Very muggy with more rain opportunities
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Deep monsoon moisture will gradually increase across the region with improved chances for showers and thunderstorms. By tomorrow afternoon and evening we have greater chances for severe rain showers and thunderstorms to peak within the Desert Southwest. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are likely. A...
Increasing in monsoonal moisture and greater storm chances
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will increase in monsoonal moisture within our region over the next few days which will cause our dew points to rise into the 70s. We have greater rain chances starting tomorrow and even more for the upcoming weekend. With the expected rain opportunities staying...
Monsoon storms impact Saddles of Joy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saddles of Joy is still picking up the pieces after last week's monsoon storms hit the non-profit. Dennis Snook, Saddles of Joy Facilities Coordinator shared a story about one big tree that shaded an entire area, especially for the ducks and now plans to create a new aviary with the fallen trunk.
Calmer start to the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our weather conditions is much calmer and quieter today. However, still feels sticky as dew points remain in the mid and upper 60s. Temperatures will continue to stay warm through the evening and into our later nighttime hours with much clear skies. The first half...
Growing along the Southern Border
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
Arizona’s border wall could see setback after two containers topple over
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The operation to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall along the Yuma sector has suffered a brief setback - as two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision in Arizona,...
Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
Local 4-year-old battling rare eye disease
At 16-months-old, Andromeda was given glasses and her parents learned about her rare eye disease. The post Local 4-year-old battling rare eye disease appeared first on KYMA.
Gray Water Seepage Closes Fire Station No. 2
CALEXICO — The Calexico Fire Department’s Station 2 has been deemed uninhabitable because its drainage system is seeping gray water into the facility, forcing its personnel to temporarily relocate to the department’s Station 1 near downtown. However, to avoid any potential delays in response times for service...
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Imperial Reveals Dates of Lengthy LaBrucherie Closure
IMPERIAL — The planned reconstruction of LaBrucherie Road from Aten Road south to Treshill Road is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 29 through Nov. 27, according to a press release from the city of Imperial. The project is to include a wider asphalt roadway, additional street lights, storm drain...
Pet Talk: Meet Fish
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to meet our Pet of the Week for all you cat lovers. This lovable feline could be the one for you. Meet our pet of the week Fish! Fish is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair cat with a smooth gray and white coat.
NAF El Centro helps with habitat conservation efforts at Lake Havasu
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - From the Naval Air Facility in El Centro to Lake Havasu, the Navy natural resources program worked with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drop an A-6 intruder aircraft under water, as it will be the home for fish. Robert Powell is the...
Pioneers Memorial Hospital and Reach Air effort first heart attack-saving procedure using balloon pump
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Reach air has partnered with Pioneers Medical Center for more than 15 years now. For the first time ever, a full-on cardiac lab could help save more lives. The lab opened last May, but earlier this month, Pioneers added a balloon pump for patients having...
James Hinrichs reported missing in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says James Hinrichs was reported missing on August 11. 57-year-old James Hinrichs was last seen driving a dark blue Ford Focus with an Arizona license plate. He is described as being 5'8" with brown hair and hazel eyes. If...
New Port Director for Calexico Announced
SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the Border
Governor Doug Ducey yesterday (Aug. 16) released a second set of pictures on Twitter as well as a video of the Yuma area shipping containers that are closing gaps in the border.
Homeowners want changes to a planned housing development
Residents in one yuma neighborhood say they're against smaller lots in their area. The post Homeowners want changes to a planned housing development appeared first on KYMA.
Holtville Man Collides with Parked Semi, Sustains Major Injuries
IMPERIAL COUNTY— A Holtville man sustained major injuries and had to be airlifted to a Palm Springs trauma unit after he collided with the trailer of a tractor-trailer rig in the county between Imperial and Brawley. Jose Cardenas Melendrez, age 65, was driving a small sedan south on Highway...
Arizona Western eyes return of NJCAA DI JUCO National Softball tournament in 2025
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - "It's kind of a superstitious thing," Florida Southwestern State softball head coach Robert Iamurri said. "I really don't go look for one." Iamurri was referring to the feather in his ballcap. "All of the sudden a kid picked it up and I said...
