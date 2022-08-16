Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Looking for Hometown Heroes
The Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for Police Officer Trainee for our January police academy class. Our next testing will be on Saturday, August 20th at 9:00 AM. This is by invitation only. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference...
AZFamily
Yavapai County school resource officer comforts scared girl at an elementary school
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The start of a new school year can be a scary time for young children, but thanks to the compassion of a school resource officer, one young girl found comfort in being at school. A Facebook post shared by a Daniel Bright Elementary School faculty member...
Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff
Verde Valley News – Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff will be available to collect for free beginning Thursday morning. The Little Springs free use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight [...] This post Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SignalsAZ
Sedona Red Dirt Concert Series Returns in September
Every Friday in September the City of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will once again host the Red Dirt Concert Series featuring musical acts from all around northern Arizona!. Red Dirt Concert Series Fall 2022 schedule:. Friday, September 2: Jeremiah & the Red Eyes/The Reverend Uncle Dan. Friday, September...
SignalsAZ
Volunteers Needs for Flagstaff Sandbag Filling Stations
Flagstaff community members who would like to volunteer to support residents impacted by Pipeline Fire post-wildfire flooding on the west side of Flagstaff are invited to assist in filling sandbags. Volunteers are encouraged to visit either of the City’s self-fill sandbag stations (locations below) anytime during daylight hours, seven days a week to create sandbags.
SignalsAZ
A Wrinkle In Time presented by Prescott Valley Performing Arts
Prescott Valley Performing Arts will be performing A Wrinkle in Time live on stage beginning Friday, August 19 and running through Sunday, August 28 for eight performances. A Wrinkle in Time is the story of sister and brother, Meg and Charles Wallace Murry, who rescue their father from captivity on the planet of Camazotz – and in the process save the universe from the clutches of an evil power called IT. They are aided in their struggles by Calvin O’Keefe, a friend who travels with them across the universe.
ABC 15 News
Man in custody after breaking into Paulden home north of Prescott, touching girl
PAULDEN, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials say a registered sex offender is in custody after reportedly breaking into a home early Wednesday morning in Paulden, Arizona, north of Prescott. Around 3 a.m., deputies were called to a home along State Route 89 for what was thought...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 15th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Fatal Bicycle Collision
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll over the Valley
It's another day of wild monsoon weather in Arizona. Showers and thunderstorms have been firing all over the state.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
ABC 15 News
Wendy's worker charged with murder after punching customer in Prescott Valley
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — A Wendy's employee is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly punching a customer in Prescott Valley. On July 26, police were called to the Wendy's restaurant on Glassford Hill Road for an injured person. A customer complained about his food order which led employee Antoine...
SignalsAZ
Prescott City Council Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase
On Aug 19th, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
multihousingnews.com
Wexford Gets $50M for Arizona Development
The project is expected to be delivered in 2024. JLL Capital Markets has facilitated a $49.5 million construction loan for Flagstaff Elkwood, a 224-unit multifamily development in Flagstaff, Ariz. The project is developed by Canada-based Wexford Developments and is expected to be completed in 2024. Flagstaff Elkwood will be composed...
SignalsAZ
Listen to the Major Lightening Strike at CAFMA’s Glassford Hill Communications Site
According to Central Arizona Fire and Medical on Facebook, on August 1st, 2022, at approx. 14:07, CAFMA experienced a major lightning event at their Glassford Hill Communications site. Although the damage was critical, the sound in the video is incredible! Listen in:. The post continues, “it damaged critical equipment, which...
Weather blog: Monsoon storms bring rain, wind and lightning
PHOENIX — Rain and gusty winds tore through much of the Valley Thursday night after Flagstaff was hit with flash flooding earlier in the day. It's been an active monsoon weather week and more is in the forecast through the weekend. WEATHER FORECAST: Current outlook for the Valley. RADAR:...
SignalsAZ
August 15th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. The application deadline for the open Prescott City Council seat has come and gone. However, 22 people have submitted applications. Many cities would have trouble attracting even half that many.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
