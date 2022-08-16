Read full article on original website
Colorado teachers have the largest pay disparity in the country
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is number one! Except Colorado does not want to be number one on this list. The Economic Policy Institute published a report highlighting the pay disparity between teachers and other careers. Colorado is number one, or last, in the largest pay gap. On average, college-educated...
New challenges to Colorado cities that restrict gun purchases
Colorado cities and counties hoping to use home rule to impose new restrictive gun purchasing and ownership ordinances face new challenges.Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Association filed three new lawsuits in U.S. District Court Thursday. They oppose the new rules in Boulder County, Boulder and Louisville which the groups say infringes on their plaintiffs' right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment.Recently a judge granted a temporary restraining order banning the Town of Superior from enforcing its new ordinance which moved to ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines and rapid fire trigger activators like bump stocks.The fight in Superior is being called "ground zero for gun control" by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's organization, Every Town for Gun Safety.RELATED: Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stageBoulder County's new laws go even further than Superior's. They ban the sale of guns to anyone under 21 and add a 10 day waiting period for a gun purchases.Leaders in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette and Superior all passed gun control ordinances.
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,
Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
fowlertribune.com
Career CPW officer devoted life to working for Colorado’s wildlife, outdoor enthusiasts
As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America and the discovery ignited a passion in Keefer to help rescue it and other wildlife.
Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado
Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
Colorado is the nation’s cocaine use capital
According to the survey, 2.24% of Colorado's 12+ population reported using cocaine in the past year. This puts Colorado first in the U.S., followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and California.
Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls
BOULDER (AP) — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and Louisville by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Foundation for Gun Rights follow two others the groups lodged against the state and county over similar gun control measures. Another Rocky Mountain Gun Owners challenge led one judge to temporarily block the town of Superior from enforcing a ban on the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity magazines. The organization’s legal actions follow a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights and threatens to upend similar firearms restrictions across the country. After the high court’s decision, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners promised a wave of lawsuits — and is following through with that promise.
4 reasons you might not get Colorado Cash Back
Colorado Cash Back checks are arriving to mailboxes across our state. As of Aug. 17, more than 1.2 million checks have been cashed, according to Gov. Jared Polis' office.
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
You might be able to see aurora borealis in Colorado
The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for a G3 level storm intensity Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program
The Colorado State Forest Service announced yesterday that it is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program. $15 million dollars will be available. All kinds of groups are eligible to apply for the grants, including community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profits. CSFS said...
KRDO
CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
denverite.com
‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices
A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
16 movies filmed in Colorado
You might not think of Colorado as Hollywood East, but a surprising number of movies have been filmed in the Centennial State. In the last few years alone, stars such as Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford have not just filmed in Colorado, but also the Pikes Peak region.
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects
In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $65 million in state dollars and will get a boost from last year's $5 billion federal infrastructure bill, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
8-legged ‘migration’ about to hit Colorado; how you can partake in this annual occurrence
When male Oklahoma brown tarantulas reach the age of seven they hit sexual maturity. Once the summer months wane and the heat subsides, these males exit their burrows in search of a female to mate with in what some experts call a walkabout, as opposed to migration.
Colorado AARP warns against upcoming Xcel natural gas price increase
Amidst one of the highest inflation rates in the nation, the Colorado chapter of America’s biggest group advocating for older people on Tuesday urged energy regulators to deny Xcel’s proposal to hike natural gas rates by nearly $189 million over three years. The rate hike, if approved, would...
