nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Awarded 2.2 million as Part of the Rebuild Illinois Grant Program
There were several reasons for the upbeat mood at the most recent Rock Falls City Council meeting held last Tuesday night. It was announced yesterday that Rock Falls was awarded 2.2 million dollars as part of the Rebuild Illinois State grant program. The state is handing out $106 million in...
aroundptown.com
Tampico To Sell Excess Items
The Village of Tampico Board agreed to sell window air conditioner units and other items related to heating and cooling at the Reagan Community Center at their Tuesday meeting. A new HVAC system was installed in the building earlier this year, which has made the items available. A blower unit...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford pauses plans to demolish former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — City Council members have pushed back plans to tear down a former grocery store on West State Street after the alderwoman who represents the area raised an issue with demolition. Alderwoman Linda McNeely, a Democrat who represents the 13th Ward, said she wants to see the former...
WIFR
Davis Junction granted $3 million to help spur economic development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Village Trustee William Luchsinger says he spotted Davis Junction’s potential for economic development more than a decade ago, when trustees bought a huge chunk of land near IL Route 72. What they didn’t know, however, was how they’d get the funding to actually develop it.
WIFR
New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new ownership, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation. Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the plan to bring in revenue. The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims Thursday evening though there is debate about when this will be paid back.
WIFR
15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Purifoy owns 15th and Chris burger joint. He says businesses in the area are already hurting from the pandemic and previous road construction on Christina street. Now they must deal with another road project that he believes could hinder their success. The business shut down on Monday, when it was announced 15th avenue would be closed until mid-November due to construction. Purifoy says his business still hasn’t fully recovered since COVID-19 hit.
WIFR
‘Broadband for All’ initiative to span several Northern Illinois counties
STATELINE - An initiative between several area counties will soon offer rural areas more reliable Wi-Fi for all residents across the stateline. Boone is one of at least four counties participating in the “Broadband for All Cohort” to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban communities. Pamela Lopez-Fettes with Growth Dimensions got the idea when she was approached by a local business several years ago.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford City Council approves plans to raze Lorden building, overhaul Davis Park
ROCKFORD — City Council members on Monday approved plans to tear down the Lorden building in an effort to overhaul the downtown Davis Park. The 7-acre park at 320 S. Wyman St. is the only park that the city of Rockford owns. But city leaders say the Lorden building needs to be cleared out for the park to reach its full potential.
superhits935.com
Ogle County officials approve only 1 solar garden proposal
The Ogle County board approved only 1 of 3 community solar garden proposals Tuesday evening when they met in monthly session. County officials approved the solar farm on 44 acres of land in the 12,500 block of West Montague Road. They rejected the proposal on 29 acres in the 13,000...
WIFR
School supply giveaway through United Faith back-to-school fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United Faith Missionary Baptist church is hosting a back-to-school fair that’s sure to get students started on the right foot for the upcoming semester. From 10 to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20, families are invited to stop by 250 N. Pierpoint Avenue in Rockford to...
WIFR
Veterans and First Responders Paddle event planned for Aug. 21
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans, active military members, first responders and their families can attend a free event at Rock Cut State Park on Sunday, August 21. Fire Department Coffee and Rocktown Adventures are partnering for the Veterans and First Responders Paddle. Staff from Rocktown Adventures will offer introductory instruction before families take to Pierce Lake in kayaks or pedal boats.
WQAD
Harbor Freight moving into old Gordmans Moline location
The new store is anticipated to bring up to 30 jobs to the Quad Cities. It's expected to open this fall.
WIFR
Last days for stateline area pools
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids are headed back-to-school which means its also time for area pools to close for the season. Here’s a list of final swimming days for some of the pools and water parks in the stateline:. August 14 - Alpine Pool in Rockford. August 21 -...
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
aroundptown.com
U.S. 30 And Emerson Road Intersection Improvement Begins Monday
Construction on the intersection of U.S. 30 and Emerson Road in Whiteside County will begin Monday, Aug. 22. The intersection is located 8 miles east of Morrison. Work will close Emerson Road at U.S. 30. A marked detour will guide Emerson Road traffic using West Lincoln Highway and U.S. 30. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 9.
WIFR
Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
100fmrockford.com
Dairy queen: Winnebago County Fair queen has shown cows since she was 1
PECATONICA — If you get the chance to meet this year’s Winnebago County Fair queen there’s an easy way to get on her good side. The pride and joy of this year’s queen Lila Sloan is a 3-year-old jersey heifer named Genevieve, one of her four dairy cows.
WSPY NEWS
Dixon State Rep. running for treasurer wants to be tax watchdog
Dixon Republican State Rep. Tom Demmer is stepping down from his role in the statehouse to run for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep for nearly ten years in the 90th District. Demmer says that Illinois residents are already being taxed too much. Your browser does not support...
