ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, ME

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHealth to keep Anthem as in-network provider

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center announced in a news release Wednesday that it will continue to be an in-network medical provider for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for the next two years. The decision comes after Maine Medical Center announced it would drop Anthem as an in-network...
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner

Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
BATH, ME
CBS Boston

"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
BOSCAWEN, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
City
Mexico, ME
City
Brownfield, ME
wabi.tv

264 new COVID cases in Maine, 1 additional death

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not chnged much in the last 24-hours. The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus. 17 people are in critical care. One person remain on a ventilator. There are also 264 new cases of the virus....
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Smartphone App#Diseases#General Health#Hsct
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
wgan.com

FBI director meets with law enforcement during Portland visit

FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Portland on Tuesday to talk to law enforcement about their work. Wray visited the FBI Boston Division’s Resident Agency in Portland. The discussion touched on several topics, including an initiative to target gang members in Maine and New Hampshire who are trafficking drugs in the region.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy