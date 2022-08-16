Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sgfcitizen.org
The ‘normal’ Springfield Public Schools has been waiting for
In mid-August, on the first day of unpacking her new kindergarten classroom at Williams Elementary School, Sarah Hodges leaned on a set of counters, looked out at the open space and envisioned where things belonged. This upcoming year, her first teaching for Springfield Public Schools, is the first in a while that is beginning with no pandemic-based restrictions. On Aug. 22, the first day of school across SPS, Hodges and her kindergartners will be starting “as close to normal” as they possibly can, she said, and that factored heavily into her classroom design.
KYTV
Walnut Grove announces no middle school science teacher for school year, turning to virtual science class
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Walnut Grove Middle School does not have a science teacher for the new school year. Parents received a letter saying the teacher resigned due to medical issues. The letter also mapped out the plan for science classes this upcoming school year. The district will partner with Springfield Public School’s Launch Program offering science online.
Study: Missouri has best community college in US
WalletHub ranks State Technical College of Missouri the best community college for the fourth year in a row. Ranking includes 650 other colleges.
KTTS
Vandalism At Church In North Springfield
(KTTS News) — Someone wrote satanic messages on a north Springfield church this week. The vandalism happened Monday night at Acts of Praise church, a predominately black church. Church members say they feel targeted because of their color. KY3 says a church next door was not damaged. Acts of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield will have new home building code requirements in 2023
Contractors and builders in Springfield will have new codes to adhere to when they apply for building permits beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Springfield City Council passed a bill to adopt the International Residential Building Code with some modifications related to energy efficiency on Aug. 8, by an 8-0 vote. The code change takes effect on New Year’s Day.
KYTV
Vandals strike at second church in North Springfield Tuesday morning
Greene County detectives say the woman and man left the victim's home on a motorcycle. Family shares frustration, asking for answers after son killed in 2020 in Springfield. On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports. City of Harrison, Ark. benefiting with move to new city hall building. Officials with the city...
Ozarks First.com
The Glasses Place
Looking for an optician? Check out The Glasses Place located at 1920 E Independence St Suite A in Springfield, MO.
This is how many illegal Airbnb properties are operating in the Springfield area
KOLR 10 Investigates looked at data from Springfield, Nixa and Branson. All three cities have rules about permits or licensing for short-term rentals, and found there are likely hundreds of people renting out short-term stays with no city oversight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The “Clean Slate” program, held by the Springfield Metro Bar Association aims to help people clear their criminal records. In 2018, Missouri changed the laws expanding the number of criminal offenses that can be removed or expunged from a person’s record. It went from 13 eligible offenses to 1,900.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
ksgf.com
Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery
(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
bransontrilakesnews.com
New Reporter Joins Branson Tri-Lakes News
Hello, fellow Ozarkians! Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Chris Carlson, and I am the new reporter at Branson Tri-Lakes News. I was born in Springfield, Missouri back in the days of Polaroids and Pac-Man. As a child my family lived throughout the Midwest, in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and even down in Louisiana. My family moved back to the area in 1992, and I am grateful and proud to call myself a citizen of these beautiful Ozark hills.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
City of Nixa allows illegal Airbnb operation
NIXA, Mo. – An illegal Airbnb operation will be the hot topic at Nixa city council tonight. Neighbors say a home on Scott Wayne Drive is a nuisance with guests getting home in the early morning hours and strangers’ dogs running through their yards. Homeowners whose properties border the Airbnb filed complaints and petitions. Unable […]
Lawrence County Record
Arkansas’ Graham sentenced to prison in Law. Co. DWI death, injury
A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.
Greene County “Low Impact” from COVID-19; cases not yet falling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As of August 12, Greene County was recategorized as a low impact level of COVID-19, per the Center for Disease Control. At the same time, cases of COVID-19 haven’t fully fallen back down from the slight spike seen in July. In April, Greene County saw the lowest seven-day average of COVID-19 cases since […]
Photos: New Great Southern Bank signage for the former JQH Arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Great Southern Bank Arena now has its name on the building just in time for the new semester. Missouri State University’s Facebook page shared a few photos of the new sign of the former JQH Arena—now the Great Southern Bank Arena. In 2019, the university announced the arena will have a different […]
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
KYTV
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to...
Comments / 2