LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18 th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005006/en/ Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is opening its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location. Ocean Prime will be the anchor restaurant in 63, which is located directly on the Las Vegas Strip at the iconic intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO