kswo.com
First Alert 7 Forecast: Rain and a 78 in our future?
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While we enjoy cool temps (for August anyway) thanks to yesterdays cold front, we got even cooler temperatures in our sight over the weekend. Today our highs were in the low 90s and high 80s, something we could’ve never imagined a week ago. Tonight’s overnight...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast: Cooldown today, even cooler tomorrow!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first cold front of this week crossed the Red River around 7 this morning, leaving temperatures noticeably cooler and winds noticeably windier. Our friends in the northern portion of our area feeling the greatest effects. All told, high temperatures today ranged from the 80s north to the low 100s south.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: One more day of summer, then we get our first sampling of near fall-like weather
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! We start off the morning with mostly sunny skies, though cloud coverage is expected to build throughout the day, becoming partly-to-mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud coverage, it will be another hot day with most of Texoma getting into the low 100s this afternoon. Heat advisories are in effect for counties east of I-44 until later today. The reason for this heat is: 1) it is still summer, 2) southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, and 3) pre-frontal warming ahead of a descending cold front. This front will be moving across Northern Oklahoma today, bringing with it showers and storms along and behind it. The front will only make its way as far south at I-40 by the end of the day, and that is where the best chances for rain will be, with northern counties seeing isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and early evening.
kswo.com
The City of Lawton lake levels on average 90% full
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to the extremely dry weather and lack of rain southwest Oklahoma have experienced some cities have issued water conservation notices, but not Lawton. Director of Public Utilities Rusty Whisenhunt said Lawton does not have a water issue and will not have one even if Lawton...
okcfox.com
chickashatoday.com
Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair
The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event. Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
kswo.com
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
kswo.com
Construction is underway for a new trading post at the Great Plains Museum.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This trading post will be built from scratch. It will be made with the same or very similar materials and tools as the original trading post in the 1800s. The previous replica of the trading post was built in the 1980s and the Museum’s staff said...
kswo.com
Alien 8K race happening this weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Special Events Coordinator & BOSS Adviser, Ethan Briner about the first of this 5 race series. You can have the chance to find out if you can escape from an alien invasion this Saturday, August 20th at Lake Letra. The race kicks off...
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
kswo.com
Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: US 70 is back open according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early Thursday morning. Information is limited at this time, but around 3:15...
They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?
In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
kswo.com
Firefighters battle large grassfire near Comanche County Line
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large grassfire near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19. 7News’ Jarred Burk was on scene, and said crews are fighting diligently to put out the blaze, which has now jumped Hwy 19 and is headed north.
kswo.com
A local life scout is bringing a U.S.S Oklahoma City Anchor monument to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Matthew Aguilar is a life scout for troop 4176 in Boy Scout of America. As a part of the boy scout tradition to earn your eagle rank you have to complete a project that benefits your community. “This is not what I was thinking in the...
kosu.org
High manganese levels turned its water yellow, but Altus officials say it's still safe to drink
Debbie Vogt, who lives in Altus, said she noticed her water was a brown-ish yellow when she went to brush her teeth Wednesday morning. She opted not to find out how it tasted, but the City of Altus said in a Facebook post that the flavor and smell may be unpleasant.
poncacitynow.com
Four Oklahoma Kids Advance to Finals of National Mullet Competition
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
Twitch trend leads to large police response in this Texas town
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in ten minutes.
kswo.com
