Burger Bite sits at 1500 W. Devon Ave. in a spot connected to a neighborhood gas station. Yet, it has gained a large following of devoted diners– coming from all over the city to try out classic meat and veggie burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs. The entrance to the diner draws you in, standing out from the crowd in classic black, white, and red decor. Don’t forget about the bright neon signs, either! The small restaurant is attached to the gas station but it indeed has its own entrance, making it almost a separate experience altogether. Inside, the space is unassuming, with sweet ice cream signs and a classic diner feel. The place gets unanimously positive reviews across the board, with local residents and out-of-towners chiming in to voice their feedback on the fantastic burgers, prime fries, and delicious shakes. The Cowboy Burger, which is served with mild cheddar cheese, bacon, an onion ring, and BBQ sauce, seems to be particularly popular. They also do bacon and cheese topped hotdogs and the classic Chicago style dog as well.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO