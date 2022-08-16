ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NYC congestion pricing debate shifts into high gear again

By Greg Mocker
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29l8QY_0hJkIrRM00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — People are submitting comments about the proposal for congestion pricing.

The MTA sent the official environmental assessment to the federal government last week.

Under the plan , a toll would be added for vehicles entering Manhattan south of 61st Street, except on the West Side Highway and FDR. It would fund billions of dollars a year in transit improvements on the bus and subway, with some monies allocated to LIRR and Metro-North.

The Federal Highway Administration will review plans and public comment.

After the federal response and if the idea is approved, a six-person review board will decide exemptions and credits, including possibly for travel through bridges and tunnels that connect to Manhattan or time-of-day discounts.

The state law that created the framework for the plan did not provide all details. It did set out exemptions for emergency vehicles, Access-A-Ride, and drivers who live within the zone making less than $60,000 a year.
The vast majority of people use public transit to get into Manhattan’s central district.

Accessibility projects, elevators and improvements would benefit millions of people and it would be a move toward impacting climate change, say transit advocates. But opponents of congestion pricing call it a tax in the middle class and poor and some of the question the real impact on congestion.

Some riders say the MTA also needs to make sure bus and train service meets the needs of people who currently use and would be using the services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

Related
Government Technology

New York City Deploys Video Bus Lane Enforcement

Hanging out in the bus lane in New York City can now earn you a ticket — no cop needed. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin enforcing its transit-only lanes with video technology, which spots an offending vehicle in the lane and then issues a citation. MTA is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
otdowntown.com

NYC Car Owners Respond to Proposed Congestion Pricing

The MTA’s congestion-pricing plan proposed last week for Manhattan has sparked controversy among New Yorkers. Under one version of the plan, commuters would pay a once-per-day $9 fee during “peak time” when entering the Central Business District, defined as Manhattan south of 60th Street. However, in another scenario, the fee could end up being as high as $23.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jalopnik

NYC Is Testing Active Speed Limiters on City Cars to Curb Speeding

Fifty New York City fleet vehicles received active intelligent speed assistance systems this week as part of a pilot program to help curb the rise of traffic fatalities in the five boroughs. If deemed successful, the city plans to roll the technology out to all 30,000 of its vehicles — everything from yellow cabs to Parks Department cars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Plans to widen NJ Turnpike Extension meet growing opposition

JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Opposition efforts against plans to expand one of the busiest roadways in the tri-state region increased on Thursday. Protesters went to the offices of the state agency behind the proposal. They also got confirmations of support from elected officials in communities that would be directly impacted.  The New Jersey Turnpike […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Documented

How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC

New York City has tens of thousands of shelter beds available but accessing them can be challenging for newly arrived immigrants. Nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in NYC during summer 2022 on chartered buses publicly funded by the state of Texas. Many nonprofit and city agencies have been on hand at the Port Authority Bus Terminal […] The post How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congestion Pricing#Public Transit#Subway#Lirr
PIX11

NYC cracks down on illegal cannabis trucks

NEW YORK (PIX11) – If you’ve seen the video of several weed trucks recently confiscated by the NYPD, then you might be wondering why they aren’t allowed to operate, especially if weed is now legal in New York State. The answer lies in a legal market for marijuana use and an illegal “gray market” for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City begins removing abandoned outdoor dining structures

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is cracking down on abandoned and dilapidated outdoor dining structures. As city leaders work toward making outdoor dining a permanent fixture in New York City, a new initiative is underway to remove outdoor dining structures that were left behind when restaurants shut down. The city completed an initial […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable

NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
PIX11

MTA bus driver hit in face by thrown object in Manhattan: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw an object through the window of an MTA bus Tuesday afternoon in Inwood, striking the driver in the face, police said. The attacker approached the Bx20 bus near Sherman and 10th avenues around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and hurled the projectile through the driver’s window, officials said. The item, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible. Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Four Bronx NYCHA playgrounds fixed: Monica Makes It Happen

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Back in April, some Bronx parents showed us how their playgrounds were falling apart and locked.  They wanted them fixed before the summer so their children could play and without getting hurt. Tanya Pedler, the tenant president of the Morrisania Air Rights houses in the Bronx, said after PIX11 News’ story […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD stats show shocking crime increase in Manhattan's 6th Precinct

NEW YORK -- It's a distinction no neighborhood wants in New York City. Manhattan's 6th Precinct, which includes the West Village and Greenwich Village, has seen the largest spike in crime in the five boroughs.CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with residents and business owners on Thursday.At New University Pen & Stationery on Bleecker Street, owner Muhammed Akmal has grown used to shoplifters."Sometimes they come two, three times a day. Sometimes they don't show up like two, three days, at least once a week, always something happens," Akmal said.At least once a week -- and he's not alone.The latest NYPD statistics show...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

NYCHA’s Section 8 logjam continues on for too many

Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy