Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

New upscale restaurant set to open in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to downtown Memphis. SupperClub on 2nd is described as a "contemporary fine-casual urban bistro and cocktail kitchen," and will open Tuesday, August 23rd at 4pm. General Manager Tunya Batts said, "SupperClub has a vibe that is nothing like Memphis at all....
MEMPHIS, TN
KTLA

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's latest venture is "nuthin' but an educational thang." Los Angeles' newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
detroittitans.com

Men's Basketball Brings In Another Former High Major Recruit In TJ Moss

DETROIT (8/18/2022) -- The University of Detroit Mercy men's basketball roster is almost complete as the Titans announced that former four-star and SEC student-athlete TJ Moss (Memphis, Tenn./Findlay Prep (Nev.) has transferred to the program. "He is another guy who started his career at a power five school," said head...
DETROIT, MI
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn't believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Houston Chronicle

The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 19-21

Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. In honor of the school year revving back up, I figured I'd bless you, dear reader, with the best essay I ever wrote in high school. But alas I am no longer in possession of it, and no I didn't commit it to memory. I do, of course, remember my thoughtfully chosen topic — Sharpay Evans and Lord Voldemort, the villains of High School Musical and the Harry Potter series, respectively, are basically the same character. Do you see it? Or do I need to spell it out for you, perhaps in a more digestible five-things-to-do style instead of my previously preferred medium of a five-paragraph-style essay?
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

45 years ago: A look into the day Elvis died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the 45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, one of Elvis' best friends was interviewed along with the firefighter who photographed that momentous week in Memphis history. In 1977, Raymond Chiozza was a fresh-faced recruit with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), just 21...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dodge to discontinue Charger, Challenger models

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dodge has announced plans to discontinue its iconic muscle cars— the Charger and Challenger. CBS reports the car company plans to wrap up production on the two gas-powered sedans in 2023 and will begin transitioning into electric vehicles. On Wednesday, Dodge unveiled an electric Charger Daytona SRT concept, which is similar to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Cummings alum 'thrills' students and staff with $50,000 donation

Julius Lewis, the owner of Pure Entertainment Group, remembers how extracurricular activities enriched his formative years at Cummings Elementary School. He also understands that public schools don't always have the funding to offer students the opportunities he enjoyed. Cummings Elementary has transitioned into Cummings K-8 Optional School and last...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

IRS to Host a Direct Hiring Event in Memphis on August 18

WASHINGTON, DC — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it is looking to fill hundreds of full time and seasonal openings at its Memphis, Tennessee Processing Center. From this in-person, direct hiring event, potential new hires could be considered for an on-the-spot job offer and possibly begin working within 45-60 days.
MEMPHIS, TN

