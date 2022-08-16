ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Boston, MA
What we know about the fatal incident on ‘Jaws’ bridge in Martha’s Vineyard

Brothers Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin jumped off the bridge late Sunday night. One body has been recovered, but a marine search continued Tuesday. Police continued their search Tuesday for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who has been missing since jumping off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night. Officials say he jumped into the waters with Tavaris Bulgin, his 26-year-old brother, and two others. The body of Tavaris was recovered Monday morning. Tavaughn is presumed dead.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Easing into vacation aboard the Boston-to-Cape Cod train

Boston’s buttoned-up South Station doesn’t typically conjure images of fold-up beach chairs, straw hats and rolling Yeti coolers. But on weekend mornings during the summer, that is what you’ll see. Instead of frenzied passengers running to catch a train to another East Coast city, today's throng of delighted vacationers awaited the CapeFlyer, a weekend passenger train to Cape Cod. It runs during the 15 weekends of summer — up until Labor Day — from Boston to Hyannis with a handful of stops in between. I recently dragged my two young children on a CapeFlyer adventure. It happened to be...
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

King Philip 14U Baseball Team Advances To Final 4 In Babe Ruth World Series

WRENTHAM (WBZNewsRadio) - It was a proud night for supporters of the King Philip Little League team competing in the Babe Ruth World Series in North Dakota. The King Philip 14-U players have now advanced to the final four of the series. Tuesday night, Parents, students, family and friends gathered at Parker's Pub in Wrentham to cheer on the team.
WRENTHAM, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Whalers shine in Cape Cod summer baseball leagues

Nantucket does not have a team in the Cape Cod Senior Babe Ruth League, but the Whalers were well represented on this year’s championship- winning Falmouth squad. Colin Lynch and Gillis Cocker, both entering their senior year at Nantucket High School this fall, played for Falmouth, which capped a 19-game season with a decisive 8-0 victory over Lower Cape in the deciding contest of a three-game series to secure the league championship earlier this month.
NANTUCKET, MA

