North Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
HENDERSON, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Entertainment
North West
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

August Treats At Pinkbox Doughnuts

Las Vegas(KLAS)-August means special monthly treats at Pinkbox doughnuts. Jessica Anderson, Vice president of the brilliant Pinkbox marketing, joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen to tell us “What’s Up Doc!? as we head towards the end of summer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Ocean Prime Las Vegas Scheduled to Open in Spring 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18 th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005006/en/ Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is opening its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location. Ocean Prime will be the anchor restaurant in 63, which is located directly on the Las Vegas Strip at the iconic intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
LAS VEGAS, NV

