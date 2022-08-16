ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Green Bay Packers host joint practice with New Orleans Saints

The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-day joint practice session with the New Orleans Saints ahead of the teams' preseason matchup Friday night at Lambeau Field.

