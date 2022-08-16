ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

sgfcitizen.org

The ‘normal’ Springfield Public Schools has been waiting for

In mid-August, on the first day of unpacking her new kindergarten classroom at Williams Elementary School, Sarah Hodges leaned on a set of counters, looked out at the open space and envisioned where things belonged. This upcoming year, her first teaching for Springfield Public Schools, is the first in a while that is beginning with no pandemic-based restrictions. On Aug. 22, the first day of school across SPS, Hodges and her kindergartners will be starting “as close to normal” as they possibly can, she said, and that factored heavily into her classroom design.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Walnut Grove announces no middle school science teacher for school year, turning to virtual science class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Walnut Grove Middle School does not have a science teacher for the new school year. Parents received a letter saying the teacher resigned due to medical issues. The letter also mapped out the plan for science classes this upcoming school year. The district will partner with Springfield Public School’s Launch Program offering science online.
WALNUT GROVE, MO
KTTS

Vandalism At Church In North Springfield

(KTTS News) — Someone wrote satanic messages on a north Springfield church this week. The vandalism happened Monday night at Acts of Praise church, a predominately black church. Church members say they feel targeted because of their color. KY3 says a church next door was not damaged. Acts of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Education
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield will have new home building code requirements in 2023

Contractors and builders in Springfield will have new codes to adhere to when they apply for building permits beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Springfield City Council passed a bill to adopt the International Residential Building Code with some modifications related to energy efficiency on Aug. 8, by an 8-0 vote. The code change takes effect on New Year’s Day.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Vandals strike at second church in North Springfield Tuesday morning

Greene County detectives say the woman and man left the victim's home on a motorcycle. Family shares frustration, asking for answers after son killed in 2020 in Springfield. On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports. City of Harrison, Ark. benefiting with move to new city hall building. Officials with the city...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

The Glasses Place

Looking for an optician? Check out The Glasses Place located at 1920 E Independence St Suite A in Springfield, MO.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The “Clean Slate” program, held by the Springfield Metro Bar Association aims to help people clear their criminal records. In 2018, Missouri changed the laws expanding the number of criminal offenses that can be removed or expunged from a person’s record. It went from 13 eligible offenses to 1,900.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery

(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

New Reporter Joins Branson Tri-Lakes News

Hello, fellow Ozarkians! Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Chris Carlson, and I am the new reporter at Branson Tri-Lakes News. I was born in Springfield, Missouri back in the days of Polaroids and Pac-Man. As a child my family lived throughout the Midwest, in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and even down in Louisiana. My family moved back to the area in 1992, and I am grateful and proud to call myself a citizen of these beautiful Ozark hills.
BRANSON, MO
NewsBreak
Education
KYTV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

City of Nixa allows illegal Airbnb operation

NIXA, Mo. – An illegal Airbnb operation will be the hot topic at Nixa city council tonight. Neighbors say a home on Scott Wayne Drive is a nuisance with guests getting home in the early morning hours and strangers’ dogs running through their yards. Homeowners whose properties border the Airbnb filed complaints and petitions. Unable […]
NIXA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Arkansas’ Graham sentenced to prison in Law. Co. DWI death, injury

A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.
ALPENA, AR
KYTV

Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple

The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to...

