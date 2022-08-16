ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

NJ.com

Trio ambushed man on Atlantic City street and tried to kill him in gang retaliation, authorities say

Two Atlantic City men and a juvenile have been indicted for allegedly attempting to kill a man in what authorities described as gang retaliation. Armaad Brooks-Chappell, Adresce Jones and a teenager not named because he is a minor used a stolen vehicle and multiple guns to coordinate a planned attack on a 22-year-old man on Aug. 12, 2021, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian extremely critical after he's struck by 2 vehicles at notorious intersection

A pedestrian has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing at a notoriously dangerous Trenton intersection on Tuesday night. The 66-year-old victim was walking on Lalor Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he tried to cross Route 129 while pushing a baby stroller loaded with ice, according to Trenton Police Detective Lt. Bethesda Stokes.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Police searching for N.J. woman who has been missing for 3 weeks

Police were continuing their search this week for a 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman who was reported missing on July 24. Judith Belisle left town on July 16 and was headed to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Five days later she contacted a family member and said she would be home the next day but did not return, according to a statement from the Lawrence Township Police.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Child rescued from swimming pool expected to leave hospital

A 4-year-old child pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Gloucester County on Tuesday night was expected to be released from a hospital on Thursday, officials said. This child and a 2-year-old relative were found unresponsive in the pool at a home on Malus Court in Harrison Township and rushed to hospitals for treatment.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Questions linger about lingering odor | Editorial

It’s time to play New Jersey’s favorite game show, “What’s that smell?” Today’s contestants are from Gloucester and Camden counties, where residents say they’re still feeling the effects from chemicals leaking from a tank truck housed at an East Greenwich Township truck stop. The leak — actually a venting of a lubricant product the inside the tanker — was discovered more than a week ago.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Phillies manager Joe Girardi lands new job

Joe Girardi has found a new place to work. This time he’s going to be in the booth. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to WFAN, Girardi will be joining Marquee Sports and be on the call for the Chicago Cubs series against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith makes bold Eagles prediction

Stephen A. Smith thinks this could be the year for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 9-8 last year and finished second in the NFC East. First place went to the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, the Eagles may take the number one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

