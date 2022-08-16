Read full article on original website
Police officer charged with strangling, threatening to kill woman
A Trenton police officer is facing multiple charges for incidents involving a woman known to him, Lawrence police said Tuesday. Elijah Mitchell, 28, of Lawrence, is charged with three counts of domestic violence assault-strangulation, two counts of making threats to kill, coercion and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.
Trio ambushed man on Atlantic City street and tried to kill him in gang retaliation, authorities say
Two Atlantic City men and a juvenile have been indicted for allegedly attempting to kill a man in what authorities described as gang retaliation. Armaad Brooks-Chappell, Adresce Jones and a teenager not named because he is a minor used a stolen vehicle and multiple guns to coordinate a planned attack on a 22-year-old man on Aug. 12, 2021, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
3 charged in shooting death of N.J. man found dumped off Pa. highway
A Trenton man found shot to death on a highway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in January 2020 drank cognac that night with friends at an Irish bar in Levittown, court documents say. Three in the group are charged in the killing of Joshua McRae, 31, and are one-time Bloods gangsters...
Pedestrian extremely critical after he’s struck by 2 vehicles at notorious intersection
A pedestrian has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing at a notoriously dangerous Trenton intersection on Tuesday night. The 66-year-old victim was walking on Lalor Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he tried to cross Route 129 while pushing a baby stroller loaded with ice, according to Trenton Police Detective Lt. Bethesda Stokes.
Police searching for N.J. woman who has been missing for 3 weeks
Police were continuing their search this week for a 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman who was reported missing on July 24. Judith Belisle left town on July 16 and was headed to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Five days later she contacted a family member and said she would be home the next day but did not return, according to a statement from the Lawrence Township Police.
Ex-Princeton worker fired after she rejected university’s COVID policies, lawsuit says
A former budget analyst for Princeton University has filed a discrimination lawsuit against her former employers, alleging they fired her because she wouldn’t go along with their COVID-19 policies due to her religious beliefs. Kate McKinley, of Ewing, states in court papers the university informed her on June 8,...
Child rescued from swimming pool expected to leave hospital
A 4-year-old child pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Gloucester County on Tuesday night was expected to be released from a hospital on Thursday, officials said. This child and a 2-year-old relative were found unresponsive in the pool at a home on Malus Court in Harrison Township and rushed to hospitals for treatment.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle at busy intersection near Jersey Shore
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along Route 37 in Toms River on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The person — an adult — was hit near the intersection with Hooper Avenue shortly before 6:15 a.m., a Toms River police spokeswoman said. The driver stopped and...
Questions linger about lingering odor | Editorial
It’s time to play New Jersey’s favorite game show, “What’s that smell?” Today’s contestants are from Gloucester and Camden counties, where residents say they’re still feeling the effects from chemicals leaking from a tank truck housed at an East Greenwich Township truck stop. The leak — actually a venting of a lubricant product the inside the tanker — was discovered more than a week ago.
Atlantic City Airshow 2022 returns. Here's the schedule, parking info, where to watch.
The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies next Wednesday, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
The rise and fall of the Jersey seagull. The untold story of an iconic villain, a catastrophic threat and a future in peril.
Everybody thinks they know the Jersey seagull. But what if I told you there’s more to this fry-stealing revenge pooper than any of us ever imagined?. The rise and fall of the Jersey seagull is an essential portrait of our great summer villain, its unwelcome rise, precarious lifestyle — and impending fall.
NFL insider absolves Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field of blame for Jets’ Zach Wilson’s knee injury
New York Jets take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason game, Aug. 12, 2022 — Things were scary there for a moment for the New York Jets and Zach Wilson.
Ex-Yankees, Phillies manager Joe Girardi lands new job
Joe Girardi has found a new place to work. This time he's going to be in the booth. According to WFAN, Girardi will be joining Marquee Sports and be on the call for the Chicago Cubs series against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend.
NFL Network anchor ‘starting to talk myself’ into Eagles winning NFC East
This may be the Philadelphia Eagles' year. That's what people are saying. One such person is NFL Network's Rich Eisen, who sees the Eagles winning the NFC East.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith makes bold Eagles prediction
Stephen A. Smith thinks this could be the year for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 9-8 last year and finished second in the NFC East. First place went to the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys.
