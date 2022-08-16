Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Knott Central Patriots
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott Central Patriots have been through an ordeal nobody expected, between floods and the loss of a teammate. Through the adversity, they say it’s time to step up and band together. “I don’t take anything for granted now,” senior wide receiver Dawson Stamper said....
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Middlesboro Yellow Jackets
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Yellow Jackets finished the 2021 regular season undefeated for the first time since 1997. Stopped by eventual-state-runners-up LCA, Middlesboro is ready to build on the team’s progress. “After that game it made us all want to work harder, get in the weight room, lift,...
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Hazard Bulldogs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a loss to eventual 1A champions Pikeville, returning senior Max Johnson and the Bulldogs got right to work this offseason. “The games are won Monday through Thursday, not just on Friday so you got to come in and work every single day,” said senior wide receiver and running back Max Johnson. “You got to work like someone is chasing you.”
wymt.com
Preseason Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 announced
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Football is back, as well as the WYMT Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10.
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Breathitt County Bobcats
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcats are one of many teams hit hard by recent flooding, but with the help of people from all over, they will take the field this fall. Breathitt County’s football field was underwater on the morning of July 28, 2022. Individuals and football programs gave their time and resources to ensure the Bobcats could play this season.
wymt.com
Midwest Charity Classic for EKY flood relief cancelled
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The charity game featuring top players from across the country has been cancelled. The Midwest Charity Classic, which pledged to donate all proceeds to Eastern Kentucky flood relief, has been cancelled, WYMT confirms with the family of Reed Sheppard. Top recruits including Sheppard, Robert Dillingham, Lyon...
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After previously announcing a charity game featuring the nation’s top recruits, North Laurel’s reed Sheppard will not be allowed to play. Sheppard and Lyon County’s Travis Perry will not be granted waivers to play in the charity game per the KHSAA. The game,...
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Shelby Valley Wildcats
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the return of key players and a ton of young talent, Shelby Valley looks to get over the hump in the district. The Wildcats return Russ Osbourne, the junior quarterback with a dual threat capability hoping to leave a mark that opponents never forget.
wymt.com
Pike County Bowl luncheon held in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl held their annual news conference at the Overlook Events Center in Pikeville. The event hosted coaches of the teams playing in the Pike County Bowl, staff members, and members of the Media. Shelby Valley head coach Anthony Hampton spoke about the impact...
wymt.com
Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder resigns
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott Central head football coach Joe Beder has resigned, athletic director Justin Amburgey confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Beder was named the new football coach in January, succeeding Brock Hall. Previously, Beder held the position from 2005-09, going 12-41 during his first stint. The program will announce a...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear updates on eastern Ky. flooding include $6.7 million donated to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During his regular weekly press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky last month remains at 39, while two Breathitt County women are still missing. The deaths have occurred in five counties: 8 in Breathitt,...
wymt.com
Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies. Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything. Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters...
Gov. Beshear provides update on eastern Ky. flood recovery
The death toll remains at 39 and officials are still looking for two women from Breathitt County, 60-year-old Vanessa Baker, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff.
wymt.com
FEMA expands Mobile Recovery Centers to two new counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that they are expanding the number of Mobile Recovery Centers throughout Eastern Kentucky. The two new locations, opening Thursday, will be in Leslie County and Martin County. The Leslie County center will be at Leslie County 911...
wymt.com
Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.
clayconews.com
BULLIES OR SNIPERS: SINGLE BIGGEST THREAT IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY SCHOOLS?
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 18th, 2022) - Children in the Clay County, Kentucky public education system return to the classroom today after the original start date was postponed for a week due to flooding. The beginning of school marks a day of many firsts. The first day of grade school, the last first day of school for the senior class, the first day for a new bus driver and so on.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Andy T. Fields
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Andy T. Fields. Andy was a senior at Jenkins Middle High School and graduated with a 3.85 GPA. Andy was inducted into the National Honor Society, finished in the top 10% of his class and is OSHA certified. Congratulations,...
wymt.com
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family in Whitesburg had been living in their “forever home” for more than 25 years. “Pretty much had everything renovated except the three bedrooms,” said Bob Smith. On July 28, Smith walked out of his house and saw the river in...
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
wymt.com
Navy Chaplain returns home to help flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky native, and Navy Chaplain, Joshua Holland, worked to get home when he heard about the devastating flooding in the region. Holland is originally from Knott County, but lives in Florida while he serves in the military. He said he wanted to come home and...
