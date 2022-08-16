ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

CBS Chicago

Teacher shortage has Noble Charter Schools lowering standards for full-time substitutes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As kids head back to class, many schools are opening their doors without enough teachers. According to an EdWeek Research Center survey, 72% of school districts nationwide do not have enough applicants to fill open teaching positions. The shortage has one charter school group in Chicago recruiting substitutes, with no experience required.One week and counting before their 18 campuses open their doors for the new school year, Noble Charter Schools are looking for a full year subs, but their job posting doesn't require a bachelor's degree or a teaching license, and that concerns some education experts.The Noble...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Village of Oak Park hires chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

The village of Oak Park has gained an important new staff member. Danielle Walker has been hired as the village’s first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. The new position is responsible for collaborating on the development and application of organization-wide equity and inclusion strategies, including that of the village’s racial equity toolkit.
Forest Park Review

District 91 budget process results in a surplus

Forest Park School District 91 currently expects to end the 2022-2023 school year with a surplus of around $9.5 million, according to the preliminary budget unveiled during its Aug. 11 board of education meeting. Under state law, school districts must present preliminary budgets for public review 30 days before adopting...
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park, IL
Chalkbeat

I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.

It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park giving incentives to fill big, empty spaces

Orland Park officials are looking to fill a few large vacant storefronts in the village and that’s not going to be easy. “It’s hard to fill because we have just about every large retailer here,” Mayor Keith Pekau said at the Aug. 1 village board meeting. “We have a few vacancies right now.”
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts

Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Running group builds male friendships, encourages community service

Every morning, men from Oak Park, River Forest, Forest Park and, occasionally, from Chicago’s West Side communities, gather outdoors at the crack of dawn, rain or shine, to work out. F3 Oak Park is part of the Freedom, Fellowship and Faith (F3) national network of exercise groups. As the...
OAK PARK, IL
Injustice Watch

How eviction works in Cook County

For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bailey calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again.    “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair.   Bailey originally called the city […]
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Open up on Army Reserve land

You wouldn’t buy a home without a home inspection. Forest Park should not consider purchasing the multi-acre Army Reserve site on Roosevelt Road without a thorough environmental review and some sort of structural assessment of the step-up from dilapidated buildings currently on the site. It was good news recently...
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

‘She always got us across’

School is starting and crossing guards are returning to their posts. There is one special person, though, who will not be at her post at Thomas and Jackson. Valerie Sivels-Jones has been the smiling presence there for three years, greeting the students and staff of Garfield School every morning. “Ms. Valerie,” a small woman with a big heart, died on June 20, 2022.
FOREST PARK, IL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Darien, IL USA

Our mom made us walk a very long time and we were very upset but we made it to the dog park. After that we were walking back, we walked pretty hard and my mom had to carry my brother Sam. Then we stumbled upon the heart. It made us feel very fuzzy inside. Well done finding a good place for the heart. – Joseph (8)
DARIEN, IL
beckersasc.com

Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M

A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone

“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
NAPERVILLE, IL
oakpark.com

Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?

I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
CHICAGO, IL

