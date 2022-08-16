Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
What is carbon sequestration and how is Summit County utilizing it to meet eco-friendly goals?
When it comes to talks on how to lessen the impact on the climate, environmentalists and corporations have often discussed carbon sequestration as a potential long-term solution. Carbon sequestration is a process by which carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere, which can be done by forests or in the...
Summit Daily News
Former brigadier general and county manager plans to assume the Frisco town manager role this month
Frisco’s hunt for a new town manager has just about concluded after council approved Tom Fisher’s employment agreement Aug. 11. All that’s left is for Fisher — the former county manager, county administrator and brigadier general — to make the move from one Summit County to another.
Summit Daily News
Federal grant brings $34.7 million for new eco-friendly Summit Stage public bus depot
When federal transportation grant awards were announced Monday night, Summit County Manager Scott Vargo thought there was a typo. The Colorado Department of Transportation was awarded a $34.7 million grant that has been earmarked for building a new hub for the Summit Stage, Summit County’s free public transportation service.
Summit Daily News
Bureau of Land Management seeks input on plan to renew protection for a recreation area between Kremmling, Dotsero
The Secretary of the Interior is proposing to renew a protection for land in the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area. The plan would protect 12,437 acres of public land and 940 acres of reserved federal mineral interest. The area, which includes lands just south of Kremmling and stretches southwest to Dotsero in Eagle County, was previously protected from mineral entry under the now-expired Public Land Order No. 7466.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Smallest ‘Mall’ in the World Might Actually Be in Colorado
The smallest "mall" in the world might actually be in Garfield, Colorado. We're saying might because, as it turns out, there's not a lot of research about tiny shopping centers. We're putting mall in quotes because this one isn't open anymore. Still, semantics aside, we think this Colorado mall could...
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
Summit Daily News
Bear activity in Colorado likely to increase as bears begin process to fatten up ahead of winter hibernation
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Summit County residents that bear-human interactions are expected to increase over the coming weeks. Hyperphagia is the increased feeding activity in bears that happens in the late summer and early fall before hibernation. In this stage, bears will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.
Summit Daily News
2 former locals release books about Summit County life, adventures and fond memories
As an artist, Ashlie Weisel is used to making personal work available to the public. However, she initially didn’t plan to write a children’s book for sale. “The Little Camper That Could,” Weisel’s first picture book, started as a project for her daughter Rhein over five years ago. Before ending up in Summit County and launching The Sunny Side Up Studio in Frisco, Weisel and her husband Dan refurbished a 1964 camper trailer and went on a six-month excursion around the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Ridge Street alley entrance in Breckenridge closed for concrete work
The Ridge Street alley entrance on Lincoln Avenue in Breckenridge is closed for concrete work. Drivers are encouraged to use the adjacent block for entering the alley, and two-way traffic will be permitted. The closure will extend through all of Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Aspen Daily News
Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side
The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
US 6 closed near Vail because of water damage
A stretch of US 6 near Vail was closed Monday afternoon because of worsening water damage, the source of which officials were working to identify.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
Two Denver recovery clinics helping to supplement behavioral health care access in Summit County soon to become neighbors
The end of September will bring another milestone for behavioral health access in Summit County. By Sept. 21, there will officially be three medical resources all in one space on the third floor of the Medical Office Building in Frisco. Front Range Clinic, Mile High Behavioral Healthcare and the Summit...
You’re Only As Fast As Your Ass
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Ever start out a running race way too fast? And by too fast, I’m talking way, way, way too fast.
Summit Daily News
Breck Epic pro riders plan women’s mountain bike meet up to encourage more female participation in the sport
Following the fourth day of the Breck Epic multistage mountain bike race on Wednesday, Aug. 17, professional mountain bikers Kat Nash and Sonya Looney will host an event with local women in order to encourage more female participation in mountain bike races. Both Nash and Looney are currently ranked first...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts expands Epic Wellness program, increases mental health resources for employees, their roommates and their dependents
VAIL — Vail Resorts expanded mental health resources for employees this month, building on the free therapy sessions offered through the company’s Epic Wellness program to cover a broader spectrum of physical and mental health needs. Epic Wellness launched in 2018, creating a centralized place for employees to...
Body pulled from Clear Creek
One person was killed Wednesday in Clear Creek, according to Adams County Fire Rescue. First responders were sent to the creek at West 64th Avenue and Beach Street for a water recovery. The department said the victim, who was found dead, has been recovered. An investigation is ongoing.
Summit Daily News
Photos: Goose plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16
Trevor Weekz, who is on bass for the band Goose, plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Band members of Goose plays during a sold-out show at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. People listen to a sold-out show of Goose at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
soprissun.com
Redstone incident exposes local prejudice
The High School High Scholar “[HS]2” program at the Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CRMS) brings roughly 70 students of color to their Carbondale campus each year for a summer of community, outdoor challenge and rigorous educational instruction. This year, the [HS]2 program ventured to the village of Redstone for the Fourth of July celebration but vacated the event early due to overt racial discrimination.
KJCT8
Flash flood warning near Carbondale
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.
Comments / 0