British tourist, 20, claims she was sexually assaulted in her sleep by a man while staying at his house in southern Italy

A female British tourist claims to have been sexually assaulted in her sleep by a man who offered her a bed for the night while she was sightseeing in southern Italy.

The woman, 20, had spent Sunday on the Amalfi Coast with a friend but the pair ended up staying overnight at the 27-year-old man's house after missing the last bus back to their guest house in Pompeii.

She went to police the following morning to say that she had been attacked in her sleep, as her friend slept in the same room.

A 20-year-old female British tourist claims she was sexually assaulted in her sleep while staying at the home of a man she met while sightseeing on the Amalfi Coast (file image)

The woman told police that she and her friend had met the man, who is from Gambia but living legally in Italy, after missing their bus.

The trio spent the night drinking in bars in the town of Minori, where he lives, before he offered them a place to stay, Repubblica reports.

The woman accepted, but on the condition they would share the same room.

After waking up the following morning, the 20-year-old woman found what she believed to be signs of an attack and went to police.

Officers sent her to a nearby hospital for a medical examination, but doctors were unable to find evidence that she had been attacked.

The case has now been forwarded to local prosecutors to decide whether the man will be charged.

A psychologist, a social worker, and a lawyer have been assigned to the tourist to provide support, according to Italian media.

 The woman had agreed to stay the night at the home of a 27-year-old man alongside a friend after the pair missed the last bus home from Amalfi to Pompei (file image)

IN THIS ARTICLE
