Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle

Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years

- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia

Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

What is Crudité?

Philadelphia, PA - You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" Crudites come in many forms, from sticks to strips, but they are usually served with a dip. They are an excellent appetizer for parties and gatherings and highlight the best seasonal vegetables. Whether you serve them as a standalone snack or as a part of a larger meal, crudites are a healthy, easy, and delicious way to impress guests. You can even use purple cabbage carved into a bowl to serve them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Eat your way through the suburbs during Main Line Today Restaurant Week

Head over to Philadelphia's western suburbs during the next two weeks to enjoy lunch and dinner deals at some of the most popular restaurants found outside of the city. Main Line Today Restaurant Week takes place from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4 in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Over 30 participating restaurants will feature lunch menus priced at $20, $30 and $35. Dinner menus are priced at $30, $45 or $55.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!

Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Experience Restaurant Week from August 22nd to September 4th, 2022

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — Main Line Today and Today Media announced the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia

Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Expanded Trinity in Fairmount

This well-loved house is move-in ready — or you could update it if you prefer. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This week’s featured trinity has been on the market for a while — almost 100 days, to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

