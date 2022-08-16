Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Braves' William Contreras: Bows out of lineup Thursday
Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Contreras extended his hitting streak to nine games in Atlanta's 9-7 loss Wednesday, when he singled three times and scored two runs. He's holding down a robust .808 OPS in August, but because he frequently catches in addition to logging starts at designated hitter, he'll still be subject to more days off than the rest of Atlanta's regulars. Travis d'Arnaud is behind the plate for the series finale, while Eddie Rosario gets a turn at DH.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive crushing injury blow as star closer likely heading to injured list
The New York Yankees can’t afford to take on any more new injuries, but if they’re going to happen, they should happen in the middle of August, with players still having time to recover before the postseason. Recently, the Yankees lost Matt Carpenter to a fractured foot and...
Yardbarker
Watch: Brett Baty hits HR in first MLB at-bat with the New York Mets
The New York Mets made news earlier this week by calling up top prospect Brett Baty from Triple-A Binghamton. Considered one of the top young players at the minor league level, New York wants to see what the 22-year-old Baty has to offer as the team looks to win the National League East.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis Demeritte: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Demeritte for assignment Tuesday. Demeritte slashed a poor .213/.260/.337 with three home runs and six RBI in 26 games before Atlanta sent him down at the end of May. The 27-year-old figures to clear waivers and remain with Triple-A Gwinnett, but it's possible another club in need of organizational outfield depth picks him up.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Misses out on two-start week
Syndergaard is now scheduled to make his next start Monday at home versus the Reds, after he had previously been lined up to take the hill for Sunday's series finale with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. For the second time this season, Syndergaard will...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes gets his wish, and then some, after saying he wants to get hit in first preseason game
Patrick Mahomes saw playing time on Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears in the team's first preseason game. With playing quarterback, often comes getting hit, but simulating a real game experience is something Mahomes was looking forward to. Being the first game Mahomes has played...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Activated and optioned
The Dodgers reinstated Rios (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Tuesday marked the 20th and final day of Rios' rehab evaluation window in the minors, so the Dodgers were forced to activate him even though the team didn't have a spot on the 26-man active roster readily available. During his rehab assignment, Rios looked to be fully back in form after a prolonged absence due to a right hamstring strain, as he slashed .302/.387/.453 over a 14-game stint at Oklahoma City. Considering that Rios posted a strong .793 OPS in 92 plate appearances with the Dodgers prior to landing on the IL, he should be the top option for a promotion if the big club needs an extra position player at any point.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have their closer on the roster and it’s not Aroldis Chapman
The New York Yankees learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday, despite a walk-off Grand Slam from Josh Donaldson to overcome the Tampa Bay Rays. They learned that Aroldis Chapman still can’t be trusted in high-leverage situations. Manager Aaron Boone pulled Scott Effross from the game after a successful 9th...
CBS Sports
Mets' Patrick Mazeika: Designated for assignment
Mazeika was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday. Mazeika was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse in early August and has now lost his spot on New York's 40-man roster. He could remain with Syracuse if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Returns to minors
The Yankees optioned Andujar to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Even while Aaron Hicks continues to struggle mightily at the plate and with Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles), Matt Carpenter (foot) and Harrison Bader (foot) all stuck on the injured list, Andujar wasn't able to gain any traction as a regular in the outfield or at designated hitter during his week-long stay in the big leagues. He'll head back to Triple-A after going 4-for-18 with eight strikeouts in five games during his abbreviated stint with the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
CBS Sports
Rays' David Peralta: Hitting well with Rays
Peralta went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Monday against the Yankees. Peralta led off the fourth inning with a triple and was driven in by Isaac Paredes one batter later. Peralta has consistently hit in the top half of the order since joining the Rays -- primarily cleanup -- and has maintained a .282 average with four RBI and two runs scored across 10 games. He may dip in the order upon the return of Manuel Margot (knee) and/or Harold Ramirez (thumb), but Peralta should still get regular at-bats in the outfield when righties are on the mound.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Receives injection
Manager Tony La Russa said Robert (wrist) experienced soreness after swinging a bat and received an injection Wednesday to address the inflammation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. The 25-year-old is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros for a fifth straight game due to a left wrist sprain, but...
CBS Sports
Mets' R.J. Alvarez: Designated for assignment
Alvarez was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 31-year-old had his contract selected by New York on Tuesday and made his season debut against Atlanta, and he was charged with the loss after giving up three earned runs across 2.1 innings. Alvarez could return to Triple-A Syracuse if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Done for season
Muzziotti suffered a season-ending injury Saturday and is expected to be placed on Triple-A Lehigh Valley's injured list within the next few days, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Muzziotti had produced a 1.076 OPS over his last 11 games and might have been a candidate for a promotion to Philadelphia...
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting Wednesday
D'Arnaud isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets. D'Arnaud is getting a breather after he went 3-for-8 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and a strikeout over the last two games. William Contreras will start behind the dish while Eddie Rosario serves as the designated hitter.
