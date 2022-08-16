ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Police identify victim of deadly hit-and-run on I-290 in Worcester

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SH1Xt_0hJkNqjg00
File photo of a Massachusetts State Police vehicle. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Worcester Saturday night.

Jamal Mustapha, 27, was struck on I-290 westbound shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Mustapha had been hit by multiple vehicles, according to State Police.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor trailer,” State Police said in a statement. “Evidence indicates that he was subsequently struck by other vehicles. None of the vehicles stopped. It is unclear if any of the operators knew they had struck a person.”

Police are investigating why Mustapha on the highway at that time. The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Couture at the Holden Barracks at 508-829-8410.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-495

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police identified the victim Wednesday’s deadly wrong way crash on Interstate 495. State police said that 72-year-old Samule Ibikunle, of Westborough, was killed when 29-year-old Devin Arroyo, of Taunton, veered onto the opposite side of the highway and hit him head on.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump

Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek to suspend license of motorist who drove SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove inside the South Shore Plaza on Thursday morning, leaving customers scratching their heads. Officers responding to the busy mall for a report of vehicle that had driven inside the building around 11:45 a.m. found a white Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor, according to the Braintree Police Department.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Two people wounded in early morning shootings on Mass Ave. in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are recovering this morning after an early morning shooting in Boston Thursday. Boston Police responded to both a shooting scene at a gas station on Mass. Avenue and then another scene a few blocks down just before 4:30 a.m. Authorities told 7NEWS the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Worcester, MA
Cars
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homicide investigation underway after man shot to death in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Quincy early Thursday morning. Officers responding to the area of 5 Crown Drive around 12:40 a.m. found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of a stairwell leading from the apartment building’s parking area to the residences, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan.
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Police#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Car crashes into Weymouth variety store

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Weymouth store Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street, according to police. Police say the driver of a pickup truck hit another car before slamming into the store. The man...
WEYMOUTH, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

32-year-old woman found dead after diving into Charles River at John W. Weeks Bridge on Wednesday night, police say

The body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday night, the Massachusetts State Police Department said. On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., state police, Cambridge police and the Boston fire and police departments responded to a report of a woman diving into the Charles River and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, police said the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WINCHESTER, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
BRAINTREE, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Center hit by second suspected arson fire in two weeks #quincyfiredepartment #mayorkoch #quincypolicedepartment

Quincy Center hit by second suspected arson fire in two weeks. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. The latest fire in Quincy Center in recent months as well as one that occurred but two weeks after the last one was a grass fire at the former site of one of Quincy’s oldest churches and that is now a church cemetery.
QUINCY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monson Police investigating several car break-ins

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monson Police have reported that a number of vehicle break-ins occurred overnight, including one vehicle that was stolen. The police department posted on their Facebook page the break-ins happened between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Flynt Avenue, Mechanic Street, and Wales Road.
MONSON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
115K+
Followers
122K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy