ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
GARDEN CITY, GA
WTGS

Savannah employment agency hosts job fair

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Signature Contingent Management office started a new series of hiring events on Wednesday. SCM, a staffing agency, is hosting the job fair to fill over 150 full-time industrial, janitorial and clerical positions. Recruitment specialist Tony Sutton said that by partnering with corporations and big...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bulloch Co. placing rezoning on hold until early next year

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County commissioners say they need a six month freeze on rezoning to get ordinances in line for the growth they say was coming even before Hyundai put this region on the world’s radar. Commissioners voted unanimously for the moratorium. Chairman Roy Thompson says...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham County, GA
Business
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
Grice Connect

180 Day Moratorium on Selected Residential Rezoning in Southeast Bulloch | Full Bulloch Commission meeting recap

Bulloch County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Rezoning has dominated the commissioners meeting over the past few months. The announcement of Aspen Aerogels and now Hyundai has amplified demand from developers for land in Southeast Bulloch County. To meet this demand the land has to be rezoned, from primarily agriculture farm land to allow for high density residential growth.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham County spends $87K on MPC investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While severance negotiations are underway for Chatham County Manager Lee Smith, WTOC investigates has learned of an investigation involving another governmental entity with ties to Smith and Chatham County. Copies of county invoices show Chatham County taxpayers spent nearly $87,000 for an internal investigation led by...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
beaufortcountysc.gov

Judge Rules Carolina Retail Must Relocate from County Property

Bluffton - On August 15, 2022, Magistrate Judge McCall-Tanner ruled in favor of Beaufort County and gave Carolina Retail until September 9, 2022 to vacate the County’s property. Carolina Retail had entered into a lease agreement with Beaufort County in 2018. Carolina Retail was not required to pay rent....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Plumbing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Chatham County#The Civil Rights Museum
southmag.com

Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
WRDW-TV

Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Here's how a buoy off Savannah's coast is helping endangered right whales

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Whale-saving buoys with high-tech sensors off the Savannah coast could help an endangered whale species. A two-hour boat ride to 40 miles off the coast of Savannah, the cargo ship company, CMA-CGM, took WJCL 22 into the Atlantic Ocean to witness the deployment of the Sea Guardian Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Indictment: Murdaugh accomplice funneled money to pay overdraft, attorney fees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Grand Jury on Thursday filed superseding indictments against the accused coconspirator of disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh, detailing a system of stealing money from victims that spanned at least two decades. Russell Laffitte was the director of Palmetto State Bank and has...
allongeorgia.com

Feed the Boro to Distribute 1 Millionth Meal at Next Food Drop August 20

Feed the Boro will reach an incredible milestone this Saturday, August 20, at their next Food Drop event. The organization will distribute their One Millionth meal. Feed the Boro addressed Statesboro’s Mayor Jonathan McCollar and City Council at the council’s meeting Tuesday, and thanked them for their support over the past year. Don Poe, President of Feed the Boro, also announced that as of this weekend, the monthly event will have provided one million meals. A plaque was presented to the organization to acknowledge the accomplishment.
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

08/18/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
connectsavannah.com

SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters

A developer continues to receive pushback on plans due to the size and scale of the building in the heart of Savannah’s downtown Historic District after making some design changes to the heavily scrutinized project. And speaking of size, the massive impact of one of Savannah’s Civil Rights icons cannot be fit on a plaque, but it is still important to recognize W.W. Law’s home. The Historic Savannah Foundation reportedly has plans to do just that later this month after locating a missing marker meant for Law’s home. Meanwhile, another Savannah native will be recognized via an honorary street designation, following action by the Savannah City Council last week. Such council actions may one day take place in a restored seat of government as the city moves forward with plans to restore City Hall.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy