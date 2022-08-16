ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Korn Ferry Tour Event Coming to OU’s Jimmie Austin Golf Club

 2 days ago

The Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman will be hosting a Korn Ferry Tour event starting next year and running through at least 2027.

The Compliance Solutions Championship will be held in June of next year, and feature golfers that are just one level below that of the PGA Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is one level below that of the PGA Tour, and at the end of each season, the top 25 players from the Korn Ferry Tour get their PGA Tour cards.

