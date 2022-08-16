Breck Epic pro riders plan women’s mountain bike meet up to encourage more female participation in the sport

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Nico Konecny crowned three-day stage champion of Breck Epic after storm cancels Tuesday competition
Breckenridge is a hot spot for a wide range of events throughout the summer. Whether it is a festival, concert or a family reunion — the town of Breckenridge is never not busy. One event that brings in a different type of crowd to the streets of Breckenridge is...
Summit Daily News
2 former locals release books about Summit County life, adventures and fond memories
As an artist, Ashlie Weisel is used to making personal work available to the public. However, she initially didn’t plan to write a children’s book for sale. “The Little Camper That Could,” Weisel’s first picture book, started as a project for her daughter Rhein over five years ago. Before ending up in Summit County and launching The Sunny Side Up Studio in Frisco, Weisel and her husband Dan refurbished a 1964 camper trailer and went on a six-month excursion around the country.
Summit Daily News
Former brigadier general and county manager plans to assume the Frisco town manager role this month
Frisco’s hunt for a new town manager has just about concluded after council approved Tom Fisher’s employment agreement Aug. 11. All that’s left is for Fisher — the former county manager, county administrator and brigadier general — to make the move from one Summit County to another.
Summit Daily News
Eagle Valley Trail seeks funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
Summit Daily News
Bear activity in Colorado likely to increase as bears begin process to fatten up ahead of winter hibernation
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Summit County residents that bear-human interactions are expected to increase over the coming weeks. Hyperphagia is the increased feeding activity in bears that happens in the late summer and early fall before hibernation. In this stage, bears will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.
Summit Daily News
Summit Historical Society exhibit explores Ute Tribe’s use of engineering and science in Summit County
Summit County residents and community members can learn about Summit County’s original residents at Summit Historical Society’s new exhibit, which features how members of the Ute Tribe engineered their homes and other parts of their culture. The traveling exhibit, called “The Ute Knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering and...
Summit Daily News
Mix and mingle flavors at Breckenridge, Keystone cocktail events
Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. It’s easy to fall into a rut when it comes to food and drink. You find a favorite dish at a restaurant and repeatedly order it without exploring the rest of the menu. At home, a recipe that’s quick and easy to make becomes a reliable staple.
Summit Daily News
What is carbon sequestration and how is Summit County utilizing it to meet eco-friendly goals?
When it comes to talks on how to lessen the impact on the climate, environmentalists and corporations have often discussed carbon sequestration as a potential long-term solution. Carbon sequestration is a process by which carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere, which can be done by forests or in the...
Summit Daily News
Photos: Goose plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16
Trevor Weekz, who is on bass for the band Goose, plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Band members of Goose plays during a sold-out show at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. People listen to a sold-out show of Goose at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Summit Daily News
Federal grant brings $34.7 million for new eco-friendly Summit Stage public bus depot
When federal transportation grant awards were announced Monday night, Summit County Manager Scott Vargo thought there was a typo. The Colorado Department of Transportation was awarded a $34.7 million grant that has been earmarked for building a new hub for the Summit Stage, Summit County’s free public transportation service.
Summit Daily News
Ridge Street alley entrance in Breckenridge closed for concrete work
The Ridge Street alley entrance on Lincoln Avenue in Breckenridge is closed for concrete work. Drivers are encouraged to use the adjacent block for entering the alley, and two-way traffic will be permitted. The closure will extend through all of Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Summit Daily News
Bureau of Land Management seeks input on plan to renew protection for a recreation area between Kremmling, Dotsero
The Secretary of the Interior is proposing to renew a protection for land in the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area. The plan would protect 12,437 acres of public land and 940 acres of reserved federal mineral interest. The area, which includes lands just south of Kremmling and stretches southwest to Dotsero in Eagle County, was previously protected from mineral entry under the now-expired Public Land Order No. 7466.
Summit Daily News
Two Denver recovery clinics helping to supplement behavioral health care access in Summit County soon to become neighbors
The end of September will bring another milestone for behavioral health access in Summit County. By Sept. 21, there will officially be three medical resources all in one space on the third floor of the Medical Office Building in Frisco. Front Range Clinic, Mile High Behavioral Healthcare and the Summit...
Summit Daily News
“At a crisis point”: Homes are out of reach for many Colorado teachers. What does that mean for schools?
COLORADO — Fewer than one-fifth of homes across Colorado are affordable to teachers who make an average salary in their district, even as average teacher salaries have increased by about 25% in the past seven years, according to a report published Tuesday by the nonpartisan Keystone Policy Center. The...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts expands Epic Wellness program, increases mental health resources for employees, their roommates and their dependents
VAIL — Vail Resorts expanded mental health resources for employees this month, building on the free therapy sessions offered through the company’s Epic Wellness program to cover a broader spectrum of physical and mental health needs. Epic Wellness launched in 2018, creating a centralized place for employees to...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Regulations of short-term rentals are wrong and harmful to the community
I own a second home in Breckenridge and the rental cap issue is one of the most ill- conceived ideas during my 40 years here. Jeffrey Bergeron, who writes Biff America, stated in Monday’s column that “I think I might be mental.” He was being humorous, but it demonstrates that Breckenridge Town Council has proposed harmful restrictions on vacation rentals without careful thought. They are targeting second-home owners because we are not able to vote in town elections.
Summit Daily News
Summit County fire danger moves from moderate to low as rain soaks wildfire fuels
Summit County’s fire danger is low, Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District deputy chief Jay Nelson reported Tuesday, Aug. 16. The county still has no fire restrictions for the 10th week in a row, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported Tuesday. Recent rains, the increased humidity and fuel...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Patrick Armour
Please come to help us celebrate the life of our dear friend and long time Summit county resident Patrick Armour. Sunday August 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. through Monday August 22 at Windy Point campground Dillon CO (already reserved). Bring your camp gear and stay the night, or just come at your convenience, to reminisce about all the good memories we all shared with him. As Pat would say….the more, the merrier!
