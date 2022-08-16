ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Summit Daily News

Bureau of Land Management seeks input on plan to renew protection for a recreation area between Kremmling, Dotsero

The Secretary of the Interior is proposing to renew a protection for land in the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area. The plan would protect 12,437 acres of public land and 940 acres of reserved federal mineral interest. The area, which includes lands just south of Kremmling and stretches southwest to Dotsero in Eagle County, was previously protected from mineral entry under the now-expired Public Land Order No. 7466.
KREMMLING, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling

A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
Summit Daily News

Bear activity in Colorado likely to increase as bears begin process to fatten up ahead of winter hibernation

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Summit County residents that bear-human interactions are expected to increase over the coming weeks. Hyperphagia is the increased feeding activity in bears that happens in the late summer and early fall before hibernation. In this stage, bears will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

2 former locals release books about Summit County life, adventures and fond memories

As an artist, Ashlie Weisel is used to making personal work available to the public. However, she initially didn’t plan to write a children’s book for sale. “The Little Camper That Could,” Weisel’s first picture book, started as a project for her daughter Rhein over five years ago. Before ending up in Summit County and launching The Sunny Side Up Studio in Frisco, Weisel and her husband Dan refurbished a 1964 camper trailer and went on a six-month excursion around the country.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side

The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
LAKE COUNTY, CO
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
outsidemagazine

You’re Only As Fast As Your Ass

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Ever start out a running race way too fast? And by too fast, I’m talking way, way, way too fast.
BUENA VISTA, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Resorts expands Epic Wellness program, increases mental health resources for employees, their roommates and their dependents

VAIL — Vail Resorts expanded mental health resources for employees this month, building on the free therapy sessions offered through the company’s Epic Wellness program to cover a broader spectrum of physical and mental health needs. Epic Wellness launched in 2018, creating a centralized place for employees to...
VAIL, CO
The Denver Gazette

Body pulled from Clear Creek

One person was killed Wednesday in Clear Creek, according to Adams County Fire Rescue. First responders were sent to the creek at West 64th Avenue and Beach Street for a water recovery. The department said the victim, who was found dead, has been recovered. An investigation is ongoing.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Photos: Goose plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16

Trevor Weekz, who is on bass for the band Goose, plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Band members of Goose plays during a sold-out show at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. People listen to a sold-out show of Goose at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
DILLON, CO
soprissun.com

Redstone incident exposes local prejudice

The High School High Scholar “[HS]2” program at the Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CRMS) brings roughly 70 students of color to their Carbondale campus each year for a summer of community, outdoor challenge and rigorous educational instruction. This year, the [HS]2 program ventured to the village of Redstone for the Fourth of July celebration but vacated the event early due to overt racial discrimination.
REDSTONE, CO
KJCT8

Flash flood warning near Carbondale

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.

