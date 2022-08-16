Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Less than a quarter acre of Summit County has been scorched by wildfire so far this summer
Summit County has had a quiet summer for wildfires: Rain has doused the county, keeping fire restrictions at bay and bringing the fire danger to low. Even fire starters like lightning have been foiled, despite consistent thunderstorms and Thor’s flashlight regularly lighting up the valley. On Tuesday, Summit County’s...
Summit Daily News
What is carbon sequestration and how is Summit County utilizing it to meet eco-friendly goals?
When it comes to talks on how to lessen the impact on the climate, environmentalists and corporations have often discussed carbon sequestration as a potential long-term solution. Carbon sequestration is a process by which carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere, which can be done by forests or in the...
Rain totals: Storms drop multiple inches of precipitation around Colorado
Monsoonal rains dropped multiple inches of precipitation around Colorado starting Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, with 3.5 inches recorded in Broomfield as of 10 a.m.
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
Summit Daily News
Bear activity in Colorado likely to increase as bears begin process to fatten up ahead of winter hibernation
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Summit County residents that bear-human interactions are expected to increase over the coming weeks. Hyperphagia is the increased feeding activity in bears that happens in the late summer and early fall before hibernation. In this stage, bears will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.
Broomfield records about a quarter of annual precipitation in one morning
About a quarter of the average precipitation in Broomfield fell in just a few hours Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Boulder, Broomfield counties
COLORADO, USA — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Boulder and Broomfield counties Tuesday morning, causing street flooding in some areas. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said the Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Boulder County and southwestern Broomfield County is in effect until 11 a.m.
Aspen Daily News
Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side
The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
FLOOD WATCH: Powerful storms could drop up to 2 inches of rain in 45 minutes
Flash flooding will be possible in regions across Colorado on Monday afternoon, with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for powerful storms to roll through the state starting at 1 PM. According to the service, storms will be capable of dropping up to two inches of rain in just 45...
Warmer and drier across Colorado through Thursday, next rain late Friday
Warmer and drier weather for the next couple of days, with highs back in the mid- to upper 80s for the Denver metro area.
Flood threat ends for Monday night
As severe weather moves into the Front Range, several watches and warnings have been issued for flooding and other possible storm-related alerts.
Showers and storms bring a welcome drink of water!
Showers and thunderstorms will slowly move south of Denver, sunshine will return on Wednesday, highs will warm back to the 80s
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
Summit Daily News
Former brigadier general and county manager plans to assume the Frisco town manager role this month
Frisco’s hunt for a new town manager has just about concluded after council approved Tom Fisher’s employment agreement Aug. 11. All that’s left is for Fisher — the former county manager, county administrator and brigadier general — to make the move from one Summit County to another.
Summit Daily News
Bureau of Land Management seeks input on plan to renew protection for a recreation area between Kremmling, Dotsero
The Secretary of the Interior is proposing to renew a protection for land in the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area. The plan would protect 12,437 acres of public land and 940 acres of reserved federal mineral interest. The area, which includes lands just south of Kremmling and stretches southwest to Dotsero in Eagle County, was previously protected from mineral entry under the now-expired Public Land Order No. 7466.
Summit Daily News
Eagle Valley Trail seeks funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
Summit Daily News
Ridge Street alley entrance in Breckenridge closed for concrete work
The Ridge Street alley entrance on Lincoln Avenue in Breckenridge is closed for concrete work. Drivers are encouraged to use the adjacent block for entering the alley, and two-way traffic will be permitted. The closure will extend through all of Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Summit Daily News
Two Denver recovery clinics helping to supplement behavioral health care access in Summit County soon to become neighbors
The end of September will bring another milestone for behavioral health access in Summit County. By Sept. 21, there will officially be three medical resources all in one space on the third floor of the Medical Office Building in Frisco. Front Range Clinic, Mile High Behavioral Healthcare and the Summit...
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
