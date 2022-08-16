ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Grab your picks and celebrate “UTEP 915 Day”

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVsHI_0hJkLiqg00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Mayor Oscar Leeser and Council of City of El Paso have recently announced that Saturday, Aug. 27th will be known as “UTEP 915 DAY.”

The proclamation explains how this year will be the 75th anniversary of the use of the “915” area code. The University of Texas at El Paso football team will be opening its season on the 27th of August as they are scheduled to go against the University of North Texas at the Sun Bowl. It is also stated that the UTEP athletics department has launched a “915” campaign which was made to embrace the local community and to also create excitement for the Miners.

