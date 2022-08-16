In mid-August, on the first day of unpacking her new kindergarten classroom at Williams Elementary School, Sarah Hodges leaned on a set of counters, looked out at the open space and envisioned where things belonged. This upcoming year, her first teaching for Springfield Public Schools, is the first in a while that is beginning with no pandemic-based restrictions. On Aug. 22, the first day of school across SPS, Hodges and her kindergartners will be starting “as close to normal” as they possibly can, she said, and that factored heavily into her classroom design.

