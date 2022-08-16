Read full article on original website
Regina Stefhon
2d ago
Sorry. Big fan of the show. One of the best ever in fact. I don’t disagree with this opinion though. Glorifying drug dealers, not a great move ABQ 👎🏼, and yes, I live here.
My Own
1d ago
I like the show but I agree, Albuquerque doesn’t need these types of statues in their City. They already have a bad reputation because of drugs and violence.
Michael Braecklein
2d ago
If you watch the show it's not pro drug. Also those two did a lot for new mexico.. That landmark is to signify their and the shows impact.People and their histeria...
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the MosqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
‘Breaking Bad’ Statues of Walter White, Jesse Pinkman Have Some New Mexico Residents Ticked
Breaking Bad will certainly go down in TV history as one of the most acclaimed shows in the history of the medium. Recently, the show was memorialized in the city where it takes place: Albuquerque, New Mexico. Two bronze statues were unveiled at the Albuquerque New Mexico Convention Center last...
Breaking Bad Statue Sparks Criticism From New Mexico State Representative
Breaking Bad is at the center of a new political debate. Two statues of Breaking Bad characters Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) were erected at the Albuquerque Convention Center in New Mexico on July 29, according to Variety. However, one of the state's leaders doesn't fully understand the reason for having these sculptured figures on public display.
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for healthcare price breaks
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for price breaks on healthcare plans under the federal inflation reduction act. President Joe Biden signed the legislation Tuesday, which in part extends subsidies for low and no cost health plans. According to Be Well New Mexico, any New Mexican on those plans will continue to get the price […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
Rio Grande Sun
ABQ Muslim Killings: New Findings, Question of Motive Remains
While investigating a pattern of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque — one of which was Española’s 27-year-old planning and land use director — police announced on Aug. 4 the “strong possibility” that the shootings were committed by the same person but would not label the incidents “hate crimes” or “serial killings” until more was known.
Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures. Investigative Reporter […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Tiny Home Village, Coronado Park arrest, Scattered storms, Speed camera issues, Navajo movie
Wednesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque school goes to remote learning after just two weeks Taos Ski Valley’s historic hotel to be torn down, rebuilt UNM adds Japanese national champion to roster Roswell leaders and public discuss neglect at city animal shelter Mammoth remains found in New Mexico unlock hidden history New Mexico campus dorms see a […]
Albuquerque man convicted in army specialist’s death
Editors note: The video is from Angel Grado’s September 27, 2021 court appearance. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Grado, accused of murdering army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019, was found guilty of a lesser charge Wednesday. Grado was 17 years old when deputies say he shot and Villanueva. In Grado’s first trial, […]
Band traveling through Albuquerque stranded after van is broken into twice in 48 hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A band traveling from Denver through Albuquerque is now stranded after their van was broken into twice in 48 hours. ‘The Stews’ is a rock band from Auburn, Alabama traveling in the southwest on their summer tour. Wyatt Griffith plays the drums. “We were kind of like a baby project during […]
KVIA
New baby gorilla at the Albuquerque Biopark
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The Albuquerque Biopark is welcoming a new member to its family: a baby gorilla. This is the first gorilla born there since 2004. Samantha gave birth last week. The park states that mother and baby are doing well and have started nursing. Samantha is 15 and...
Santa Fe man charged with involuntary manslaughter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has filed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Frankie Cruz for the death of Michael Trujillo on April 27. Police say Cruz and Trujillo got into a fight when Cruz pushed Trujillo who fell. Trujillo hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. While he later […]
newmexicopbs.org
Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
KOAT 7
Legislation for first responders killed in the line of duty left out firefighters' families
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state legislature passed a bill that would pay survivors of law enforcement officers $1 million dollars if they were killed in the line of duty. But, it only included police officers. Other first responders were left out. The bill has come to light after three...
rrobserver.com
Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico
Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
Desert-bound: Albuquerque to relocate namesake submarine’s sail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque might be a desert, but that isn’t stopping the city’s Parks and Recreation department from bringing home a massive piece of the submarine named after New Mexico’s largest city. In the coming months, the City is planning to relocate the 54-ton sail of the now-decommissioned USS Albuquerque to the city itself. […]
Neighbors concerned after homicide at Morningside Park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have been complaining about the homeless campers and drug users in Morningside Park, the heart of Nob Hill, for years. Now, after a murder at the park, they are asking for help. “Anne” has called Nob Hill home for the past 30 years and has noticed how the homeless problem has […]
Man stabbed to death at an Albuquerque park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Morningside Park Thursday morning. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene. They say police were called after neighbors heard a man screaming for help. APD says when officers arrived on scene they found a man dead with what appeared to be […]
Governor praises health care workers as she further lifts COVID protections
At an awards ceremony for health care workers at a high-end hotel with a cocktail dress code on Tuesday night, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised their collective effort to save lives from COVID. “We stood up testing. We stood up vaccinations. We stood it all up. Nobody pointed at one...
krwg.org
2 brothers charged with conspiracy in deadly smuggling crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two brothers from Mexico are facing federal charges after fleeing from U.S. authorities in July and crashing their vehicle, killing two and injuring 10 others just miles from the international border. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Jorge Garcia-Rascon and 19-year-old Julio Garcia-Rascon have been charged with conspiracy to smuggle immigrants resulting in death. They will remain in custody pending trial. Their lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Court documents state the brothers had been smuggled themselves and one of them was transporting other migrants to pay off his debt for being brought to the United States.
