Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. In honor of the school year revving back up, I figured I’d bless you, dear reader, with the best essay I ever wrote in high school. But alas I am no longer in possession of it, and no I didn’t commit it to memory. I do, of course, remember my thoughtfully chosen topic — Sharpay Evans and Lord Voldemort, the villains of High School Musical and the Harry Potter series, respectively, are basically the same character. Do you see it? Or do I need to spell it out for you, perhaps in a more digestible five-things-to-do style instead of my previously preferred medium of a five-paragraph-style essay?

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO