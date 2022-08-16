Read full article on original website
Forest Park Review
Early transportation
In the earliest days of Harlem (now known as Forest Park), transportation on the Dummy line, a track of railroad that was laid from 40th Street in Chicago in 1881 that extended west on Randolph Street, through the villages of Oak Park, Harlem and River Forest until it reached the Soo line tracks then curved back eastward on Harrison Street. It stopped at Wisconsin Avenue in Oak Park; Park Avenue in River Forest; and Desplaines Avenue and Harrison St. in Harlem.
Forest Park Review
Big Week | August 17-24
Friday, Aug. 19, 3 – 5 p.m., Forest Park Public Library. Stop by the library for an outdoor event. Bring a houseplant and take a houseplant. (Please bring no more than one. Must be small to medium sized and in a pot.) Create a small flower bouquet to put out in the community to take part in For the One Who Finds Me. Questions? Email Alicia at ahammond@fppl.org.
Douglass Park Neighbors ‘Sad’ And ‘Ignored’ As Music Fests Ruin Their Park All Summer — And Cleanup Won’t Come Until Fall￼
NORTH LAWNDALE — Douglass Park has sweeping fields, prairie habitats that attract hundreds of colorful birds and magnificent willow trees towering over the edge of the park’s lagoon. But it has seen better days, neighbors said. The southern half of Douglass Park has been damaged by large crowds...
Forest Park Review
Running group builds male friendships, encourages community service
Every morning, men from Oak Park, River Forest, Forest Park and, occasionally, from Chicago’s West Side communities, gather outdoors at the crack of dawn, rain or shine, to work out. F3 Oak Park is part of the Freedom, Fellowship and Faith (F3) national network of exercise groups. As the...
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
A Hidden Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station Serves Up The Best Burgers In Rogers Park
Burger Bite sits at 1500 W. Devon Ave. in a spot connected to a neighborhood gas station. Yet, it has gained a large following of devoted diners– coming from all over the city to try out classic meat and veggie burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs. The entrance to the diner draws you in, standing out from the crowd in classic black, white, and red decor. Don’t forget about the bright neon signs, either! The small restaurant is attached to the gas station but it indeed has its own entrance, making it almost a separate experience altogether. Inside, the space is unassuming, with sweet ice cream signs and a classic diner feel. The place gets unanimously positive reviews across the board, with local residents and out-of-towners chiming in to voice their feedback on the fantastic burgers, prime fries, and delicious shakes. The Cowboy Burger, which is served with mild cheddar cheese, bacon, an onion ring, and BBQ sauce, seems to be particularly popular. They also do bacon and cheese topped hotdogs and the classic Chicago style dog as well.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Chicago Public Pools To Close By Sunday As Lifeguards Head Back To School
CHICAGO — The Park District has begun to close public pools for the season as summer camps end and the Aug. 22 start of the public school year nears. Many lifeguards are high school and college students, and the district will need to close pools as they return to class, according to a Park District news release.
skokie.org
Village Statement on Possible Westfield Old Orchard Sale
During the recent creation of the Westfield Old Orchard Business District, the possibility of mall ownership changes or joint ventures were contemplated and addressed by Village leaders in the agreement between the Village of Skokie and Westfield Old Orchard. “The possibility always exists for significant properties to change ownership, as...
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Gardener Gregory Bratton Helped Create 100 Urban Farms. Again Facing Cancer, He Needs Help Caring For Them
SOUTH CHICAGO — South Chicago-based master gardener Gregory Bratton is asking neighbors to help him achieve what would be his “biggest triumph” of the year: saving two gardens near his home as he faces cancer for the fourth time. Bratton, 70, has created and helped launch nearly...
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
Forest Park Review
Open up on Army Reserve land
You wouldn’t buy a home without a home inspection. Forest Park should not consider purchasing the multi-acre Army Reserve site on Roosevelt Road without a thorough environmental review and some sort of structural assessment of the step-up from dilapidated buildings currently on the site. It was good news recently...
Body pulled from Montrose Harbor is not person missing from 'Playpen,' Lake Michigan, officials say
Chicago fire crews pulled a body from the lake on the North Side early Thursday morning, hours after a person went missing from the "Playpen."
blockclubchicago.org
The Clarendale, A Senior Living Complex At Six Corners, Expected To Be Finished By End Of 2022
PORTAGE PARK — The massive Six Corners development The Clarendale is nearly complete. The 10-story, $130 million senior living complex at 4747 W. Irving Park Road is set to be finished by the end of the year — and residents will be able to move in at the beginning of 2023, said Becky Diehl, marketing manager at Ryan Companies, the company behind the project.
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies breaks ground on Vyne on Haven in Elmhurst
Ryan Companies US Inc. has announced the start of construction on Vyne on Haven, its 200-unit, transit-oriented apartment community at 102 Haven Road in downtown Elmhurst, Illlinois. Representatives from Ryan, a national commercial real estate solutions provider, joined Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin, city officials and financial partners MetLife Investment Management...
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO — A 43-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan. Police said the man was with a group of people in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell into the water. The man did not resurface and was pulled from the water by the […]
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
