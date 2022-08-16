Read full article on original website
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
"One-in-2 million" bright blue lobster captured by father and son in Maine
Luke Rand, 36, has been fishing since he was 16, and his father Mark has been fishing for more than 40 years. But they've never caught anything comparable to what they did last week off the coast of Maine. In Casco Bay on August 11, the pair caught a rare,...
A Connecticut couple found a bear eating in their kitchen. It came back the next day.
A couple caught a hungry black bear helping itself to a meal inside their Connecticut home, CBS New York reports. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got...
An American Airlines passenger says her 11-year-old daughter was required to check her carry-on for a flight to North Carolina and hasn't got it back 2 months later
After their connecting flight was canceled, Beth Gill's family had to sleep on window ledges in the Charlotte airport using backpacks as pillows.
What we know about the fatal incident on ‘Jaws’ bridge in Martha’s Vineyard
Brothers Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin jumped off the bridge late Sunday night. One body has been recovered, but a marine search continued Tuesday. Police continued their search Tuesday for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who has been missing since jumping off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night. Officials say he jumped into the waters with Tavaris Bulgin, his 26-year-old brother, and two others. The body of Tavaris was recovered Monday morning. Tavaughn is presumed dead.
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Jason Varitek Has Hilarious Encounter at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. They say sometimes it's not great to meet your heroes. And while there have been plenty of celebrity meeting horror stories, if your hero is Boston Red Sox great Jason Varitek, you're safe to meet him.
Easing into vacation aboard the Boston-to-Cape Cod train
Boston’s buttoned-up South Station doesn’t typically conjure images of fold-up beach chairs, straw hats and rolling Yeti coolers. But on weekend mornings during the summer, that is what you’ll see. Instead of frenzied passengers running to catch a train to another East Coast city, today's throng of delighted vacationers awaited the CapeFlyer, a weekend passenger train to Cape Cod. It runs during the 15 weekends of summer — up until Labor Day — from Boston to Hyannis with a handful of stops in between. I recently dragged my two young children on a CapeFlyer adventure. It happened to be...
Comedian Bill Burr Spotted Relaxing in Boston Before Historic Fenway Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This Sunday, Bill Burr will make history when he becomes the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park. A Boston native, the "Mandalorian" star has made...
‘River Dave’ moves from New Hampshire, finds new home in Maine
River Dave has found a new home. David Lidstone, 82, a hermit whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down in August 2021 after he spent nearly three decades on the property, is moving to Maine, according to The Associated Press. Lidstone was charged with trespassing in January after...
King Philip 14U Baseball Team Advances To Final 4 In Babe Ruth World Series
WRENTHAM (WBZNewsRadio) - It was a proud night for supporters of the King Philip Little League team competing in the Babe Ruth World Series in North Dakota. The King Philip 14-U players have now advanced to the final four of the series. Tuesday night, Parents, students, family and friends gathered at Parker's Pub in Wrentham to cheer on the team.
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers shine in Cape Cod summer baseball leagues
Nantucket does not have a team in the Cape Cod Senior Babe Ruth League, but the Whalers were well represented on this year’s championship- winning Falmouth squad. Colin Lynch and Gillis Cocker, both entering their senior year at Nantucket High School this fall, played for Falmouth, which capped a 19-game season with a decisive 8-0 victory over Lower Cape in the deciding contest of a three-game series to secure the league championship earlier this month.
