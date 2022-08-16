Read full article on original website
How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara Just Like the Original
We clearly have a thing for replicating Olive Garden recipes at home. From their comforting minestrone soup, richly flavored chicken marsala and succulent shrimp scampi, we’ve been making our way through their top customer favorites. It’s hard to say which is our favorite, but this copycat Olive Garden chicken...
How to Make Lemon Icebox Cake
Icebox cakes are a classic confection that comes together with just a few simple ingredients and with no oven required. This makes them the perfect sweet summer treat—and there’s nothing more summery than this no-bake lemon icebox cake. This light, creamy, lemony layered cake uses fresh lemon juice,...
Our Test Kitchen Found the Best Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Who doesn't want the best shredded cheddar cheese for homemade macaroni and cheese, quesadillas and more? Here's what our Test Kitchen thought after sampling 10 brands.
How to Make Baked Chips
For most of us, it’s hard to say no to a bag of greasy, crunchy potato chips. But it’s a snack that’s hard to eat in moderation. There’s a reason potato chips are so addictive! That’s why we love homemade baked chips. Making homemade potato...
How to Make Mulligatawny Soup
If you’re looking for a soup that’s warm, comforting, fragrant and rich in flavors, Mulligatawny soup is all you need. Believe me, one sip of this fall soup and you’ll be making it every week. After sampling many variations over the years, I finally have a recipe...
Can You Eat Green Bananas?
Finding the perfect banana is a bit like finding the perfect avocado. Too ripe? No one wants that mushy mess. And if it’s not ripe enough, you can’t use it. Or can you eat green bananas?. To help the fruit last longer, bananas are picked and brought to...
We Made the Pioneer Woman’s Corn Casserole, and It’s Summer in a Baking Dish
In high summer, sweet corn is everywhere you look. Good thing the...
How to Make Copycat Chick-fil-A Sauce
Chick-fil-A sauce is nothing short of heavenly. This secret sauce tastes fantastic with anything on the Chick-fil-A menu (and its secret menu). Since it’s not possible (or probably in our best interest) to head to Chick-fil-A daily to get our fix, we felt it was high time to create a Chick-fil-A sauce recipe that’s easy to make at home.
How Long Does Cooked Chicken Last in the Fridge?
Chicken is one of my favorite proteins. It’s simple to cook, but it can be spiced up in various ways to make it new and exciting every night. Not only that, but it goes with everything: salads, sandwiches, tacos, soups, appetizers and more. You name it, and you can probably make it with chicken.
I Made Ina Garten’s Creamy Cucumber Salad—and I Get Why She’s the Queen of Cooking
If it's an Ina Garten recipe, you can bet it'll feature seasonal...
How to Make Copycat Cracker Barrel Broccoli Cheddar Chicken
This recipe makes 4 servings. 3-4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 2 pounds total) 1/2 cup milk (we used whole milk for extra creaminess) 8 ounces broccoli florets, roughly chopped (fresh or frozen, thawed) 2 cups Ritz crackers, coarsely crushed. 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded. Directions. Step 1: Preheat.
How to Tell If an Onion Is Bad
Have you ever reached into the pantry to grab an onion and encountered a texture you weren’t expecting? It happened to me when an onion rolled out of its bag and hid in the far corner of the cabinet. I only have one word to describe the experience: Yuck! The onion had literally melted in its skin and sat there, squishy and unforgivingIy stinky, in a pile of liquid.
How to Turn Just About Any Cake Recipe into a Bundt Cake
With so many pretty Bundt pans out there, it’s easy to want to bake a Bundt cake every day of the week. But sometimes the cake you’re craving isn’t specifically formulated to bake in one of these fancy fluted pans. Can you bake a regular cake in a Bundt pan?
thecountrycook.net
Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake
This Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake is homemade, tasty and makes the perfect summer cake. Serve at parties, gatherings or just for yourself!. This Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake is deliciously homemade from start to finish - from the cake, to the strawberry sauce to the frosting. Everything comes together so nicely and gives you the perfect blend of strawberry flavor that is not overwhelming but perfect. A fluffy cake with strawberries inside along with a frosting that contains them as well, you really cannot go wrong! If you are looking for that one cake recipe that will keep you coming back for more, then you need to make this Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake!
How to Make a Pizza Charcuterie Board
If your homemade pizza night is anything like ours, your kitchen is a mess all the way up until the pie goes into the oven, with toppings and pizza-making tools strewn about the kitchen. Make pizza night—or a pizza party—a little more organized with a pizza charcuterie board.
Can You Eat Watermelon Seeds?
What child hasn’t experienced the soul-gripping fear of a watermelon growing in their tummy after accidentally swallowing one of the seeds? We’ve all heard the old wives’ tale growing up, but most of us never learned the answer to the age-old question—can you eat watermelon seeds?
Does Honey Expire?
Alongside jewels and wine, ancient Egyptians buried jars of honey inside the tombs of royalty, in the hopes that it would sweeten their passage into the afterlife. Amazingly, when the tombs were uncovered 3,000 years later, the excavated honey was perfectly preserved and still completely edible. Hungry archaeologists immediately slathered it onto their bread.
The Best Frozen Mozzarella Sticks, According to True Cheeseheads
Who knows cheese better than Wisconsinites? Our team of pro cooks and resident cheeseheads sampled cheese sticks in a blind test to find the best frozen mozzarella sticks on the market.
Does Flour Expire? We Decided to Find Out
Most of my professional chef career was spent in a farm-to-table kitchen that made almost everything from scratch. Two of our big ticket items were homemade pizza and pasta, so you can imagine that we went through a lot of flour! Stacks upon stacks of 50-pound bags lined the walls of our dry storage area, and we used flour so frequently that we never had to worry about it going bad.
How to Plan a Meal-Prep Sunday
Meal prepping has long been considered a chore, but we say no more! Set aside some time toward the end of your weekend to meal prep and mingle with friends or family. (Here are some meal-prepping tips you won’t want to miss.) You’ll get to spend extra time with your loved ones—and less time in the kitchen during busy weekdays.
