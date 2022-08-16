ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta continues to re-shape his Arsenal squad as goalkeeper Alex Runarsson joins Alanyaspor on loan, following the likes of Nuno Tavares, Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette out of the Emirates doors

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has joined Turkish side Alanyaspor on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old has found himself down the pecking order at the Emirates with the summer arrival of Matt Turner, who has been playing back-up to Aaron Ramsdale in the opening two games of the Premier League season.

Gunners manager Mikel Artera has made it his mission to cut as much debris as possible from his squad this summer as he looks to build a team with good quality depth, and Runarsson has become the latest addition to a long list of names to have already departed North London this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pF5jg_0hJkNEdQ00
Alex Runarsson has left Arsenal for Turkish side Alanyaspor on loan for the season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LM368_0hJkNEdQ00
The goalkeeper has played just six times for the Gunners since joining two years ago

Runarsson joined Arsenal from French side Dijon in 2020 for a fee of £1.8million, but has made just six appearances in his two years at the club.

He spent last season on loan in Belgium with Oud-Heverlee Leuven, playing 17 times as the cub finished 11th in the league table.

He had to settle for second choice to Bernd Leno at Arsenal the season before, but failed to impress in any of his appearances.

The Icelander is the ninth senior player to leave Arsenal this summer, following the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Alexandre Lacazette and Nuno Tavares out the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGeSZ_0hJkNEdQ00
Runarsson has found himself down the pecking order at the Emirates in recent times

The Gunners have meanwhile signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Viera, Turner and Marquinhos, whilst William Saliba has returned from loan.

Arteta's side are reaping the rewards from their good business with a positive start to the Premier League season, winning their first two games and sitting second in the table.

On Runarsson's departure, Arsenal said: 'Everyone at Arsenal wishes Alex all the best this coming season with Alanyaspor.'

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist

Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Guendouzi
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Lucas Torreira
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
William Saliba
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
Daily Mail

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'It is in the past': Wolves manager Bruno Lage puts spat with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch to bed as he reveals the American sent him a 'message' after the pair's disagreement in opening day clash at Elland Road

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has written to Bruno Lage to clarify remarks that led to the bosses clashing during Wolves’ opening-day defeat at Elland Road. Discussing their spat, Lage had said: ‘There are some things in my opinion that you cannot say.’. But yesterday, the Portuguese revealed he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Turkish#The Premier League Season#French
Daily Mail

'People cried that day... it meant that much!': Jack Harrison on scoring the goal that ensured Leeds stayed in the Premier League, his World Cup dream - and boss Jesse Marsch's methods

The first time Jack Harrison met Jesse Marsch the circumstances were not ideal. A teenager playing for New York City FC in the American MLS, Harrison made his debut in what they call the ‘Hudson River derby’ against Marsch’s New York Red Bulls in 2016. ‘They beat us 7-0,’ smiles Harrison.
MLS
Daily Mail

LAFC star Jose Cifuentes tracked by English Premier League side Brighton, as the Seagulls looks to strengthen its midfield before the end of the transfer window

LAFC might be the victims of the latest MLS to Europe departure in the near future. LA midfielder 23 year old Jose Cifuentes is currently being watched closely by Brighton & Hove Albion. Brighton are one of multiple European clubs that have been tracking Cifuentes and the Seagulls appear to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Eddie Howe warns his Newcastle players not to seek retribution against Manchester City's Jack Grealish following the Englishman's mockery of Miguel Almiron

Eddie Howe has warned his Newcastle players not to seek retribution on Manchester City’s Jack Grealish after his disparaging comments about Miguel Almiron. Grealish, filmed during City’s bus parade after winning the Premier League in May, joked that one of the secrets behind their final-day comeback against Aston Villa was Riyad Mahrez being substituted because he’d ‘played like Almiron’.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel receives suspended one-game touchline ban and is fined £35,000 for his involvement in ugly derby scenes, while Tottenham's Antonio Conte AVOIDS suspension but is handed £15,000 penalty

Thomas Tuchel has received a temporarily suspended one-game touchline ban and fined £35,000 while Antonio Conte has just been hit with a £15,000 penalty after their touchline bust-up. Chelsea manager Tuchel has been deemed the guiltier party by an independent regulatory commission following his post-match clash with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
FOX Sports

Epic International Showdown Between the U.S. Women’s National Team and England to Air on the FOX Broadcast Network

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, today announces the massive international friendly between the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and England on Friday, Oct. 7 will air on FOX. The significant announcement was made by David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Southampton owners begin to grow network after purchasing controlling stake in Turkish side Goztepe S.K. amid ambitions to make Saints focal point of Red Bull-style football empire

Southampton's owners have added the first new club to their network by purchasing a controlling stake in Turkish side Goztepe S.K. Sportsmail reported in March how Sport Republic, the London-based firm who bought Southampton in January, were hoping to add up to two new clubs to their portfolio by the end of the summer and Turkey was one of the countries they were looking in.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Norwich 2-0 Millwall: Dean Smith's side score twice in the second half as 22-year-old Josh Sargent bags both goals to ensure a second home victory of the season

Norwich scored two second half goals to hand Dean Smith his second home victory of the season as they came out on top in a 2-0 win over Millwall. The visitors frustrated the hosts for the entirety of the first half and created the clearest goalscoring chances but couldn't land their mark as Norwich started sluggishly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

South Africa rose to the occasion again at Lord's... their bowling attack - led by the world class Kagiso Rabada - was the difference in the first Test, but no one expected this sort of dominance

South Africa teams have always been inspired by Lord's and a fifth victory in seven post-isolation Tests, with a draw in 2008 and a solitary loss five years ago, confirms they rise to the occasion more often than not. Having said that, the end came far sooner than anyone in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

549K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy