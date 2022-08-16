NYPD cops confiscate 47 guns, arrest 57 people over the weekend

The NYPD confiscated 47 guns and arrested 57 people over the weekend across the city – including one man who has 11 prior arrests, three of which are for gun charges, an NYPD official said Tuesday.

“There were children and families playing in the park and just like that a few feet away someone is carrying an illegal firearm,” Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press conference announcing the arrests.

Community activist Jackie Adams lost two of her sons to gun violence and serves as an advocate for change. Tomas E.Gaston

The third-time offender he was referring to is Octavous Fayton, 41, who was arrested in his most recent bust at 6:30 p.m. Sunday inside Hylan Park at East 216th Street and Bronx Boulevard, police said.

“I just want to use this one incident as a microcosm,” Maddrey said. “This is happening everywhere where people are walking around with illegal firearms and they’re right in our communities which is creating a hazard.”

Fayton was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless driving and hit with traffic violations for driving without headlights, overly tinted windows and other infractions.

He has 11 unsealed prior arrests, including the three gun arrests, police said.

Fayton was previously busted with a gun on Feb. 18, 2020, when he was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

He was hit with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of possession of stolen property on Oct. 14, 2017, when he was found in possession of a stolen weapon, cops said.

Jackie Rowe-Adams, 74, co-founded Harlem Mothers & Fathers S.A.V.E after losing two of her sons to gun violence — one was killed when he was 17 in the 80s and the other was 28 when he died in the 90s.

“I applaud the police. I am very proud of NYPD because this is what we need. Enough is enough,” Rowe-Adams said at the event.

“The police is not killing us. We’re killing us,” she said.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately answer an email seeking information about Fayton’s most recent arrest.

Maddrey pointed out that shootings and homicides were down so far this year over he same period last year but said the gun busts are still happenng..

“It just shows that there’s a proliferation of guns in the community,” Maddrey said.