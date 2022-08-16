Read full article on original website
Nicola Sturgeon condemns protesters for yelling 'scum', 'traitor' and 'liar' at BBC Scotland Editor James Cook as she claims they weren't paid-up SNP members
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the independence backers who hurled abuse at BBC Scotland Editor James Cook. Angry Scottish nationalists confronted Mr Cook outside a Conservative hustings in Perth last night and called him 'scum', a 'liar' and a 'traitor'. A large crowd of protesters had gathered outside...
Anger as man is appointed as Scotland’s first ‘period dignity officer’
The decision to appoint a man as Scotland’s first “period dignity officer” has been met with a major backlash.Critics say the job, which involves promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges across the Tay region, should have gone to a woman.Jason Grant, from Dundee, will also discuss issues around the menopause as part of his role.The announcement comes as Scotland becomes the first country in the world to introduce a law to widen access, free of charge, to sanitary products.Mr Grant’s appointment, as Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer, the first role of its kind, has sparked an...
Scotland becomes first country to mandate free period products in public facilities
Public facilities in Scotland will be required to provide period products to “anyone who needs” them under a new law that took effect on Monday, becoming the first country in the world to do so.
Women in Scotland now have a legal right to free menstrual products
Menstrual products, including tampons and pads, will be made available free of charge in public facilities in Scotland from Monday, when the first law of its kind in the world came into force.
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
Head of Ucas want to see more students from Nigeria, Ghana and Vietnam in UK universities
More students should be recruited to universities from Nigeria, Ghana and Vietnam, the head of Ucas has said amid a row over international admissions. Clare Marchant said she is working with vice-chancellors to 'encourage take-up' in those countries over the next five years. Her comments come amid claims that some...
NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’
The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
Period poverty campaigners urge government to extend access to free products across the UK
Campaign groups have hailed the introduction of new legislation in Scotland which will give people in the country access to free period products.The Period Product Act, which comes into effect on Monday (15 August), legally requires councils and education providers to make period products freely available to anyone who needs them.The change in law comes after a bill, which was first proposed by Labour MSP Monica Lennon, was unanimously approved by the Scottish Parliament in 2020.According to a 2017 survey by Plan International UK, one in 10 girls are unable to afford sanitary products, one in seven had to...
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
NHS to roll out variant-busting Covid booster jab from September
The NHS is to start the rollout of the new variant-busting Covid-19 jab in the first full week of September as part of the autumn booster programme.NHS England said care home residents and people who are housebound will be among the first to be vaccinated as the rollout begins from September 5. A wider rollout is due to start on September 12.The UK became the first country in the world to approve Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant, but it was reported the country does not have enough doses to offer the new...
New Scottish law makes period products free for all
LONDON (AP) — A law has taken effect in Scotland to ensure period products are available free of charge to anyone who needs them. The Scottish government said it became the first in the world to legally protect the right to access free period products when its Period Products Act came into force Monday.
Tavistock transgender clinic could face mass legal action 'from 1,000 families of children who claim they were rushed into taking life-altering puberty blockers' weeks after NHS shut it down in wake of damning report
Former patients of the NHS's controversial gender identity clinic for children may now take legal action against it. Thousands of young people were treated by the Tavistock centre in north London – and in many cases were prescribed powerful drugs to delay the onset of adolescence. But now the...
NHS boss warns of ‘unprecedented’ risk of death from cold homes unless ministers intervene on bills
NHS leaders have warned of an “unprecedented” risk of death from cold homes this winter unless ministers intervene on energy costs. As households face the prospect of sky-high bills, Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said research has shown up to 10,000 people die from under-heated homes in an average year. But the pressure will be much greater this year, meaning there will be an “an unprecedented number of people who won’t be able to heat their homes” unless the government acts. The NHS confederation, which represents health bosses, and more than 100 NHS leaders have...
Labour says Truss’s comments on British workers needing more graft are a ‘total disgrace’ – UK politics live
Yvette Cooper says the frontrunner’s remarks are ‘out of touch’, as Sunak and Truss prepare for Belfast hustings
BBC
NI employment rate for disabled people is lowest in UK
Northern Ireland has the lowest rate of employment for people with disabilities in the UK, according to new research. Just over a third of disabled people in Northern Ireland are in work, compared with over half in the rest of the UK. Those are key findings from a report from...
Students choose paid apprenticeships over top universities: Youngsters expected to achieve top A-level grades say they plan to take roles at likes of EDF, Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls Royce
Top students are choosing paid apprenticeships with big firms over the top universities as they do not want to face huge student debt. Companies like EDF, Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls Royce are outbidding the Russell Group universities for youngsters expected to achieve top A-level grades who want financial independence and a job straight away.
NHS bosses make rare appeal to ministers as UK faces ‘public health emergency’
NHS bosses have made an “unprecedented” appeal to the Government to take action on rising energy prices as the UK faces a “public health emergency”.The NHS Confederation sent a letter to ministers on Friday, warning that surging costs mean people will have to choose between skipping meals to heat their homes or living in cold and damp conditions this winter.Health leaders said they are concerned that widespread fuel poverty will increase the high number of annual deaths associated with cold homes – estimated at 10,000 – and add pressure to an already overwhelmed health service.On behalf of NHS leaders, @NHSConfed...
