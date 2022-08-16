ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Early transportation

In the earliest days of Harlem (now known as Forest Park), transportation on the Dummy line, a track of railroad that was laid from 40th Street in Chicago in 1881 that extended west on Randolph Street, through the villages of Oak Park, Harlem and River Forest until it reached the Soo line tracks then curved back eastward on Harrison Street. It stopped at Wisconsin Avenue in Oak Park; Park Avenue in River Forest; and Desplaines Avenue and Harrison St. in Harlem.
Big Week | August 17-24

Friday, Aug. 19, 3 – 5 p.m., Forest Park Public Library. Stop by the library for an outdoor event. Bring a houseplant and take a houseplant. (Please bring no more than one. Must be small to medium sized and in a pot.) Create a small flower bouquet to put out in the community to take part in For the One Who Finds Me. Questions? Email Alicia at ahammond@fppl.org.
Running group builds male friendships, encourages community service

Every morning, men from Oak Park, River Forest, Forest Park and, occasionally, from Chicago’s West Side communities, gather outdoors at the crack of dawn, rain or shine, to work out. F3 Oak Park is part of the Freedom, Fellowship and Faith (F3) national network of exercise groups. As the...
Open up on Army Reserve land

You wouldn’t buy a home without a home inspection. Forest Park should not consider purchasing the multi-acre Army Reserve site on Roosevelt Road without a thorough environmental review and some sort of structural assessment of the step-up from dilapidated buildings currently on the site. It was good news recently...
