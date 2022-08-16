Read full article on original website
Young Dolph to be inducted into Memphis-Shelby County Schools Alumni Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot to death inside of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard on November 17, 2021, will be posthumously honored by the Memphis-Shelby County School District. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was an alum of Hamilton...
New upscale restaurant set to open in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to downtown Memphis. SupperClub on 2nd is described as a "contemporary fine-casual urban bistro and cocktail kitchen," and will open Tuesday, August 23rd at 4pm. General Manager Tunya Batts said, "SupperClub has a vibe that is nothing like Memphis at all....
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
detroittitans.com
Men's Basketball Brings In Another Former High Major Recruit In TJ Moss
DETROIT (8/18/2022) -- The University of Detroit Mercy men's basketball roster is almost complete as the Titans announced that former four-star and SEC student-athlete TJ Moss (Memphis, Tenn./Findlay Prep (Nev.) has transferred to the program. "He is another guy who started his career at a power five school," said head...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
Houston Chronicle
The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
hypepotamus.com
Memphis startup Youdle is tackling grocery supply problems, one “shelfie” at a time
Telling the story of the local Memphis community came naturally to Kontji Anthony as she’d spent the last 17 years building up her career at the anchor desk at the NBC affiliate WMC-TV. Now, Anthony is writing her own story in the city with the launch of Youdle, a...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 19-21
Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. In honor of the school year revving back up, I figured I’d bless you, dear reader, with the best essay I ever wrote in high school. But alas I am no longer in possession of it, and no I didn’t commit it to memory. I do, of course, remember my thoughtfully chosen topic — Sharpay Evans and Lord Voldemort, the villains of High School Musical and the Harry Potter series, respectively, are basically the same character. Do you see it? Or do I need to spell it out for you, perhaps in a more digestible five-things-to-do style instead of my previously preferred medium of a five-paragraph-style essay?
“It’s frustrating”: Memphis diabetic mother waits on home warranty company to fix refrigerator
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — June Lee said she first noticed a water leak in her kitchen in early July. “When I opened up the freezer, everything was melted,” she said. “I threw away about $400 or $500 worth of food. This refrigerator was full.”. The single mother called...
localmemphis.com
Celebrate Memphis: How Whitehaven High’s principal is helping students reach for the stars
At Whitehaven High School, it's family first. And at the head of family is Dr. Vincent Hunter.
actionnews5.com
45 years ago: A look into the day Elvis died
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the 45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, one of Elvis’ best friends was interviewed along with the firefighter who photographed that momentous week in Memphis history. In 1977, Raymond Chiozza was a fresh-faced recruit with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), just 21...
KCET
Remembering Wattstax: A Celebration of Black Joy, Music, Healing and Community
Fifty years ago, music label Stax Records organized Wattstax, a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that commemorated the seventh anniversary of the 1965 Los Angeles Uprising. "This is a beautiful day. It is a new day. It is a day of Black awareness." These words uttered by...
localmemphis.com
Memphis entrepreneur gives look into newly renovated downtown restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month. Alcenia’s, a Memphis staple, not only survived the peak of the pandemic but has relocated and plans to expand. The Main Street restaurant closed during the peak of the pandemic and reopened in April.
Dodge to discontinue Charger, Challenger models
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dodge has announced plans to discontinue its iconic muscle cars— the Charger and Challenger. CBS reports the car company plans to wrap up production on the two gas-powered sedans in 2023 and will begin transitioning into electric vehicles. On Wednesday, Dodge unveiled an electric Charger Daytona SRT concept, which is similar to […]
localmemphis.com
Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
Headlines: New Mural in Inglewood to Honor First Mexican American Laker; Street Takeover Suspects Ransack a 7-11
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD officer Frank Hernandez pleaded no contest yesterday to an on-duty assault of a 28-year-old homeless man in Boyle...
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 2 in Memphis. Here's where
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 2. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on E.H. Crump Boulevard near Bellevue Boulevard and on Lamar Avenue near South Parkway. According to Memphis police,...
Darius Curry gets everyone involved during Long Beach Poly's impressive victory 250 miles from home.
Curry completes touchdown passes to four different receivers in 56-7 win.
tri-statedefender.com
Cummings alum ‘thrills’ students and staff with $50,000 donation
Julius Lewis, the owner of Pure Entertainment Group, remembers how extracurricular activities enriched his formative years at Cummings Elementary School. He also understands that public schools don’t always have the funding to offer students the opportunities he enjoyed. Cummings Elementary has transitioned into Cummings K-8 Optional School and last...
Tennessee Tribune
IRS to Host a Direct Hiring Event in Memphis on August 18
WASHINGTON, DC — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it is looking to fill hundreds of full time and seasonal openings at its Memphis, Tennessee Processing Center. From this in-person, direct hiring event, potential new hires could be considered for an on-the-spot job offer and possibly begin working within 45-60 days.
