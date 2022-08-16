Read full article on original website
FBI Arrests Former Valley Congressman TJ Cox on Fraud Charges
Former Fresno-area congressman TJ Cox was arrested Tuesday by the FBI, culminating a years-long investigation. Cox, D-Fresno, served in Congress, representing the Central Valley from 2019-2021. He upset incumbent David Valadao before losing in a rematch. The U.S. Department of Justice is charging Cox with 28 fraud-related counts — 15...
DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced
MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
Tulare County Sheriffs Detectives Bust Alleged Serial Agricultural Thief
“On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag (agricultural) theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
San Diego woman signed dead mom’s Madera County ballot, arrested, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from San Diego has pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in Madera County after officials say they received her mother’s ballot in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election – months after her mother had been pronounced dead. According to Madera County officials, the Register of Voters had issued […]
Chowchilla School Bus Kidnapper Paroled By CDCR Panel
Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men responsible for the 1976 Chowchilla school bus hijacking where a bus driver an 26 children were kidnapped and buried alive in a scheme to collect a ransom demand, was given parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Board of Parole Hearings on Tuesday.
Council Set to Vote on $1M Planned Parenthood Grant. Mayor Issues Warning
The Fresno City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday to provide a $1 million grant to a local Planned Parenthood clinic. Mayor Jerry Dyer is raising concerns. A spokesperson for Dyer says the mayor intends to veto the funding if it reaches his desk. The money was approved as part...
State plans to terminate lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
It appears a popular Fresno campground is about to be shut down. Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River has been a fixture in Fresno since the late seventies. The Finch Family has leased and operated the recreational park in northeast Fresno for nearly 40 years. Sadly less...
Will Fresno Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Councilman’s Criminal Defense?
The Fresno City Council has considered paying for the defense of council president Nelson Esparza, who faces criminal charges of attempted extortion. The details remain shrouded, but discussions over whether to use public funds for Esparza’s defense have been included on two recent closed session agendas. Esparza recused himself both times, according to the meeting minutes.
2 men found in Firebaugh with fire extinguishers with fentanyl inside, deputies say
Two previously convicted felons from Washington State are accused of trying to sell a deadly drug in Central California.
Old Town Clovis double murder defense: 'Too drunk'
Attorneys made their closing arguments Monday afternoon in the trial against Eddie Cordero in the killing of Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez in May 2021.
IDENTIFIED: Man shot by Tulare Police, officers say he was armed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot by police in Tulare during an incident on Tuesday was identified by the department on Wednesday. 29-year-old Angel Ray Farias from Tulare was the man officers say was seen around 12 noon with a gun near a homeless encampment. Three people were seen inside a vehicle and two […]
Man arrested, other cited following report of brandishing at Merced motel
One person was arrested and another cited on suspicion of unlawful firearm and fentanyl possession, respectively, following a reported disturbance at a motel in Merced. Shortly before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, officers responded to a local Motel 6 to investigate a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A sergeant arrived on scene and reportedly witnessed a man matching the suspect’s description — later identified as 28-year-old Jamaine Mann — run across the courtyard and hide an item in a trash can. The item was discovered to be a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm (pictured above).
Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
L.A. County teen dies after swimming in Madera County lake
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old from Los Angeles County has died after swimming at Thousand Island Lake in Madera County. On Aug. 10 at around 8:00 p.m., deputies say they received a call reporting a teenager who had been missing from his hiking group near the lake in eastern Madera County. The missing […]
Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
Man arrested following deputy-involved shooting in Madera County
Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently cooperating with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an officer involved shooting incident involving a Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, a deputy notified dispatch...
Merced PD: Gang Members Arrested with Firearms
Originally published 8-13-22 by theMerced Police Department:. “Merced – The Sheriff S.T.A.R. Team and the Merced PD Gang Unit arrested several Gang members Friday August 12, 2022. Two of the gang members were in possession of firearms. On August 12, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM the Merced Police Departments...
In Fresno, Newsom Announces $4.7B in Funding for Youth Mental Health
Surrounded by Fresno Unified school district leaders and state officials, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited McLane High School in Fresno on Thursday morning to introduce a $4.7 billion investment plan intended to increase mental health services to Californians up to age 25. The plan, described as ‘California’s Master Plan for Kids...
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Bredefeld, Pro-Life Leader Speak Out Against Planned Parenthood Grant
Surrounded by a group of civic and religious leaders, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to protest a planned $1 million grant to a local Planned Parenthood clinic. The grant was approved as part of the state budget, but is facing staunch opposition from pro-life...
