Holland Hospital adds specialty care providers

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Hospital has added six new specialty care providers to better serve people living in the area.

The new providers will include specialists in neurology, rheumatology and urology. They will be joining Holland Hospital Neurology, Holland Hospital Rheumatology, West Michigan Urological Associates and Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine.

The hospital has also launched a new number that will connect people to the services they need and help streamline the referral process. Patients can call 616.215.0030 and schedulers will help get a referral and schedule appointments with a specialist.

“Holland hospital has been providing health care here on the lakeshore for over 105 years. Our physician practices are a little bit younger … but it’s been important to them as providers who live and work here in the community that they’re able to take care of their neighbors and their friends who have healthcare needs,” Michelle Doctor, the vice president for Holland Hospital Medical Group, said. “As this area continues to grow and remain attractive for people to live, we want to be that hospital that takes care of everything that the need.”

The new specialty referral number is available right now and the new providers will all be in place this fall.

