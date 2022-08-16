ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Very muggy with more rain opportunities

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Deep monsoon moisture will gradually increase across the region with improved chances for showers and thunderstorms. By tomorrow afternoon and evening we have greater chances for severe rain showers and thunderstorms to peak within the Desert Southwest. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are likely. A...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Increasing in monsoonal moisture and greater storm chances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will increase in monsoonal moisture within our region over the next few days which will cause our dew points to rise into the 70s. We have greater rain chances starting tomorrow and even more for the upcoming weekend. With the expected rain opportunities staying...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Monsoon storms impact Saddles of Joy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saddles of Joy is still picking up the pieces after last week's monsoon storms hit the non-profit. Dennis Snook, Saddles of Joy Facilities Coordinator shared a story about one big tree that shaded an entire area, especially for the ducks and now plans to create a new aviary with the fallen trunk.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Calmer start to the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our weather conditions is much calmer and quieter today. However, still feels sticky as dew points remain in the mid and upper 60s. Temperatures will continue to stay warm through the evening and into our later nighttime hours with much clear skies. The first half...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

Growing along the Southern Border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona’s border wall could see setback after two containers topple over

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The operation to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall along the Yuma sector has suffered a brief setback - as two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision in Arizona,...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mph
holtvilletribune.com

Gray Water Seepage Closes Fire Station No. 2

CALEXICO — The Calexico Fire Department’s Station 2 has been deemed uninhabitable because its drainage system is seeping gray water into the facility, forcing its personnel to temporarily relocate to the department’s Station 1 near downtown. However, to avoid any potential delays in response times for service...
CALEXICO, CA
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial Reveals Dates of Lengthy LaBrucherie Closure

IMPERIAL — The planned reconstruction of LaBrucherie Road from Aten Road south to Treshill Road is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 29 through Nov. 27, according to a press release from the city of Imperial. The project is to include a wider asphalt roadway, additional street lights, storm drain...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Fish

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to meet our Pet of the Week for all you cat lovers. This lovable feline could be the one for you. Meet our pet of the week Fish! Fish is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair cat with a smooth gray and white coat.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kyma.com

James Hinrichs reported missing in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says James Hinrichs was reported missing on August 11. 57-year-old James Hinrichs was last seen driving a dark blue Ford Focus with an Arizona license plate. He is described as being 5'8" with brown hair and hazel eyes. If...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

New Port Director for Calexico Announced

SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Holtville Man Collides with Parked Semi, Sustains Major Injuries

IMPERIAL COUNTY— A Holtville man sustained major injuries and had to be airlifted to a Palm Springs trauma unit after he collided with the trailer of a tractor-trailer rig in the county between Imperial and Brawley. Jose Cardenas Melendrez, age 65, was driving a small sedan south on Highway...
HOLTVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy