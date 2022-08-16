Read full article on original website
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
MaineHealth to keep Anthem as in-network provider
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center announced in a news release Wednesday that it will continue to be an in-network medical provider for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for the next two years. The decision comes after Maine Medical Center announced it would drop Anthem as an in-network...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
'There would have been a blood bath' | Maine man charged in Capitol attack has second day in court
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon, Maine, had his second day in court Wednesday facing charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Prosecutors representing the U.S. government rested their case alleging 11 criminal counts including six felony charges...
wabi.tv
264 new COVID cases in Maine, 1 additional death
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not chnged much in the last 24-hours. The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus. 17 people are in critical care. One person remain on a ventilator. There are also 264 new cases of the virus....
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
Maine writer explores the challenges and successes of women in sports journalism
PORTLAND, Maine — Joanne Lannin is no stranger to the world of sports journalism and the challenges women can face in a male-dominated field. She spent 22 years working for the Portland Press Herald and was the first woman sportswriter for the paper. In her new book, “Who Let...
mainepublic.org
Maine Medical Center nurses are voting on whether to decertify their union
Nurses at Maine Medical Center are casting ballots Wednesday and Thursday on whether to decertify their newly formed union. The union formed in May of 2021 after more than 1,000 nurses voted in support. But this summer, more than 500 nurses signed a petition to decertify. The National Right to...
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
8 Reasons Why Lewiston, Maine, Is Amazing and Doesn’t Deserve All the Hate
Recently, there was an article posted on Reddit called, "Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to 'Stay Far Away From'. Lewiston is my city and I am proud of to live here. This city has had its share of contentious critics throughout the years. The article describes the city as dirty and you feel the need to shower after you drive through.
Charming Beach House for Sale in Saco, Maine Just Steps Away From Ocean, Fully Turnkey With Private Beach
It’s a dream for many to be able to live right on the water. Luckily for many people in Maine, that dream can be a reality. Whether it’s on the coast, on one of our many lakes, or resting on a pond, our state offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy water views from the privacy of your own home.
wgan.com
FBI director meets with law enforcement during Portland visit
FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Portland on Tuesday to talk to law enforcement about their work. Wray visited the FBI Boston Division’s Resident Agency in Portland. The discussion touched on several topics, including an initiative to target gang members in Maine and New Hampshire who are trafficking drugs in the region.
WMTW
"I knew it was the right thing to do": Maine nurse adopts cat to help patient make care transition
BATH, Maine — A nurse at a skilled nursing facility in Bath is going the extra mile to help one of the facility residents feel at home. When Bill Dodge moved to Winship Green Center for Health & Rehabilitation he had to give up his cat, Polly, and said he missed her very much.
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
Districts work to develop farm-to-table programs in schools across Maine
SACO, Maine — As students across Maine prepare to head back to the classroom after summer break, dozens of school and nutrition leaders are preparing to implement a new program to help students and their health. "The most nutritious foods we can feed our students are available, grown, raised,...
Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. When: Doors open 7 p.m., Showing begins 7:30 p.m. When: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
WMTW
With a surge of bats in houses, one Maine city is offering suggestions on keeping homes bat free
Animal control in one Maine town is seeing an increase in bats in households this month. Bath Animal Control released a list of what you should do if you find a stray bat or a colony roosting inside your home. Mainers may be more apt to encounter bats inside their...
mainebiz.biz
2 Maine ZIP codes rank among top 10 'hottest' for home sales in US
A new analysis of ZIP codes says Windham and Auburn are among the “hottest” areas for home sales in the U.S. According to an annual ranking by website Realtor.com, the Windham ZIP code of 04062 was No. 5 and the Auburn code of 04210 was No. 10. Data...
