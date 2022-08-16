Read full article on original website
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Potential Flash Flooding this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to get another round of heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding this weekend. Wrap around moisture for the massive low pressure system just south of the Borderland is expected to return with a vengeance and produce a little more than an inch of rain Friday through Sunday.
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Another rainy day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect even more rain today.☔️☔️☔️. Well what eventful weather day we had yesterday! We received so much rain! I wanted to start of with a cool picture one of our Weather Watchers sent us down below and he shot it with his drone!🌩
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Possible flooding today
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday! Expect scattered showers and possible flooding.💧💧💧. Expect a high of 80 degrees and 60% chance of rain today! So grab those umbrellas, raincoats and sweaters this morning we expect those scattered showers all day today. Expect most of that rain in the morning, but it is going to last all day and it is going to be a rainy week overall so there is that possibility of localized flooding.💧⛈☔️🌩
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Flood Advisory in effect from Friday through Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun City is getting ready for yet another round of possible strong storms Thursday and Friday. El Paso saw about an inch of rain Wednesday as a tropical storm system made its way into our area. The next big weather day in which...
Transmountain remains open after reports of rockslides closing road
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso said Transmountain remains open despite an earlier report from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office indicating it was closed due to rockslides. Earlier this morning on social media the Sheriff’s Office posted a traffic alert warning drivers to avoid Transmountain...
Safety tips for driving in the rain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Fire and Police Department there have been a total of 33 accidents since midnight, 19 of those involving injuries. The same time last week there were only nine reported accidents involving injury. Jennifer Wright, a public information officer with txdot...
Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
El Paso’s Forecast for Today Is a 100% Chance of Spooky Movies
There are some El Paso people who love the rainy weather. While others don't enjoy the rain so much and only to a certain extent. If you're wondering about my opinion well I love it when it rains. But I only love the rain when I don't have to be out driving in it.
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect a big storm tonight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🌿🌿🌿 Happy Tuesday! Expect a very big storm system tonight.💧. With all that rain comes cooler temps as well we are forecasting a high of 88 degrees with 40% chance of rain. Expect most of that rain in the overnight hours, we might even wake up to some possible localized flooding tomorrow morning.💧⛈☔️🌩
Semi-trucks go up in flames threatening Horizon business
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Multiple semi-trucks go up in flames at a truck yard in Horizon City. Several fire units responded to the scene around 7:47 Wednesday morning. The Horizon Fire Chief, Chris Menendez told KTSM they are working to determine what sparked the blaze on the 12800 block of Grande River Dr. near Peyton […]
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Potential flooding Wednesday
Tropical moisture is expected to filter into our area, producing heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding. Weather models are indicating we could see a little under an inch of rain by Thursday morning. This could lead to widespread rain, which means it’s important you have your sandbags ready to go.
First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
El Paso residents to save millions with electric settlement
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council has approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric Advanced Metering System that will save residents $15.6 million dollars. The settlement will also replace outdated electric meters with smart meters. The original proposal included an advanced metering system surcharge of $2.65 per month for the first […]
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new study
The real estate market in El Paso is officially hot. That's according to the latest study released by the website realtor.com which listed the 50 hottest zip codes in the United States.
Three victims threatened with AR-15 in Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 17th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Gambel Quail due to a deadly conduct call. According to the City of El Paso, the investigation revealed that Andrew Paul Avila and Crystal Amanda King both went to a residence on Gamble […]
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
Californians Are Migrating to 10 Top Texas Areas & El Paso Makes the List
Californians are on the move and they're coming to Texas. And who can blame them? Texas has an abundance of Whataburger, H-E-B, it's the home of Dr. Pepper and Big Red, and, according to this study, homes in Texas are 59% less expensive compared to California. So, that may be the big driving force as to why Californians are desperately trying to call Texas home.
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
El Paso Kids Fish for Free Saturday at Ascarate Lake Kid Fish Derby
Here’s a great opportunity to get the kids out of the house and spend some quiet bonding. El Paso Parks and Recreation is sponsoring another Kid's Fish Derby at Ascarate Park this Saturday. And a lack of fishing experience or gear isn't a problem, either. The Ascarate Fishing Club...
