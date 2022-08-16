ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

NYPD cops confiscate 47 guns, arrest 57 people over the weekend

By Haley Brown, Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRbfk_0hJkNUVo00

The NYPD confiscated 47 guns and arrested 57 people over the weekend across the city – including one man who has 11 prior arrests, three of which are for gun charges, an NYPD official said Tuesday.

“There were children and families playing in the park and just like that a few feet away someone is carrying an illegal firearm,” Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press conference announcing the arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RShB8_0hJkNUVo00
Community activist Jackie Adams lost two of her sons to gun violence and serves as an advocate for change.
Tomas E.Gaston

The third-time offender he was referring to is Octavous Fayton, 41, who was arrested in his most recent bust at 6:30 p.m. Sunday inside Hylan Park at East 216th Street and Bronx Boulevard, police said.

“I just want to use this one incident as a microcosm,” Maddrey said. “This is happening everywhere where people are walking around with illegal firearms and they’re right in our communities which is creating a hazard.”

Fayton was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless driving and hit with traffic violations for driving without headlights, overly tinted windows and other infractions.

He has 11 unsealed prior arrests, including the three gun arrests, police said.

Fayton was previously busted with a gun on Feb. 18, 2020, when he was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqL5M_0hJkNUVo00 Newly-signed NY law says toy weapons must be white, bright colors, or ‘translucent’

He was hit with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of possession of stolen property on Oct. 14, 2017, when he was found in possession of a stolen weapon, cops said.

Jackie Rowe-Adams, 74, co-founded Harlem Mothers & Fathers S.A.V.E after losing two of her sons to gun violence — one was killed when he was 17 in the 80s and the other was 28 when he died in the 90s.

“I applaud the police. I am very proud of NYPD because this is what we need. Enough is enough,” Rowe-Adams said at the event.

“The police is not killing us. We’re killing us,” she said.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately answer an email seeking information about Fayton’s most recent arrest.

Maddrey pointed out that shootings and homicides were down so far this year over he same period last year but said the gun busts are still happenng..

“It just shows that there’s a proliferation of guns in the community,” Maddrey said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Guns#Gun Violence#Harlem
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
US News and World Report

Suspect Indicted in Stabbings of Homeless New Yorkers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City man accused of stabbing a pair of homeless men, one of them fatally, in Manhattan parks was indicted on three counts, including one count of second-degree murder, the Manhattan district attorney said on Tuesday. The 40-year-old suspect, Trevon Murphy, has been held...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy