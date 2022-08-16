Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
PhillyBite
South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years
- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Phillymag.com
16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia
Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
What is Crudité?
Philadelphia, PA - You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" Crudites come in many forms, from sticks to strips, but they are usually served with a dip. They are an excellent appetizer for parties and gatherings and highlight the best seasonal vegetables. Whether you serve them as a standalone snack or as a part of a larger meal, crudites are a healthy, easy, and delicious way to impress guests. You can even use purple cabbage carved into a bowl to serve them.
phillyvoice.com
Eat your way through the suburbs during Main Line Today Restaurant Week
Head over to Philadelphia's western suburbs during the next two weeks to enjoy lunch and dinner deals at some of the most popular restaurants found outside of the city. Main Line Today Restaurant Week takes place from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4 in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Over 30 participating restaurants will feature lunch menus priced at $20, $30 and $35. Dinner menus are priced at $30, $45 or $55.
Phillymag.com
The Worst of Philly 2022: From Jawn Morgan to Pete Rose to Wawa Soft Pretzels
The 20 people, places and, yes, Wawa menu items that made us utterly cringe. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Now that we’ve given you enough time to properly digest the utterly extensive and unimpeachably awesome...
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
Phoenixville man finds rare purple pearl in seafood appetizer he almost sent back
"I bit down on something kind of hard and I initially thought it was a shell or something like that," said Scott Overland.
delcoculturevultures.com
Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!
Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
CBS News
Northern Lights may be visible in Philadelphia region tonight. Here's when to watch
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Thursday night clear skies may provide a rare heavenly sight for parts of the greater Philadelphia area. The Northern Lights aka the Aurora Borealis will be pushed south tonight from the polar region. Parts of the northern United States are in that viewing area. Likely areas around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
West Chester TikToker Goes Viral with Pennsylvania-Themed Videos
Cat Janisko.Image via the Tribune-Democrat. West Chester’s Cat Janisko has achieved internet fame with Pennsylvania-themed videos she posts on TikTok as @PennsylvaniaJunkie, writes Eric Knopsnyder for the Tribune-Democrat.
Experience Restaurant Week from August 22nd to September 4th, 2022
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — Main Line Today and Today Media announced the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia
Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
phl17.com
14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
wdiy.org
The ‘Grumman Greenhouse’ Is Being Removed After Over a Decade on Display in Philly
A sculpture of a plane crashed outside the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia eleven years ago. Now it's being removed. WHYY's Peter Crimmins reports the sculpture was always meant to be temporary. (Original air-date: 8/15/22)
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Expanded Trinity in Fairmount
This well-loved house is move-in ready — or you could update it if you prefer. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This week’s featured trinity has been on the market for a while — almost 100 days, to...
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Comments / 0