NYC congestion pricing debate shifts into high gear again

NEW YORK (PIX11) — People are submitting comments about the proposal for congestion pricing.

The MTA sent the official environmental assessment to the federal government last week.

Under the plan , a toll would be added for vehicles entering Manhattan south of 61st Street, except on the West Side Highway and FDR. It would fund billions of dollars a year in transit improvements on the bus and subway, with some monies allocated to LIRR and Metro-North.

The Federal Highway Administration will review plans and public comment.

After the federal response and if the idea is approved, a six-person review board will decide exemptions and credits, including possibly for travel through bridges and tunnels that connect to Manhattan or time-of-day discounts.

The state law that created the framework for the plan did not provide all details. It did set out exemptions for emergency vehicles, Access-A-Ride, and drivers who live within the zone making less than $60,000 a year.

The vast majority of people use public transit to get into Manhattan’s central district.

Accessibility projects, elevators and improvements would benefit millions of people and it would be a move toward impacting climate change, say transit advocates. But opponents of congestion pricing call it a tax in the middle class and poor and some of the question the real impact on congestion.

Some riders say the MTA also needs to make sure bus and train service meets the needs of people who currently use and would be using the services.

