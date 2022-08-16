Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Sweet job! Meet the man who helps pick the food vendors at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone loves splurging on a funnel cake or corn dog at the Kentucky State Fair, but many people don't know the man responsible for picking the food vendors that get to showcase their menus. Marty Flannery is a sales coordinator for the Kentucky Exposition Center. He's...
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
wdrb.com
Kentucky boy scout troop creates entertainment for senior citizens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky boy scout troop helped residents in a senior living community stay sharp. Curtis Relich, a member of Boy Scouts Troop 73 in Madison County, wanted to help the senior community. Relich created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living in Richmond. "I knew...
How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. ALMOST LIKE JOHNNY CASH...'I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE, MAN'...AGAIN, ALMOST. In fact, I've visited 45 states and have seen some really cool things I'm sure...
wdrb.com
How much does it cost to spend 1 day at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing — but how much will a day of food and fun cost you?. First, getting in the gate: Tickets online are cheaper, at $10 a person. That price includes parking, and kids under the age of 5 get in for free.
wdrb.com
Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital adding pediatric areas for youngest patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is preparing to open up its newest additions. On Monday, Aug. 22, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for its newly renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room. The hospital received a grant for nearly $22,000 last year for the project.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife looking to hire conservation officers in multiple counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for new employees. The department wants to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1, and applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license. Selected...
wdrb.com
Louisville-area Blessings in a Backpack raises over $54k with golf scramble
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in Backpack raised thousands of dollars to help feed Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students for free on the weekend. The Louisville chapter hosted a golf scramble at Wildwood Country Club that raised $54,175. The nonprofit said it will help feed more than 6,200 children across 51 Louisville-area schools.
World's Championship Horse Show brings international competitors to state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is synonymous with bourbon, Louisville sluggers and horses. While many people gravitate towards thoroughbreds, Kentucky is also home to the capital of Saddlebred horses. The best horses and exhibitors in the world compete for tens of thousands of dollars in the finals, but there's seven...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown Police join Nextdoor app to better connect with community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky police department is working to connect with more people in its community. The Elizabethtown Police Department has joined the Nextdoor app, according to a post on its Facebook page. It's in an effort to use the recourse in the app to connect with more...
wdrb.com
New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
wdrb.com
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
WBKO
Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services. The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in...
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police wave doughnut from roof of New Albany Dunkin' for Special Olympics
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of Indiana State Police troopers went to get doughnut Friday morning in support of a great cause. Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg post was on top of the Dunkin' in New Albany, waving a big doughnut around. The goal was to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Squirrel season, the first on Kentucky’s fall hunting calendar, opens Aug. 20
Kentucky’s fall squirrel season, a 191-day split season that kicks off the calendar of fall hunting, opens by regulation on the third Saturday each August. The 2022-2023 season dates are Saturday, Aug. 20 through Nov. 11. Then the season re-opens Nov. 14, and runs through Feb. 28, 2023. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
wdrb.com
Winter Woods Spectacular returning to Iroquois Park in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Iroquois Park is already planning for the holidays. Winter Woods Spectacular will be a walk-thru event this year instead of a drive-thru as it'd been in the past. People will be able to enjoy millions of lights twinkling to favorite holiday songs. A sensory night is...
WLKY.com
Did you know there are jellyfish in Kentucky? And it's peak time to see them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jellyfish in Kentucky? Yah, it's true. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state is home to freshwater jellyfish and now is the best time to see them. They can usually be seen in the calmer waters of Kentucky's lakes, ponds and rivers,...
