this blog might help you to overcome such a mental health issue. When we often feel emotional or mental distress or...
From tough love to interventions, what works when a loved one is struggling with addiction?
There’s some pretty bad advice out there for families impacted by alcohol and other drug use. Some of it not only doesn’t work but could actually make things worse. Most people who use alcohol or other drugs never develop a problem with it, and most people who develop problems recover. If you discover someone in your family is using drugs, don’t panic or jump to conclusions. Getting angry or upset may mean they just hide their drug use. So what can you do and what should you avoid if you discover a family member has an alcohol or other drug problem? ...
California made one simple change that’s helping the teen mental health crisis. Other states should follow suit
Later school start times are associated with reduced depression and higher academic performance in high schoolers. Something didn’t sit well with Lisa L. Lewis when she began dropping off her eldest son for high school in her California district in 2015. “Every day I was driving there, I could...
Psych Centra
54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood
If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
verywellhealth.com
How to Treat Anger Issues in Kids
It’s entirely normal for kids to throw tantrums, especially before age 6. However, frequent tantrums, which last more than 10 minutes or involve violence, can signify anger issues in kids. Anger can be linked to many experiences and conditions, from trauma to obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Certain types of psychotherapy for kids along with parent management techniques for adults can help the entire family develop more effective coping methods.
Comments / 0