Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Louisville-area Blessings in a Backpack raises over $54k with golf scramble

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in Backpack raised thousands of dollars to help feed Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students for free on the weekend. The Louisville chapter hosted a golf scramble at Wildwood Country Club that raised $54,175. The nonprofit said it will help feed more than 6,200 children across 51 Louisville-area schools.
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services. The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in...
Winter Woods Spectacular returning to Iroquois Park in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Iroquois Park is already planning for the holidays. Winter Woods Spectacular will be a walk-thru event this year instead of a drive-thru as it'd been in the past. People will be able to enjoy millions of lights twinkling to favorite holiday songs. A sensory night is...
