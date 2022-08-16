Read full article on original website
Mega-site construction job awarded to Barnett Southern; Hiring event scheduled
Barnett Southern, a growing commercial and industrial site development. company, and its business partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services, have been awarded the contract for site and utility development (Phase I) of the recently announced Hyundai Motors electric vehicle plant, which broke ground in August. Phase 1 is slated...
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
Savannah employment agency hosts job fair
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Signature Contingent Management office started a new series of hiring events on Wednesday. SCM, a staffing agency, is hosting the job fair to fill over 150 full-time industrial, janitorial and clerical positions. Recruitment specialist Tony Sutton said that by partnering with corporations and big...
Bulloch Co. placing rezoning on hold until early next year
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County commissioners say they need a six month freeze on rezoning to get ordinances in line for the growth they say was coming even before Hyundai put this region on the world’s radar. Commissioners voted unanimously for the moratorium. Chairman Roy Thompson says...
180 Day Moratorium on Selected Residential Rezoning in Southeast Bulloch | Full Bulloch Commission meeting recap
Bulloch County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Rezoning has dominated the commissioners meeting over the past few months. The announcement of Aspen Aerogels and now Hyundai has amplified demand from developers for land in Southeast Bulloch County. To meet this demand the land has to be rezoned, from primarily agriculture farm land to allow for high density residential growth.
Chatham County spends $87K on MPC investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While severance negotiations are underway for Chatham County Manager Lee Smith, WTOC investigates has learned of an investigation involving another governmental entity with ties to Smith and Chatham County. Copies of county invoices show Chatham County taxpayers spent nearly $87,000 for an internal investigation led by...
Judge Rules Carolina Retail Must Relocate from County Property
Bluffton - On August 15, 2022, Magistrate Judge McCall-Tanner ruled in favor of Beaufort County and gave Carolina Retail until September 9, 2022 to vacate the County’s property. Carolina Retail had entered into a lease agreement with Beaufort County in 2018. Carolina Retail was not required to pay rent....
Agreement passes for SCCPSS to purchase Garden City recreation center
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal Garden City leaders say was more than four years in the making. Council members unanimously approved a $3 million agreement with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System to purchase the site of an old recreation center. The rec center and old gym is...
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
Gallery: Southern Tan & Wellness ribbon-cutting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Southern Tan & Wellness held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Savannah on Wednesday. Check out a photo gallery below.
Local ministry works to provide place to stay, eat for homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every week, people facing homelessness in the Hostess City have a place they can go to find food, supplies and someone to talk to. It’s all the effort of a local woman, and her ministry of support, working to provide a safe place to go and better yet, hope. “It keeps […]
Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
Concerns grow over the future of the old Coastal Empire Fairground property
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - January’s excitement over developing the old Coastal Empire Fairground has turned to concern from people living in the area. Last fall, Savannah City Council voted to hire P3 Venture Group for the development of the property off Meding Street and 62nd. Former state representative, J....
St. Joseph’s Candler & Savannah Tech offering program that gives students experience while taking classes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 people have signed up for a St. Joseph’s Candler and Savannah Tech program that allows students work and learn at the same time. Students will come out of the program a certified nurse assistant and/or patient care technician. Jacqueline and Sabrena Delaney...
Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
Here's how a buoy off Savannah's coast is helping endangered right whales
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Whale-saving buoys with high-tech sensors off the Savannah coast could help an endangered whale species. A two-hour boat ride to 40 miles off the coast of Savannah, the cargo ship company, CMA-CGM, took WJCL 22 into the Atlantic Ocean to witness the deployment of the Sea Guardian Savannah.
Indictment: Murdaugh accomplice funneled money to pay overdraft, attorney fees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Grand Jury on Thursday filed superseding indictments against the accused coconspirator of disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh, detailing a system of stealing money from victims that spanned at least two decades. Russell Laffitte was the director of Palmetto State Bank and has...
Feed the Boro to Distribute 1 Millionth Meal at Next Food Drop August 20
Feed the Boro will reach an incredible milestone this Saturday, August 20, at their next Food Drop event. The organization will distribute their One Millionth meal. Feed the Boro addressed Statesboro’s Mayor Jonathan McCollar and City Council at the council’s meeting Tuesday, and thanked them for their support over the past year. Don Poe, President of Feed the Boro, also announced that as of this weekend, the monthly event will have provided one million meals. A plaque was presented to the organization to acknowledge the accomplishment.
08/18/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters
A developer continues to receive pushback on plans due to the size and scale of the building in the heart of Savannah’s downtown Historic District after making some design changes to the heavily scrutinized project. And speaking of size, the massive impact of one of Savannah’s Civil Rights icons cannot be fit on a plaque, but it is still important to recognize W.W. Law’s home. The Historic Savannah Foundation reportedly has plans to do just that later this month after locating a missing marker meant for Law’s home. Meanwhile, another Savannah native will be recognized via an honorary street designation, following action by the Savannah City Council last week. Such council actions may one day take place in a restored seat of government as the city moves forward with plans to restore City Hall.
