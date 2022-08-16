ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

FBI Arrests Former Valley Congressman TJ Cox on Fraud Charges

Former Fresno-area congressman TJ Cox was arrested Tuesday by the FBI, culminating a years-long investigation. Cox, D-Fresno, served in Congress, representing the Central Valley from 2019-2021. He upset incumbent David Valadao before losing in a rematch. The U.S. Department of Justice is charging Cox with 28 fraud-related counts — 15...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced

MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Tulare County Sheriffs Detectives Bust Alleged Serial Agricultural Thief

“On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag (agricultural) theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

San Diego woman signed dead mom’s Madera County ballot, arrested, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from San Diego has pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in Madera County after officials say they received her mother’s ballot in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election – months after her mother had been pronounced dead. According to Madera County officials, the Register of Voters had issued […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
californiaglobe.com

Chowchilla School Bus Kidnapper Paroled By CDCR Panel

Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men responsible for the 1976 Chowchilla school bus hijacking where a bus driver an 26 children were kidnapped and buried alive in a scheme to collect a ransom demand, was given parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Board of Parole Hearings on Tuesday.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KMPH.com

State plans to terminate lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground

It appears a popular Fresno campground is about to be shut down. Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River has been a fixture in Fresno since the late seventies. The Finch Family has leased and operated the recreational park in northeast Fresno for nearly 40 years. Sadly less...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Will Fresno Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Councilman’s Criminal Defense?

The Fresno City Council has considered paying for the defense of council president Nelson Esparza, who faces criminal charges of attempted extortion. The details remain shrouded, but discussions over whether to use public funds for Esparza’s defense have been included on two recent closed session agendas. Esparza recused himself both times, according to the meeting minutes.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Valadao
Person
Tj Cox
crimevoice.com

Man arrested, other cited following report of brandishing at Merced motel

One person was arrested and another cited on suspicion of unlawful firearm and fentanyl possession, respectively, following a reported disturbance at a motel in Merced. Shortly before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, officers responded to a local Motel 6 to investigate a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A sergeant arrived on scene and reportedly witnessed a man matching the suspect’s description — later identified as 28-year-old Jamaine Mann — run across the courtyard and hide an item in a trash can. The item was discovered to be a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm (pictured above).
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Loan#Loan Guarantee#Campaign Finance#Fbi#Congress
KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
CORCORAN, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested following deputy-involved shooting in Madera County

Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently cooperating with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an officer involved shooting incident involving a Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, a deputy notified dispatch...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Merced PD: Gang Members Arrested with Firearms

Originally published 8-13-22 by theMerced Police Department:. “Merced – The Sheriff S.T.A.R. Team and the Merced PD Gang Unit arrested several Gang members Friday August 12, 2022. Two of the gang members were in possession of firearms. On August 12, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM the Merced Police Departments...
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

In Fresno, Newsom Announces $4.7B in Funding for Youth Mental Health

Surrounded by Fresno Unified school district leaders and state officials, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited McLane High School in Fresno on Thursday morning to introduce a $4.7 billion investment plan intended to increase mental health services to Californians up to age 25. The plan, described as ‘California’s Master Plan for Kids...
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GV Wire

Bredefeld, Pro-Life Leader Speak Out Against Planned Parenthood Grant

Surrounded by a group of civic and religious leaders, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to protest a planned $1 million grant to a local Planned Parenthood clinic. The grant was approved as part of the state budget, but is facing staunch opposition from pro-life...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy