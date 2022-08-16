ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit County, CO
Government
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Summit Daily News

Bear activity in Colorado likely to increase as bears begin process to fatten up ahead of winter hibernation

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Summit County residents that bear-human interactions are expected to increase over the coming weeks. Hyperphagia is the increased feeding activity in bears that happens in the late summer and early fall before hibernation. In this stage, bears will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side

The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
LAKE COUNTY, CO
Person
Jay Nelson
#Wildfire
Summit Daily News

Bureau of Land Management seeks input on plan to renew protection for a recreation area between Kremmling, Dotsero

The Secretary of the Interior is proposing to renew a protection for land in the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area. The plan would protect 12,437 acres of public land and 940 acres of reserved federal mineral interest. The area, which includes lands just south of Kremmling and stretches southwest to Dotsero in Eagle County, was previously protected from mineral entry under the now-expired Public Land Order No. 7466.
KREMMLING, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Summit Daily News

Eagle Valley Trail seeks funds for final 12 miles

The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling

A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...

