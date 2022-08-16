ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local businesses to host community block party

By Lilly Cederdahl
 5 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music.

2022 Dancing With the Terre Haute Stars dancers announced

Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating.

The block party will take place Friday, Aug 19 at Wabash Ave. and 13 1/2 St.

Activities will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

