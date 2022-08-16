Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music.
Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating.
The block party will take place Friday, Aug 19 at Wabash Ave. and 13 1/2 St.
Activities will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
