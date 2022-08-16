ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It was like a witch was in the building': Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool's injury crisis but insists he is 'proud' of his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace after 'everything went against us'

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has complained of his side's injury situation after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Reds are missing eight players through injury, including key centre backs Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate and midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who will be out for six weeks with a hamstring issue.

They are currently winless in the league with two points from two games.

Jurgen Klopp felt 'everything went against us' in the run up to Liverpool's game on Monday
The Reds are without a number of key players, including Thiago, who will be out for six weeks

Speaking after the game, the manager said: 'Honestly, the real feeling I have right now is I'm proud. Because during the week, everything went against us, it was crazy.

'It was like a witch was in the building, every time somebody else had problems.

'Then putting in such a performance, especially with the circumstances, I'm really proud.'

He also touched on a key incident in the game that saw Liverpool's new £85 million striker Darwin Nunez sent off for a headbutt. He said: 'I've seen it back now, that's of course a red card. He is provoked all the time but that's not how he should behave.

Klopp called Darwin Nunez's headbutt 'absolutely not the reaction you want to see'

'He knows that now himself, I will talk to him. It makes no sense when I talk now too much about it in public.

'It's absolutely not the reaction you want to see from the challenge and the centre-halves in the Premier League they will do that to him. He's a handful himself but that's not the reaction.'

Liverpool will be hoping for a first Premier League win of the season when they take on bottom-of-the-league Manchester United on Monday night.

