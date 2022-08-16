Read full article on original website
With another strong scrimmage, Finley adds to lead in Auburn QB race
AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn’s offensive staff isn’t expecting a simple decision. But it’s one that probably has to come sooner rather than later. With two scrimmages down, as of Friday, and 13 practices completed overall in the preseason, the Tigers are one of a few remaining programs across college football yet to name a starter at quarterback between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada. All three took first-team reps Friday.
IN PHOTOS: Auburn's second preseason scrimmage
AUBURN, Alabama — Searching for further separation in its quarterback competition, Auburn scrimmaged for the second time in the preseason Friday afternoon inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers will practice again in the stadium Saturday morning before kicking off their final week of preseason practices — with game week looming after that. Here are some shots from scrimmage No. 2, via Auburn athletics' Todd Van Emst.
Bigsby held out, other takeaways from Auburn's Friday scrimmage
AUBURN, Alabama — The Tigers’ second preseason scrimmage wasn’t as game-like as the first. But its effects on the coaching staff’s depth-charting as Auburn enters the final stretch of fall camp will be substantial. For the past couple weeks, Bryan Harsin had been teasing scrimmage No....
