ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Potential Flash Flooding this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to get another round of heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding this weekend. Wrap around moisture for the massive low pressure system just south of the Borderland is expected to return with a vengeance and produce a little more than an inch of rain Friday through Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Another rainy day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect even more rain today.☔️☔️☔️. Well what eventful weather day we had yesterday! We received so much rain! I wanted to start of with a cool picture one of our Weather Watchers sent us down below and he shot it with his drone!🌩
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Possible flooding today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday! Expect scattered showers and possible flooding.💧💧💧. Expect a high of 80 degrees and 60% chance of rain today! So grab those umbrellas, raincoats and sweaters this morning we expect those scattered showers all day today. Expect most of that rain in the morning, but it is going to last all day and it is going to be a rainy week overall so there is that possibility of localized flooding.💧⛈☔️🌩
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
West, TX
El Paso News

Transmountain remains open after reports of rockslides closing road

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso said Transmountain remains open despite an earlier report from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office indicating it was closed due to rockslides. Earlier this morning on social media the Sheriff’s Office posted a traffic alert warning drivers to avoid Transmountain...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Safety tips for driving in the rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Fire and Police Department there have been a total of 33 accidents since midnight, 19 of those involving injuries. The same time last week there were only nine reported accidents involving injury. Jennifer Wright, a public information officer with txdot...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandbags#Paso Del Norte#El Paso Water#Central Northeast#East Lower Valley#The Apple App Store
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect a big storm tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🌿🌿🌿 Happy Tuesday! Expect a very big storm system tonight.💧. With all that rain comes cooler temps as well we are forecasting a high of 88 degrees with 40% chance of rain. Expect most of that rain in the overnight hours, we might even wake up to some possible localized flooding tomorrow morning.💧⛈☔️🌩
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Semi-trucks go up in flames threatening Horizon business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Multiple semi-trucks go up in flames at a truck yard in Horizon City. Several fire units responded to the scene around 7:47 Wednesday morning. The Horizon Fire Chief, Chris Menendez told KTSM they are working to determine what sparked the blaze on the 12800 block of Grande River Dr. near Peyton […]
HORIZON CITY, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Potential flooding Wednesday

Tropical moisture is expected to filter into our area, producing heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding. Weather models are indicating we could see a little under an inch of rain by Thursday morning. This could lead to widespread rain, which means it’s important you have your sandbags ready to go.
ENVIRONMENT
KTSM

First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KTSM

El Paso residents to save millions with electric settlement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council has approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric Advanced Metering System that will save residents $15.6 million dollars. The settlement will also replace outdated electric meters with smart meters. The original proposal included an advanced metering system surcharge of $2.65 per month for the first […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three victims threatened with AR-15 in Eastside El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 17th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Gambel Quail due to a deadly conduct call. According to the City of El Paso, the investigation revealed that Andrew Paul Avila and Crystal Amanda King both went to a residence on Gamble […]
EL PASO, TX
inforney.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
WACO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy